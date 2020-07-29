Coronavirus in Kansas: 14 more deaths, 698 new cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 jumped by 14 since Monday. The new death toll is 349.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 26,870 Kansans have tested positive since the coronavirus pandemic began. That is an increase of 698 since Monday.
The KDHE releases its updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not include the number of recoveries vs. active cases. Some county health departments include that information on their websites.
Sedgwick County released its update at noon Wednesday. It says it has 80 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,870 since the pandemic began. Because some previous cases have recovered, the number of active cases only went up by 20, to 2,462. Sedgwick County did not have any new deaths.
The KDHE tracks how many Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since early February. As of noon Wednesday, the number is 1,700, up 56 in two days.
The KDHE also keeps track of how many Kansans have tested negative. As of noon, the number is 258,079.
Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the KDHE, will hold a news briefing at 4 p.m. today. He will be joined by Dr. Susan Voorhees, a psychologist who specializes in the needs of children affected by trauma. KSN will livestream the news conference on KSN.com.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|13
|Anderson
|24
|Atchison
|55
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|84
|Bourbon
|51
|Brown
|27
|Butler
|187
|Chase
|6
|Chautauqua
|5
|Cherokee
|66
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|41
|Clay
|16
|Cloud
|28
|Coffey
|65
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|140
|Crawford
|373
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|36
|Doniphan
|49
|Douglas
|616
|Edwards
|9
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|115
|Ellsworth
|16
|Finney
|1,626
|Ford
|2,075
|Franklin
|142
|Geary
|176
|Gove
|3
|Graham
|15
|Grant
|78
|Gray
|54
|Greeley
|3
|Greenwood
|14
|Hamilton
|39
|Harper
|8
|Harvey
|143
|Haskell
|38
|Hodgeman
|11
|Jackson
|134
|Jefferson
|51
|Jewell
|8
|Johnson
|4,643
|Kearny
|54
|Kingman
|7
|Kiowa
|6
|Labette
|110
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,392
|Lincoln
|6
|Linn
|28
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|608
|Marion
|46
|Marshall
|7
|McPherson
|126
|Meade
|40
|Miami
|108
|Mitchell
|26
|Montgomery
|122
|Morris
|7
|Morton
|9
|Nemaha
|44
|Neosho
|49
|Ness
|5
|Norton
|22
|Osage
|32
|Osborne
|3
|Ottawa
|30
|Pawnee
|7
|Phillips
|41
|Pottawatomie
|107
|Pratt
|31
|Reno
|214
|Republic
|25
|Rice
|22
|Riley
|409
|Rooks
|15
|Rush
|5
|Russell
|8
|Saline
|310
|Scott
|23
|Sedgwick
|3,816
|Seward
|1,081
|Shawnee
|1,324
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|9
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|2
|Stanton
|21
|Stevens
|41
|Sumner
|88
|Thomas
|26
|Trego
|3
|Wabaunsee
|39
|Washington
|2
|Wichita
|2
|Wilson
|9
|Woodson
|10
|Wyandotte
|4,287
|Dundy County, NE
|0
|Furnas County, NE
|13
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|13
|Beaver County, OK
|35
|Harper County, OK
|4
|Kay County, OK
|188
|Texas County, OK
|1,024
County list updated: July 27, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
