Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,282 more cases, 3 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 has increased to 405. That is up 3 since Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 35,167. That is an increase of 1,282 since Friday.

The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries vs. active cases. Some county health departments, like Sedgwick County, do provide that information.

The state does track hospitalizations since the pandemic began. As of Monday morning, 2,034 Kansans have been hospitalized. That is up 14 since Friday.

319,095 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is 9,937 more than Friday.

County Confirmed Allen 23 Anderson 31 Atchison 87 Barber 6 Barton 165 Bourbon 80 Brown 49 Butler 351 Chase 47 Chautauqua 6 Cherokee 170 Cheyenne 5 Clark 46 Clay 22 Cloud 42 Coffey 71 Comanche 9 Cowley 198 Crawford 418 Decatur 5 Dickinson 50 Doniphan 51 Douglas 834 Edwards 18 Elk 1 Ellis 161 Ellsworth 22 Finney 1,742 Ford 2,219 Franklin 237 Geary 228 Gove 5 Graham 18 Grant 112 Gray 79 Greeley 4 Greenwood 23 Hamilton 43 Harper 29 Harvey 246 Haskell 52 Hodgeman 11 Jackson 164 Jefferson 96 Jewell 14 Johnson 6,615 Kearny 68 Kingman 27 Kiowa 8 Labette 159 Lane 6 Leavenworth 1,576 Lincoln 6 Linn 53 Logan 2 Lyon 734 Marion 60 Marshall 13 McPherson 171 Meade 59 Miami 160 Mitchell 28 Montgomery 181 Morris 13 Morton 10 Nemaha 51 Neosho 68 Ness 8 Norton 22 Osage 51 Osborne 4 Ottawa 39 Pawnee 68 Phillips 48 Pottawatomie 121 Pratt 35 Reno 477 Republic 31 Rice 40 Riley 455 Rooks 19 Rush 11 Russell 19 Saline 397 Scott 66 Sedgwick 6,102 Seward 1,192 Shawnee 1,787 Sheridan 7 Sherman 17 Smith 3 Stafford 12 Stanton 40 Stevens 46 Sumner 107 Thomas 49 Trego 7 Wabaunsee 45 Washington 2 Wichita 4 Wilson 15 Woodson 12 Wyandotte 5,451 Dundy County, NE 2 Furnas County, NE 17 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 18 Beaver County, OK 39 Harper County, OK 11 Kay County, OK 266 Texas County, OK 1,078

County list updated: Aug 17, 2020

