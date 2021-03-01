Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 13.5% of Kansans vaccinated, fewer virus cases and deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 23,360 Kansans have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since Friday morning. It brings the total number of Kansans who have received a first dose to 393,860, 13.5% of the state’s population. Of those, 190,587 have also received their second dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says it has distributed a total of 805,480 doses. That has not changed since Friday.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since the last update, another eight Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 4,743.

There have been 41 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has increased by 639 over the weekend. That is the smallest increase since late September. It brings the total since the pandemic began to 294,302.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative is up 4,003 since Friday.

The coronavirus charts below will be updated by 1 p.m. The KDHE will not update the number of vaccines distributed to each county until early Tuesday afternoon.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,119200
Anderson809100
Atchison1,531300
Barber365100
Barton2,572500
Bourbon1,277200
Brown1,209200
Butler7,1901,000
Chase242
Chautauqua258
Cherokee2,355300
Cheyenne352
Clark238
Clay777100
Cloud966100
Coffey710200
Comanche157
Cowley3,800600
Crawford4,502700
Decatur259
Dickinson1,685300
Doniphan939200
Douglas8,2402,340
Edwards252
Elk174
Ellis3,677500
Ellsworth1,206100
Finney5,321800
Ford5,569700
Franklin2,432400
Geary3,017500
Gove376
Graham249
Grant926100
Gray552100
Greeley101
Greenwood547100
Hamilton199
Harper595100
Harvey3,402600
Haskell407100
Hodgeman199
Jackson1,330200
Jefferson1,611300
Jewell198
Johnson54,22414,040
Kearny560100
Kingman727100
Kiowa238
Labette2,598400
Lane124
Leavenworth6,7351,200
Lincoln254
Linn747200
Logan291
Lyon4,089600
Marion1,021200
Marshall1,067200
McPherson3,106500
Meade493100
Miami2,629500
Mitchell558100
Montgomery3,265600
Morris554100
Morton253
Nemaha1,472200
Neosho1,740300
Ness364
Norton1,201100
Osage1,187300
Osborne286
Ottawa548100
Pawnee1,132100
Phillips702100
Pottawatomie1,746400
Pratt802200
Rawlins290
Reno8,2951,000
Republic657100
Rice1,052200
Riley4,8781,200
Rooks632100
Rush424
Russell839100
Saline5,951900
Scott569100
Sedgwick53,57115,530
Seward3,774500
Shawnee16,3277,020
Sheridan426
Sherman606100
Smith264
Stafford333
Stanton184
Stevens546100
Sumner2,069400
Thomas1,067100
Trego400
Wabaunsee658100
Wallace173
Washington523100
Wichita214
Wilson939200
Woodson204
Wyandotte19,1612,340
Dundy, NE178 
Furnas, NE491 
Hitchcock, NE248 
Red Willow, NE1,178 
Beaver, OK436 
Harper, OK408 
Kay, OK5,066 
Texas, OK3,445 

County coronavirus cases updated: Feb 26, 2021
Weekly doses updated Feb 22, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

