Coronavirus in Kansas: 13 more deaths, 45 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas death toll linked to COVID-19 increased by 13 in the past two days. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the new death toll is 5,053.

There have been 45 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, another 518 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,191 have tested negative.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccination updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since the last update, 8,188 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 8,450 got their final dose.

It brings Kansas to 40.5% of the population with at least one dose and 33.8% who have completed their vaccinations.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,246
Anderson838
Atchison1,63250
Barber3746
Barton2,617222
Bourbon1,419
Brown1,240110
Butler7,56760
Chase271
Chautauqua267
Cherokee2,49012
Cheyenne36330
Clark25222
Clay80318
Cloud985
Coffey73780
Comanche169
Cowley3,987222
Crawford4,739102
Decatur267
Dickinson1,775
Doniphan970
Douglas8,897
Edwards267
Elk179
Ellis3,748174
Ellsworth1,22230
Finney5,440318
Ford5,763204
Franklin2,572
Geary3,428
Gove386
Graham26524
Grant945
Gray565
Greeley104
Greenwood559
Hamilton205
Harper617
Harvey3,66260
Haskell419
Hodgeman2126
Jackson1,40824
Jefferson1,73910
Jewell2116
Johnson58,864618
Kearny572
Kingman76730
Kiowa238
Labette2,74548
Lane128
Leavenworth7,238202
Lincoln263
Linn821
Logan289
Lyon4,291
Marion1,11166
Marshall1,100
McPherson3,27760
Meade51518
Miami2,766150
Mitchell562
Montgomery3,470
Morris58830
Morton264
Nemaha1,513104
Neosho1,807
Ness37224
Norton1,20512
Osage1,255
Osborne290
Ottawa549
Pawnee1,168
Phillips714
Pottawatomie1,90512
Pratt815146
Rawlins300
Reno8,542410
Republic661
Rice1,076
Riley6,07272
Rooks65612
Rush431
Russell85912
Saline6,27918
Scott596
Sedgwick56,960205
Seward3,870102
Shawnee17,5301,410
Sheridan43512
Sherman64178
Smith271
Stafford343
Stanton185106
Stevens558
Sumner2,181
Thomas1,09872
Trego406
Wabaunsee684
Wallace179
Washington53440
Wichita216
Wilson1,016
Woodson218
Wyandotte20,511
Dundy, NE185 
Furnas, NE508 
Hitchcock, NE255 
Red Willow, NE1,210 
Beaver, OK475 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,325 
Texas, OK3,527 

County coronavirus cases updated: May 19, 2021
Weekly doses updated May 17, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

