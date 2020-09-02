Coronavirus in Kansas: 12 more deaths, 1,328 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, since the coronavirus pandemic began, is 43,940. That is an increase of 1,328 since Monday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 458, up 12 since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases are still active.

The KDHE does track hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus. The total number, since the pandemic began, is 2,361. That is up 57 in the past two days.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 375,307, up 4,670 since Monday.

County Confirmed Allen 28 Anderson 35 Atchison 166 Barber 6 Barton 228 Bourbon 92 Brown 68 Butler 474 Chase 65 Chautauqua 9 Cherokee 261 Cheyenne 7 Clark 47 Clay 33 Cloud 59 Coffey 81 Comanche 9 Cowley 255 Crawford 599 Decatur 7 Dickinson 75 Doniphan 65 Douglas 1,277 Edwards 24 Elk 1 Ellis 417 Ellsworth 25 Finney 1,798 Ford 2,333 Franklin 262 Geary 295 Gove 11 Graham 20 Grant 134 Gray 90 Greeley 4 Greenwood 28 Hamilton 44 Harper 112 Harvey 291 Haskell 59 Hodgeman 14 Jackson 204 Jefferson 120 Jewell 14 Johnson 8,240 Kearny 73 Kingman 43 Kiowa 9 Labette 186 Lane 7 Leavenworth 1,777 Lincoln 8 Linn 58 Logan 3 Lyon 831 Marion 68 Marshall 17 McPherson 196 Meade 72 Miami 211 Mitchell 32 Montgomery 228 Morris 21 Morton 10 Nemaha 56 Neosho 88 Ness 26 Norton 23 Osage 66 Osborne 4 Ottawa 43 Pawnee 171 Phillips 51 Pottawatomie 145 Pratt 43 Rawlins 1 Reno 775 Republic 36 Rice 44 Riley 749 Rooks 29 Rush 20 Russell 22 Saline 460 Scott 86 Sedgwick 7,306 Seward 1,281 Shawnee 2,186 Sheridan 8 Sherman 18 Smith 4 Stafford 32 Stanton 43 Stevens 59 Sumner 121 Thomas 51 Trego 12 Wabaunsee 57 Wallace 4 Washington 9 Wichita 4 Wilson 23 Woodson 12 Wyandotte 6,108 Dundy County, NE 8 Furnas County, NE 26 Hitchcock County, NE 2 Red Willow County, NE 18 Beaver County, OK 44 Harper County, OK 17 Kay County, OK 309 Texas County, OK 1,143

County list updated: Aug 31, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

