Coronavirus in Kansas: 121 more deaths, 144 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says another 5,504 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. It brings the total since the pandemic began to 242,322.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 121 more Kansans have died with COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,148.

Also in the past two days, another 144 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, 8,184 more Kansans have tested negative for the virus, bringing the total number of negative tests since the pandemic began to 808,885.