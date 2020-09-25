Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,366 new cases with 11 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 1,366 since Wednesday. It brings the Kansas total to 56,592 since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is 632, an increase of 11 since Wednesday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

The number of Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19, since the pandemic began, is 2,816, up 50 in the past two days.

According to the KDHE, 446,178 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, an increase of 9,123 since Wednesday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen47
Anderson74
Atchison280
Barber5
Barton423
Bourbon169
Brown114
Butler922
Chase80
Chautauqua16
Cherokee483
Cheyenne56
Clark50
Clay50
Cloud68
Coffey118
Comanche11
Cowley373
Crawford1,038
Decatur20
Dickinson171
Doniphan100
Douglas2,077
Edwards46
Elk4
Ellis942
Ellsworth32
Finney1,988
Ford2,800
Franklin343
Geary416
Gove29
Graham31
Grant235
Gray121
Greeley8
Greenwood49
Hamilton46
Harper120
Harvey352
Haskell116
Hodgeman19
Jackson237
Jefferson182
Jewell17
Johnson10,997
Kearny92
Kingman90
Kiowa23
Labette240
Lane13
Leavenworth2,080
Lincoln12
Linn75
Logan14
Lyon997
Marion90
Marshall23
McPherson253
Meade125
Miami375
Mitchell44
Montgomery388
Morris35
Morton14
Nemaha101
Neosho145
Ness75
Norton31
Osage107
Osborne7
Ottawa53
Pawnee374
Phillips116
Pottawatomie249
Pratt68
Rawlins34
Reno1,094
Republic49
Rice73
Riley1,374
Rooks70
Rush53
Russell84
Saline677
Scott97
Sedgwick8,757
Seward1,509
Shawnee2,710
Sheridan16
Sherman31
Smith7
Stafford56
Stanton59
Stevens122
Sumner198
Thomas129
Trego34
Wabaunsee68
Wallace17
Washington17
Wichita5
Wilson59
Woodson20
Wyandotte6,989
Dundy County, NE11
Furnas County, NE39
Hitchcock County, NE4
Red Willow County, NE31
Beaver County, OK53
Harper County, OK29
Kay County, OK570
Texas County, OK1,491

County list updated: Sept 25, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

