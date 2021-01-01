Coronavirus in Kansas: 138 more deaths, 143 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is reporting another increase in deaths linked to COVID-19. Since Wednesday, the number has gone up by 138. It brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,879.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports another 5,312 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Kansas total since the pandemic began is 227,745.
In the past two days, 143 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.
Since Wednesday, another 5,962 Kansans have received negative test results. In all, 784,761 Kansans have tested negative since the pandemic began.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|683
|Anderson
|594
|Atchison
|1,268
|Barber
|291
|Barton
|2,229
|Bourbon
|971
|Brown
|1,057
|Butler
|5,493
|Chase
|212
|Chautauqua
|189
|Cherokee
|1,764
|Cheyenne
|284
|Clark
|195
|Clay
|622
|Cloud
|859
|Coffey
|523
|Comanche
|146
|Cowley
|2,663
|Crawford
|3,454
|Decatur
|231
|Dickinson
|1,274
|Doniphan
|738
|Douglas
|6,346
|Edwards
|225
|Elk
|114
|Ellis
|3,231
|Ellsworth
|1,059
|Finney
|4,868
|Ford
|5,182
|Franklin
|1,835
|Geary
|1,841
|Gove
|335
|Graham
|206
|Grant
|872
|Gray
|494
|Greeley
|95
|Greenwood
|425
|Hamilton
|188
|Harper
|434
|Harvey
|2,707
|Haskell
|364
|Hodgeman
|162
|Jackson
|1,039
|Jefferson
|1,206
|Jewell
|151
|Johnson
|39,696
|Kearny
|507
|Kingman
|564
|Kiowa
|178
|Labette
|1,993
|Lane
|109
|Leavenworth
|5,118
|Lincoln
|217
|Linn
|534
|Logan
|276
|Lyon
|3,404
|Marion
|701
|Marshall
|775
|McPherson
|2,385
|Meade
|400
|Miami
|1,880
|Mitchell
|398
|Montgomery
|2,316
|Morris
|394
|Morton
|196
|Nemaha
|1,354
|Neosho
|1,229
|Ness
|306
|Norton
|1,165
|Osage
|836
|Osborne
|195
|Ottawa
|421
|Pawnee
|1,012
|Phillips
|585
|Pottawatomie
|1,151
|Pratt
|686
|Rawlins
|256
|Reno
|7,041
|Republic
|562
|Rice
|820
|Riley
|3,724
|Rooks
|533
|Rush
|343
|Russell
|717
|Saline
|4,552
|Scott
|515
|Sedgwick
|40,608
|Seward
|3,453
|Shawnee
|11,929
|Sheridan
|388
|Sherman
|545
|Smith
|216
|Stafford
|272
|Stanton
|161
|Stevens
|487
|Sumner
|1,393
|Thomas
|904
|Trego
|295
|Wabaunsee
|452
|Wallace
|161
|Washington
|440
|Wichita
|182
|Wilson
|685
|Woodson
|119
|Wyandotte
|15,892
|Dundy, NE
|102
|Furnas, NE
|362
|Hitchcock, NE
|176
|Red Willow, NE
|950
|Beaver, OK
|308
|Harper, OK
|345
|Kay, OK
|3,312
|Texas, OK
|2,956
County list updated: Jan 1, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- CDC ranks Kansas last in COVID-19 shots; reporting lag cited
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 138 more deaths, 143 new hospitalizations
- Gallery: New Year’s Day snow in Kansas
- ‘Oh My Goodness!’ Oklahoma meteorologist excited to experience thundersnow during Facebook Live!
- Governor Kelly promises another push for Medicaid expansion