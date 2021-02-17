Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 115 more deaths, 10.4% of Kansans vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says another 11,953 Kansans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. It brings the total to 303,677 Kansans who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s 10.4% of the state’s population.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says there have been another 115 Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,521.

Since Monday, 1,267 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus and there have been 79 new hospitalizations linked to coronavirus.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 3,799 more Kansans have received negative results from their coronavirus tests.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,077200
Anderson801100
Atchison1,507300
Barber365100
Barton2,553500
Bourbon1,267200
Brown1,193200
Butler7,0711,300
Chase240100
Chautauqua250100
Cherokee2,330300
Cheyenne344100
Clark233100
Clay772100
Cloud959100
Coffey700100
Comanche153100
Cowley3,745600
Crawford4,453700
Decatur258100
Dickinson1,675300
Doniphan926200
Douglas8,1371,950
Edwards248100
Elk167100
Ellis3,629400
Ellsworth1,202400
Finney5,299800
Ford5,533700
Franklin2,409400
Geary2,942500
Gove375100
Graham247100
Grant922100
Gray550100
Greeley101
Greenwood543100
Hamilton199
Harper591100
Harvey3,346600
Haskell407100
Hodgeman191100
Jackson1,324200
Jefferson1,596300
Jewell192100
Johnson52,5824,875
Kearny552100
Kingman717100
Kiowa236100
Labette2,562400
Lane124100
Leavenworth6,6321,400
Lincoln254100
Linn740200
Logan291100
Lyon4,017700
Marion1,006200
Marshall1,051200
McPherson3,062500
Meade484100
Miami2,581400
Mitchell555100
Montgomery3,197700
Morris544100
Morton249100
Nemaha1,460200
Neosho1,696300
Ness361100
Norton1,197300
Osage1,170300
Osborne284100
Ottawa548100
Pawnee1,130300
Phillips685100
Pottawatomie1,643400
Pratt796200
Rawlins287100
Reno8,2311,400
Republic656100
Rice1,038200
Riley4,7991,200
Rooks620100
Rush423100
Russell828100
Saline5,883900
Scott567100
Sedgwick52,8325,850
Seward3,756500
Shawnee16,0661,950
Sheridan426100
Sherman602100
Smith264100
Stafford330200
Stanton181100
Stevens546100
Sumner2,056400
Thomas1,050100
Trego395100
Wabaunsee641100
Wallace171100
Washington523100
Wichita214100
Wilson917200
Woodson195100
Wyandotte18,7923,900
Dundy, NE171 
Furnas, NE482 
Hitchcock, NE243 
Red Willow, NE1,164 
Beaver, OK403 
Harper, OK403 
Kay, OK5,026 
Texas, OK3,411 

Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

