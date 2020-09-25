Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,366 new cases with 11 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 1,366 since Wednesday. It brings the Kansas total to 56,592 since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is 632, an increase of 11 since Wednesday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

The number of Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19, since the pandemic began, is 2,816, up 50 in the past two days.

According to the KDHE, 446,178 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, an increase of 9,123 since Wednesday.

County Confirmed Allen 47 Anderson 74 Atchison 280 Barber 5 Barton 423 Bourbon 169 Brown 114 Butler 922 Chase 80 Chautauqua 16 Cherokee 483 Cheyenne 56 Clark 50 Clay 50 Cloud 68 Coffey 118 Comanche 11 Cowley 373 Crawford 1,038 Decatur 20 Dickinson 171 Doniphan 100 Douglas 2,077 Edwards 46 Elk 4 Ellis 942 Ellsworth 32 Finney 1,988 Ford 2,800 Franklin 343 Geary 416 Gove 29 Graham 31 Grant 235 Gray 121 Greeley 8 Greenwood 49 Hamilton 46 Harper 120 Harvey 352 Haskell 116 Hodgeman 19 Jackson 237 Jefferson 182 Jewell 17 Johnson 10,997 Kearny 92 Kingman 90 Kiowa 23 Labette 240 Lane 13 Leavenworth 2,080 Lincoln 12 Linn 75 Logan 14 Lyon 997 Marion 90 Marshall 23 McPherson 253 Meade 125 Miami 375 Mitchell 44 Montgomery 388 Morris 35 Morton 14 Nemaha 101 Neosho 145 Ness 75 Norton 31 Osage 107 Osborne 7 Ottawa 53 Pawnee 374 Phillips 116 Pottawatomie 249 Pratt 68 Rawlins 34 Reno 1,094 Republic 49 Rice 73 Riley 1,374 Rooks 70 Rush 53 Russell 84 Saline 677 Scott 97 Sedgwick 8,757 Seward 1,509 Shawnee 2,710 Sheridan 16 Sherman 31 Smith 7 Stafford 56 Stanton 59 Stevens 122 Sumner 198 Thomas 129 Trego 34 Wabaunsee 68 Wallace 17 Washington 17 Wichita 5 Wilson 59 Woodson 20 Wyandotte 6,989 Dundy County, NE 11 Furnas County, NE 39 Hitchcock County, NE 4 Red Willow County, NE 31 Beaver County, OK 53 Harper County, OK 29 Kay County, OK 570 Texas County, OK 1,491

County list updated: Sept 25, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

