Coronavirus in Kansas: 12 more deaths, 1,328 new cases

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, since the coronavirus pandemic began, is 43,940. That is an increase of 1,328 since Monday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 458, up 12 since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases are still active.

The KDHE does track hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus. The total number, since the pandemic began, is 2,361. That is up 57 in the past two days.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 375,307, up 4,670 since Monday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen28
Anderson35
Atchison166
Barber6
Barton228
Bourbon92
Brown68
Butler474
Chase65
Chautauqua9
Cherokee261
Cheyenne7
Clark47
Clay33
Cloud59
Coffey81
Comanche9
Cowley255
Crawford599
Decatur7
Dickinson75
Doniphan65
Douglas1,277
Edwards24
Elk1
Ellis417
Ellsworth25
Finney1,798
Ford2,333
Franklin262
Geary295
Gove11
Graham20
Grant134
Gray90
Greeley4
Greenwood28
Hamilton44
Harper112
Harvey291
Haskell59
Hodgeman14
Jackson204
Jefferson120
Jewell14
Johnson8,240
Kearny73
Kingman43
Kiowa9
Labette186
Lane7
Leavenworth1,777
Lincoln8
Linn58
Logan3
Lyon831
Marion68
Marshall17
McPherson196
Meade72
Miami211
Mitchell32
Montgomery228
Morris21
Morton10
Nemaha56
Neosho88
Ness26
Norton23
Osage66
Osborne4
Ottawa43
Pawnee171
Phillips51
Pottawatomie145
Pratt43
Rawlins1
Reno775
Republic36
Rice44
Riley749
Rooks29
Rush20
Russell22
Saline460
Scott86
Sedgwick7,306
Seward1,281
Shawnee2,186
Sheridan8
Sherman18
Smith4
Stafford32
Stanton43
Stevens59
Sumner121
Thomas51
Trego12
Wabaunsee57
Wallace4
Washington9
Wichita4
Wilson23
Woodson12
Wyandotte6,108
Dundy County, NE8
Furnas County, NE26
Hitchcock County, NE2
Red Willow County, NE18
Beaver County, OK44
Harper County, OK17
Kay County, OK309
Texas County, OK1,143

County list updated: Aug 31, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

