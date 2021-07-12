Coronavirus in Kansas: 12 more deaths, 143 more cases of delta variant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you have been tracking Kansas coronavirus numbers, the state released a new update at noon Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 12 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Friday. There have also been 22 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the last update, 672 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,179 Kansans have tested negative.

The KDHE says the number of cases of delta variant in Kansas increased by 143 over the weekend, for a total of 659. (See the charts below to see county-by-county delta variant numbers.)

Kansans continue to get vaccinated. Since the last update, 4,200 more people got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,459 got their second dose. In all, 39.5% of Kansans have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.