Coronavirus in Kansas: 115 more deaths, 10.4% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says another 11,953 Kansans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. It brings the total to 303,677 Kansans who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s 10.4% of the state’s population.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says there have been another 115 Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,521.

Since Monday, 1,267 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus and there have been 79 new hospitalizations linked to coronavirus.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 3,799 more Kansans have received negative results from their coronavirus tests.

The charts below will be updated before 1 p.m.