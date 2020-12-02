Coronavirus in Kansas: 119 more deaths, 185 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Health officials say 4,615 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days in Kansas. That brings the Kansas total since the pandemic began to 162,061.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 119 more Kansans have died from COVID-19 complications. The Kansas death toll is now 1,679.

The number of hospitalizations went up by 185 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

As of Wednesday morning, 669,121 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 3,683 in the past two days.