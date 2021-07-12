Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 12 more deaths, 143 more cases of delta variant

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you have been tracking Kansas coronavirus numbers, the state released a new update at noon Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 12 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Friday. There have also been 22 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the last update, 672 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,179 Kansans have tested negative.

The KDHE says the number of cases of delta variant in Kansas increased by 143 over the weekend, for a total of 659. (See the charts below to see county-by-county delta variant numbers.)

Kansans continue to get vaccinated. Since the last update, 4,200 more people got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,459 got their second dose. In all, 39.5% of Kansans have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,2789
Anderson8633
Atchison1,5447
Barber375
Barton2,6217
Bourbon1,4847
Brown1,2491
Butler7,6795
Chase2801
Chautauqua281
Cherokee2,7486
Cheyenne371
Clark250
Clay822
Cloud1,004
Coffey7561
Comanche172
Cowley4,03314
Crawford5,01252
Decatur279
Dickinson1,8625
Doniphan1,07725
Douglas9,0406
Edwards268
Elk182
Ellis3,776
Ellsworth1,2322
Finney5,8931
Ford5,8066
Franklin2,6462
Geary3,76345
Gove3891
Graham265
Grant952
Gray618
Greeley104
Greenwood5811
Hamilton211
Harper6241
Harvey3,7293
Haskell416
Hodgeman212
Jackson1,4265
Jefferson1,7833
Jewell215
Johnson60,59794
Kearny572
Kingman781
Kiowa236
Labette2,8038
Lane128
Leavenworth7,44210
Lincoln266
Linn8521
Logan304
Lyon4,3484
Marion1,122
Marshall1,148
McPherson3,3543
Meade513
Miami2,8672
Mitchell570
Montgomery3,5052
Morris6031
Morton271
Nemaha1,5446
Neosho1,86012
Ness372
Norton1,228
Osage1,278
Osborne2942
Ottawa5612
Pawnee1,183
Phillips711
Pottawatomie2,03511
Pratt820
Rawlins333
Reno8,621
Republic672
Rice1,076
Riley6,41227
Rooks662
Rush434
Russell868
Saline6,4137
Scott605
Sedgwick58,381170
Seward3,882
Shawnee17,88721
Sheridan437
Sherman663
Smith279
Stafford345
Stanton188
Stevens560
Sumner2,2603
Thomas1,114
Trego407
Wabaunsee713
Wallace180
Washington558
Wichita218
Wilson1,0642
Woodson2261
Wyandotte21,31251
Beaver, OK475 
Harper, OK422 
Kay, OK5,357 
Texas, OK3,544 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: July 12, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated July 12, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

