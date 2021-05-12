Coronavirus in Kansas: 13 more deaths, 55 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the coronavirus continues to sicken and kill Kansans.

According to the KDHE, another 13 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Monday. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,029. There have also been another 55 hospitalizations in the past two days.

Since Monday, 411 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,177 Kansans received negative test results.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. It does not provide information about recoveries.

In the past two days, another 6,801 Kansas got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It brings Kansas to 39.7% of the population having at least one dose.

Also since Monday, 12,602 Kansans got their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That means 32.7% of the state’s population is finished with the vaccinations.