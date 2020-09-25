Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,366 new cases with 11 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 1,366 since Wednesday. It brings the Kansas total to 56,592 since the pandemic began.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is 632, an increase of 11 since Wednesday.
The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.
The number of Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19, since the pandemic began, is 2,816, up 50 in the past two days.
According to the KDHE, 446,178 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, an increase of 9,123 since Wednesday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|47
|Anderson
|74
|Atchison
|280
|Barber
|5
|Barton
|423
|Bourbon
|169
|Brown
|114
|Butler
|922
|Chase
|80
|Chautauqua
|16
|Cherokee
|483
|Cheyenne
|56
|Clark
|50
|Clay
|50
|Cloud
|68
|Coffey
|118
|Comanche
|11
|Cowley
|373
|Crawford
|1,038
|Decatur
|20
|Dickinson
|171
|Doniphan
|100
|Douglas
|2,077
|Edwards
|46
|Elk
|4
|Ellis
|942
|Ellsworth
|32
|Finney
|1,988
|Ford
|2,800
|Franklin
|343
|Geary
|416
|Gove
|29
|Graham
|31
|Grant
|235
|Gray
|121
|Greeley
|8
|Greenwood
|49
|Hamilton
|46
|Harper
|120
|Harvey
|352
|Haskell
|116
|Hodgeman
|19
|Jackson
|237
|Jefferson
|182
|Jewell
|17
|Johnson
|10,997
|Kearny
|92
|Kingman
|90
|Kiowa
|23
|Labette
|240
|Lane
|13
|Leavenworth
|2,080
|Lincoln
|12
|Linn
|75
|Logan
|14
|Lyon
|997
|Marion
|90
|Marshall
|23
|McPherson
|253
|Meade
|125
|Miami
|375
|Mitchell
|44
|Montgomery
|388
|Morris
|35
|Morton
|14
|Nemaha
|101
|Neosho
|145
|Ness
|75
|Norton
|31
|Osage
|107
|Osborne
|7
|Ottawa
|53
|Pawnee
|374
|Phillips
|116
|Pottawatomie
|249
|Pratt
|68
|Rawlins
|34
|Reno
|1,094
|Republic
|49
|Rice
|73
|Riley
|1,374
|Rooks
|70
|Rush
|53
|Russell
|84
|Saline
|677
|Scott
|97
|Sedgwick
|8,757
|Seward
|1,509
|Shawnee
|2,710
|Sheridan
|16
|Sherman
|31
|Smith
|7
|Stafford
|56
|Stanton
|59
|Stevens
|122
|Sumner
|198
|Thomas
|129
|Trego
|34
|Wabaunsee
|68
|Wallace
|17
|Washington
|17
|Wichita
|5
|Wilson
|59
|Woodson
|20
|Wyandotte
|6,989
|Dundy County, NE
|11
|Furnas County, NE
|39
|Hitchcock County, NE
|4
|Red Willow County, NE
|31
|Beaver County, OK
|53
|Harper County, OK
|29
|Kay County, OK
|570
|Texas County, OK
|1,491
County list updated: Sept 25, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- All football-related activities at Derby High School suspended due to COVID-19
- Taylor’s Forecast: Summer-like today, but fall is in the forecast
- Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland working with Lincoln Prep football team while serving NFL suspension
- Pursuit ends in crash south of Hutchinson on K-96
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,366 new cases with 11 more deaths