Coronavirus in Kansas: 119 more deaths, 185 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Health officials say 4,615 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days in Kansas. That brings the Kansas total since the pandemic began to 162,061.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 119 more Kansans have died from COVID-19 complications. The Kansas death toll is now 1,679.

The number of hospitalizations went up by 185 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

As of Wednesday morning, 669,121 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 3,683 in the past two days.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County402
Anderson County402
Atchison County908
Barber County201
Barton County1,742
Bourbon County609
Brown County795
Butler County3,559
Chase County163
Chautauqua County94
Cherokee County1,176
Cheyenne County218
Clark County145
Clay County423
Cloud County641
Coffey County323
Comanche County85
Cowley County1,684
Crawford County2,507
Decatur County201
Dickinson County771
Doniphan County534
Douglas County4,737
Edwards County165
Elk County62
Ellis County2,484
Ellsworth County728
Finney County4,191
Ford County4,693
Franklin County1,142
Geary County1,044
Gove County308
Graham County163
Grant County729
Gray County409
Greeley County86
Greenwood County201
Hamilton County161
Harper County324
Harvey County1,911
Haskell County284
Hodgeman County143
Jackson County735
Jefferson County758
Jewell County84
Johnson County28,078
Kearny County400
Kingman County402
Kiowa County111
Labette County948
Lane County83
Leavenworth County3,895
Lincoln County94
Linn County324
Logan County241
Lyon County2,725
Marion County435
Marshall County469
McPherson County1,495
Meade County320
Miami County1,091
Mitchell County229
Montgomery County1,225
Morris County191
Morton County138
Nemaha County1,107
Neosho County730
Ness County280
Norton County1,066
Osage County553
Osborne County98
Ottawa County264
Pawnee County717
Phillips County467
Pottawatomie County703
Pratt County513
Rawlins County190
Reno County5,316
Republic County367
Rice County493
Riley County2,807
Rooks County368
Rush County272
Russell County573
Saline County2,611
Scott County374
Sedgwick County28,617
Seward County2,736
Shawnee County8,179
Sheridan County325
Sherman County463
Smith County157
Stafford County219
Stanton County150
Stevens County412
Sumner County858
Thomas County703
Trego County232
Wabaunsee County315
Wallace County137
Washington County327
Wichita County156
Wilson County335
Woodson County70
Wyandotte County11,781
Dundy County, NE65
Furnas County, NE273
Hitchcock County, NE106
Red Willow County, NE624
Beaver County, OK216
Harper County, OK240
Kay County, OK1,944
Texas County, OK2,446

County list updated: Dec 2, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

