Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,282 more cases, 3 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 has increased to 405. That is up 3 since Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 35,167. That is an increase of 1,282 since Friday.
The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries vs. active cases. Some county health departments, like Sedgwick County, do provide that information.
The state does track hospitalizations since the pandemic began. As of Monday morning, 2,034 Kansans have been hospitalized. That is up 14 since Friday.
319,095 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is 9,937 more than Friday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|23
|Anderson
|31
|Atchison
|87
|Barber
|6
|Barton
|165
|Bourbon
|80
|Brown
|49
|Butler
|351
|Chase
|47
|Chautauqua
|6
|Cherokee
|170
|Cheyenne
|5
|Clark
|46
|Clay
|22
|Cloud
|42
|Coffey
|71
|Comanche
|9
|Cowley
|198
|Crawford
|418
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|50
|Doniphan
|51
|Douglas
|834
|Edwards
|18
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|161
|Ellsworth
|22
|Finney
|1,742
|Ford
|2,219
|Franklin
|237
|Geary
|228
|Gove
|5
|Graham
|18
|Grant
|112
|Gray
|79
|Greeley
|4
|Greenwood
|23
|Hamilton
|43
|Harper
|29
|Harvey
|246
|Haskell
|52
|Hodgeman
|11
|Jackson
|164
|Jefferson
|96
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|6,615
|Kearny
|68
|Kingman
|27
|Kiowa
|8
|Labette
|159
|Lane
|6
|Leavenworth
|1,576
|Lincoln
|6
|Linn
|53
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|734
|Marion
|60
|Marshall
|13
|McPherson
|171
|Meade
|59
|Miami
|160
|Mitchell
|28
|Montgomery
|181
|Morris
|13
|Morton
|10
|Nemaha
|51
|Neosho
|68
|Ness
|8
|Norton
|22
|Osage
|51
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|39
|Pawnee
|68
|Phillips
|48
|Pottawatomie
|121
|Pratt
|35
|Reno
|477
|Republic
|31
|Rice
|40
|Riley
|455
|Rooks
|19
|Rush
|11
|Russell
|19
|Saline
|397
|Scott
|66
|Sedgwick
|6,102
|Seward
|1,192
|Shawnee
|1,787
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|17
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|12
|Stanton
|40
|Stevens
|46
|Sumner
|107
|Thomas
|49
|Trego
|7
|Wabaunsee
|45
|Washington
|2
|Wichita
|4
|Wilson
|15
|Woodson
|12
|Wyandotte
|5,451
|Dundy County, NE
|2
|Furnas County, NE
|17
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|18
|Beaver County, OK
|39
|Harper County, OK
|11
|Kay County, OK
|266
|Texas County, OK
|1,078
County list updated: Aug 17, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- 300 Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,282 more cases, 3 more deaths
- Meteorologists seek to confirm 130-degree Death Valley temp, believed to be highest on Earth in over a century
- Several states considering legal action against President Trump administration over USPS
- 5 tips to for an impactful interview to land your next job