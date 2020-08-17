Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,282 more cases, 3 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 has increased to 405. That is up 3 since Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 35,167. That is an increase of 1,282 since Friday.

The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries vs. active cases. Some county health departments, like Sedgwick County, do provide that information.

The state does track hospitalizations since the pandemic began. As of Monday morning, 2,034 Kansans have been hospitalized. That is up 14 since Friday.

319,095 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is 9,937 more than Friday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen23
Anderson31
Atchison87
Barber6
Barton165
Bourbon80
Brown49
Butler351
Chase47
Chautauqua6
Cherokee170
Cheyenne5
Clark46
Clay22
Cloud42
Coffey71
Comanche9
Cowley198
Crawford418
Decatur5
Dickinson50
Doniphan51
Douglas834
Edwards18
Elk1
Ellis161
Ellsworth22
Finney1,742
Ford2,219
Franklin237
Geary228
Gove5
Graham18
Grant112
Gray79
Greeley4
Greenwood23
Hamilton43
Harper29
Harvey246
Haskell52
Hodgeman11
Jackson164
Jefferson96
Jewell14
Johnson6,615
Kearny68
Kingman27
Kiowa8
Labette159
Lane6
Leavenworth1,576
Lincoln6
Linn53
Logan2
Lyon734
Marion60
Marshall13
McPherson171
Meade59
Miami160
Mitchell28
Montgomery181
Morris13
Morton10
Nemaha51
Neosho68
Ness8
Norton22
Osage51
Osborne4
Ottawa39
Pawnee68
Phillips48
Pottawatomie121
Pratt35
Reno477
Republic31
Rice40
Riley455
Rooks19
Rush11
Russell19
Saline397
Scott66
Sedgwick6,102
Seward1,192
Shawnee1,787
Sheridan7
Sherman17
Smith3
Stafford12
Stanton40
Stevens46
Sumner107
Thomas49
Trego7
Wabaunsee45
Washington2
Wichita4
Wilson15
Woodson12
Wyandotte5,451
Dundy County, NE2
Furnas County, NE17
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE18
Beaver County, OK39
Harper County, OK11
Kay County, OK266
Texas County, OK1,078

County list updated: Aug 17, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

