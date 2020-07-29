Coronavirus in Kansas: 14 more deaths, 698 new cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 jumped by 14 since Monday. The new death toll is 349.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 26,870 Kansans have tested positive since the coronavirus pandemic began. That is an increase of 698 since Monday.

The KDHE releases its updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not include the number of recoveries vs. active cases. Some county health departments include that information on their websites.

Sedgwick County released its update at noon Wednesday. It says it has 80 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,870 since the pandemic began. Because some previous cases have recovered, the number of active cases only went up by 20, to 2,462. Sedgwick County did not have any new deaths.

The KDHE tracks how many Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since early February. As of noon Wednesday, the number is 1,700, up 56 in two days.

The KDHE also keeps track of how many Kansans have tested negative. As of noon, the number is 258,079.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the KDHE, will hold a news briefing at 4 p.m. today. He will be joined by Dr. Susan Voorhees, a psychologist who specializes in the needs of children affected by trauma. KSN will livestream the news conference on KSN.com.

County Confirmed Allen 13 Anderson 24 Atchison 55 Barber 4 Barton 84 Bourbon 51 Brown 27 Butler 187 Chase 6 Chautauqua 5 Cherokee 66 Cheyenne 2 Clark 41 Clay 16 Cloud 28 Coffey 65 Comanche 3 Cowley 140 Crawford 373 Decatur 5 Dickinson 36 Doniphan 49 Douglas 616 Edwards 9 Elk 1 Ellis 115 Ellsworth 16 Finney 1,626 Ford 2,075 Franklin 142 Geary 176 Gove 3 Graham 15 Grant 78 Gray 54 Greeley 3 Greenwood 14 Hamilton 39 Harper 8 Harvey 143 Haskell 38 Hodgeman 11 Jackson 134 Jefferson 51 Jewell 8 Johnson 4,643 Kearny 54 Kingman 7 Kiowa 6 Labette 110 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,392 Lincoln 6 Linn 28 Logan 2 Lyon 608 Marion 46 Marshall 7 McPherson 126 Meade 40 Miami 108 Mitchell 26 Montgomery 122 Morris 7 Morton 9 Nemaha 44 Neosho 49 Ness 5 Norton 22 Osage 32 Osborne 3 Ottawa 30 Pawnee 7 Phillips 41 Pottawatomie 107 Pratt 31 Reno 214 Republic 25 Rice 22 Riley 409 Rooks 15 Rush 5 Russell 8 Saline 310 Scott 23 Sedgwick 3,816 Seward 1,081 Shawnee 1,324 Sheridan 7 Sherman 9 Smith 3 Stafford 2 Stanton 21 Stevens 41 Sumner 88 Thomas 26 Trego 3 Wabaunsee 39 Washington 2 Wichita 2 Wilson 9 Woodson 10 Wyandotte 4,287 Dundy County, NE 0 Furnas County, NE 13 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 13 Beaver County, OK 35 Harper County, OK 4 Kay County, OK 188 Texas County, OK 1,024

County list updated: July 27, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

