Coronavirus in Kansas: 13 more deaths, 45 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas death toll linked to COVID-19 increased by 13 in the past two days. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the new death toll is 5,053.

There have been 45 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, another 518 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,191 have tested negative.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccination updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since the last update, 8,188 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 8,450 got their final dose.

It brings Kansas to 40.5% of the population with at least one dose and 33.8% who have completed their vaccinations.