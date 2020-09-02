Coronavirus in Kansas: 12 more deaths, 1,328 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, since the coronavirus pandemic began, is 43,940. That is an increase of 1,328 since Monday.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 458, up 12 since Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases are still active.
The KDHE does track hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus. The total number, since the pandemic began, is 2,361. That is up 57 in the past two days.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 375,307, up 4,670 since Monday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|28
|Anderson
|35
|Atchison
|166
|Barber
|6
|Barton
|228
|Bourbon
|92
|Brown
|68
|Butler
|474
|Chase
|65
|Chautauqua
|9
|Cherokee
|261
|Cheyenne
|7
|Clark
|47
|Clay
|33
|Cloud
|59
|Coffey
|81
|Comanche
|9
|Cowley
|255
|Crawford
|599
|Decatur
|7
|Dickinson
|75
|Doniphan
|65
|Douglas
|1,277
|Edwards
|24
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|417
|Ellsworth
|25
|Finney
|1,798
|Ford
|2,333
|Franklin
|262
|Geary
|295
|Gove
|11
|Graham
|20
|Grant
|134
|Gray
|90
|Greeley
|4
|Greenwood
|28
|Hamilton
|44
|Harper
|112
|Harvey
|291
|Haskell
|59
|Hodgeman
|14
|Jackson
|204
|Jefferson
|120
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|8,240
|Kearny
|73
|Kingman
|43
|Kiowa
|9
|Labette
|186
|Lane
|7
|Leavenworth
|1,777
|Lincoln
|8
|Linn
|58
|Logan
|3
|Lyon
|831
|Marion
|68
|Marshall
|17
|McPherson
|196
|Meade
|72
|Miami
|211
|Mitchell
|32
|Montgomery
|228
|Morris
|21
|Morton
|10
|Nemaha
|56
|Neosho
|88
|Ness
|26
|Norton
|23
|Osage
|66
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|43
|Pawnee
|171
|Phillips
|51
|Pottawatomie
|145
|Pratt
|43
|Rawlins
|1
|Reno
|775
|Republic
|36
|Rice
|44
|Riley
|749
|Rooks
|29
|Rush
|20
|Russell
|22
|Saline
|460
|Scott
|86
|Sedgwick
|7,306
|Seward
|1,281
|Shawnee
|2,186
|Sheridan
|8
|Sherman
|18
|Smith
|4
|Stafford
|32
|Stanton
|43
|Stevens
|59
|Sumner
|121
|Thomas
|51
|Trego
|12
|Wabaunsee
|57
|Wallace
|4
|Washington
|9
|Wichita
|4
|Wilson
|23
|Woodson
|12
|Wyandotte
|6,108
|Dundy County, NE
|8
|Furnas County, NE
|26
|Hitchcock County, NE
|2
|Red Willow County, NE
|18
|Beaver County, OK
|44
|Harper County, OK
|17
|Kay County, OK
|309
|Texas County, OK
|1,143
County list updated: Aug 31, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
