Coronavirus in Kansas: 138 more deaths, 143 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is reporting another increase in deaths linked to COVID-19. Since Wednesday, the number has gone up by 138. It brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,879.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports another 5,312 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Kansas total since the pandemic began is 227,745.

In the past two days, 143 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, another 5,962 Kansans have received negative test results. In all, 784,761 Kansans have tested negative since the pandemic began.