Coronavirus in Kansas: 11 more deaths, 1,536 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 1,536 since Monday.

That brings the total number of Kansas COVID-19 cases to 39,937 since the pandemic began.

The KDHE says 11 more Kansans have died with COVID-19 since Monday. Since the beginning of March, 437 Kansans have died with the coronavirus.

The KDHE releases its updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not track how many of the positive cases are currently active cases.

It does track hospitalizations. As of Wednesday at noon, 2,226 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. That is 43 more than Monday.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 355,160, up 6,604 in the past two days.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the KDHE, is expected to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday. KSN will livestream it here on KSN.com.

CountyConfirmed
Allen23
Anderson32
Atchison113
Barber5
Barton183
Bourbon84
Brown53
Butler386
Chase55
Chautauqua8
Cherokee205
Cheyenne6
Clark46
Clay30
Cloud45
Coffey75
Comanche9
Cowley240
Crawford443
Decatur5
Dickinson61
Doniphan58
Douglas1001
Edwards22
Elk1
Ellis256
Ellsworth23
Finney1,763
Ford2,257
Franklin246
Geary257
Gove7
Graham19
Grant117
Gray83
Greeley4
Greenwood24
Hamilton43
Harper95
Harvey277
Haskell53
Hodgeman13
Jackson181
Jefferson107
Jewell14
Johnson7,418
Kearny70
Kingman38
Kiowa9
Labette167
Lane7
Leavenworth1,634
Lincoln6
Linn53
Logan3
Lyon785
Marion61
Marshall14
McPherson182
Meade65
Miami187
Mitchell28
Montgomery200
Morris18
Morton10
Nemaha55
Neosho76
Ness19
Norton23
Osage59
Osborne4
Ottawa39
Pawnee151
Phillips50
Pottawatomie135
Pratt40
Rawlins1
Reno595
Republic35
Rice42
Riley523
Rooks23
Rush16
Russell21
Saline421
Scott79
Sedgwick6,652
Seward1,221
Shawnee1,986
Sheridan7
Sherman17
Smith3
Stafford18
Stanton41
Stevens49
Sumner111
Thomas50
Trego9
Wabaunsee51
Wallace1
Washington2
Wichita4
Wilson17
Woodson12
Wyandotte5,761
Dundy County, NE5
Furnas County, NE19
Hitchcock County, NE2
Red Willow County, NE18
Beaver County, OK41
Harper County, OK17
Kay County, OK288
Texas County, OK1,099

County list updated: Aug 21, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Rawlins County Health Department
Wallace County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

