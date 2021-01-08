Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 121 more deaths, 144 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says another 5,504 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. It brings the total since the pandemic began to 242,322.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 121 more Kansans have died with COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,148.

Also in the past two days, another 144 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, 8,184 more Kansans have tested negative for the virus, bringing the total number of negative tests since the pandemic began to 808,885.

CountyConfirmed
Allen750
Anderson651
Atchison1,325
Barber317
Barton2,335
Bourbon1,066
Brown1,107
Butler5,910
Chase217
Chautauqua207
Cherokee1,912
Cheyenne312
Clark205
Clay668
Cloud886
Coffey548
Comanche149
Cowley2,887
Crawford3,724
Decatur237
Dickinson1,376
Doniphan792
Douglas6,810
Edwards229
Elk136
Ellis3,295
Ellsworth1,100
Finney4,980
Ford5,304
Franklin2,001
Geary2,054
Gove341
Graham216
Grant881
Gray511
Greeley97
Greenwood467
Hamilton194
Harper456
Harvey2,952
Haskell379
Hodgeman166
Jackson1,126
Jefferson1,295
Jewell168
Johnson42,456
Kearny517
Kingman588
Kiowa194
Labette2,169
Lane112
Leavenworth5,395
Lincoln227
Linn607
Logan279
Lyon3,552
Marion778
Marshall821
McPherson2,538
Meade413
Miami2,083
Mitchell441
Montgomery2,530
Morris425
Morton209
Nemaha1,377
Neosho1,406
Ness311
Norton1,175
Osage932
Osborne223
Ottawa450
Pawnee1,033
Phillips611
Pottawatomie1,263
Pratt719
Rawlins258
Reno7,339
Republic596
Rice890
Riley3,988
Rooks556
Rush365
Russell758
Saline4,938
Scott523
Sedgwick43,349
Seward3,534
Shawnee12,959
Sheridan394
Sherman552
Smith231
Stafford296
Stanton162
Stevens500
Sumner1,534
Thomas927
Trego332
Wabaunsee506
Wallace164
Washington451
Wichita197
Wilson737
Woodson137
Wyandotte16,576
Dundy, NE116
Furnas, NE376
Hitchcock, NE183
Red Willow, NE996
Beaver, OK322
Harper, OK355
Kay, OK3,700
Texas, OK3,020

County list updated: Jan 8, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

