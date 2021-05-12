Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 13 more deaths, 55 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the coronavirus continues to sicken and kill Kansans.

According to the KDHE, another 13 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Monday. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,029. There have also been another 55 hospitalizations in the past two days.

Since Monday, 411 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,177 Kansans received negative test results.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. It does not provide information about recoveries.

In the past two days, another 6,801 Kansas got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It brings Kansas to 39.7% of the population having at least one dose.

Also since Monday, 12,602 Kansans got their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That means 32.7% of the state’s population is finished with the vaccinations.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,244
Anderson837
Atchison1,633
Barber3746
Barton2,616
Bourbon1,413
Brown1,237
Butler7,546100
Chase270
Chautauqua267
Cherokee2,480
Cheyenne362
Clark25310
Clay80212
Cloud985
Coffey735
Comanche169
Cowley3,973120
Crawford4,735150
Decatur267
Dickinson1,768
Doniphan970
Douglas8,861305
Edwards266
Elk179
Ellis3,74460
Ellsworth1,22130
Finney5,415
Ford5,758
Franklin2,556
Geary3,41212
Gove38650
Graham265
Grant944
Gray565
Greeley104
Greenwood558
Hamilton202
Harper617
Harvey3,641
Haskell419
Hodgeman212
Jackson1,404
Jefferson1,723
Jewell211
Johnson58,4011,600
Kearny570
Kingman762
Kiowa239
Labette2,743
Lane128
Leavenworth7,23020
Lincoln263
Linn818
Logan289
Lyon4,283
Marion1,104
Marshall1,092
McPherson3,274224
Meade514
Miami2,754
Mitchell561
Montgomery3,460
Morris58612
Morton261
Nemaha1,513
Neosho1,804
Ness372
Norton1,206
Osage1,246
Osborne291
Ottawa551
Pawnee1,166
Phillips714
Pottawatomie1,90044
Pratt81418
Rawlins300
Reno8,534
Republic661
Rice1,076
Riley6,046
Rooks656
Rush431
Russell860
Saline6,267100
Scott593
Sedgwick56,67636
Seward3,865
Shawnee17,495100
Sheridan432
Sherman63620
Smith270
Stafford342
Stanton185
Stevens558
Sumner2,166
Thomas1,098
Trego406
Wabaunsee681100
Wallace179
Washington533
Wichita216
Wilson1,011
Woodson218
Wyandotte20,439100
Dundy, NE184 
Furnas, NE508 
Hitchcock, NE255 
Red Willow, NE1,210 
Beaver, OK474 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,320 
Texas, OK3,519 

County coronavirus cases updated: May 12, 2021
Weekly doses updated May 10, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

