Coronavirus in Kansas: 11 more deaths, 1,536 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 1,536 since Monday.
That brings the total number of Kansas COVID-19 cases to 39,937 since the pandemic began.
The KDHE says 11 more Kansans have died with COVID-19 since Monday. Since the beginning of March, 437 Kansans have died with the coronavirus.
The KDHE releases its updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not track how many of the positive cases are currently active cases.
It does track hospitalizations. As of Wednesday at noon, 2,226 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. That is 43 more than Monday.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 355,160, up 6,604 in the past two days.
Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the KDHE, is expected to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday. KSN will livestream it here on KSN.com.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|23
|Anderson
|32
|Atchison
|113
|Barber
|5
|Barton
|183
|Bourbon
|84
|Brown
|53
|Butler
|386
|Chase
|55
|Chautauqua
|8
|Cherokee
|205
|Cheyenne
|6
|Clark
|46
|Clay
|30
|Cloud
|45
|Coffey
|75
|Comanche
|9
|Cowley
|240
|Crawford
|443
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|61
|Doniphan
|58
|Douglas
|1001
|Edwards
|22
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|256
|Ellsworth
|23
|Finney
|1,763
|Ford
|2,257
|Franklin
|246
|Geary
|257
|Gove
|7
|Graham
|19
|Grant
|117
|Gray
|83
|Greeley
|4
|Greenwood
|24
|Hamilton
|43
|Harper
|95
|Harvey
|277
|Haskell
|53
|Hodgeman
|13
|Jackson
|181
|Jefferson
|107
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|7,418
|Kearny
|70
|Kingman
|38
|Kiowa
|9
|Labette
|167
|Lane
|7
|Leavenworth
|1,634
|Lincoln
|6
|Linn
|53
|Logan
|3
|Lyon
|785
|Marion
|61
|Marshall
|14
|McPherson
|182
|Meade
|65
|Miami
|187
|Mitchell
|28
|Montgomery
|200
|Morris
|18
|Morton
|10
|Nemaha
|55
|Neosho
|76
|Ness
|19
|Norton
|23
|Osage
|59
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|39
|Pawnee
|151
|Phillips
|50
|Pottawatomie
|135
|Pratt
|40
|Rawlins
|1
|Reno
|595
|Republic
|35
|Rice
|42
|Riley
|523
|Rooks
|23
|Rush
|16
|Russell
|21
|Saline
|421
|Scott
|79
|Sedgwick
|6,652
|Seward
|1,221
|Shawnee
|1,986
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|17
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|18
|Stanton
|41
|Stevens
|49
|Sumner
|111
|Thomas
|50
|Trego
|9
|Wabaunsee
|51
|Wallace
|1
|Washington
|2
|Wichita
|4
|Wilson
|17
|Woodson
|12
|Wyandotte
|5,761
|Dundy County, NE
|5
|Furnas County, NE
|19
|Hitchcock County, NE
|2
|Red Willow County, NE
|18
|Beaver County, OK
|41
|Harper County, OK
|17
|Kay County, OK
|288
|Texas County, OK
|1,099
County list updated: Aug 21, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Rawlins County Health Department
Wallace County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
