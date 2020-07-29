Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 14 more deaths, 698 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 jumped by 14 since Monday. The new death toll is 349.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 26,870 Kansans have tested positive since the coronavirus pandemic began. That is an increase of 698 since Monday.

The KDHE releases its updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not include the number of recoveries vs. active cases. Some county health departments include that information on their websites.

Sedgwick County released its update at noon Wednesday. It says it has 80 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,870 since the pandemic began. Because some previous cases have recovered, the number of active cases only went up by 20, to 2,462. Sedgwick County did not have any new deaths.

The KDHE tracks how many Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since early February. As of noon Wednesday, the number is 1,700, up 56 in two days.

The KDHE also keeps track of how many Kansans have tested negative. As of noon, the number is 258,079.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the KDHE, will hold a news briefing at 4 p.m. today. He will be joined by Dr. Susan Voorhees, a psychologist who specializes in the needs of children affected by trauma. KSN will livestream the news conference on KSN.com.

CountyConfirmed
Allen13
Anderson24
Atchison55
Barber4
Barton84
Bourbon51
Brown27
Butler187
Chase6
Chautauqua5
Cherokee66
Cheyenne2
Clark41
Clay16
Cloud28
Coffey65
Comanche3
Cowley140
Crawford373
Decatur5
Dickinson36
Doniphan49
Douglas616
Edwards9
Elk1
Ellis115
Ellsworth16
Finney1,626
Ford2,075
Franklin142
Geary176
Gove3
Graham15
Grant78
Gray54
Greeley3
Greenwood14
Hamilton39
Harper8
Harvey143
Haskell38
Hodgeman11
Jackson134
Jefferson51
Jewell8
Johnson4,643
Kearny54
Kingman7
Kiowa6
Labette110
Lane5
Leavenworth1,392
Lincoln6
Linn28
Logan2
Lyon608
Marion46
Marshall7
McPherson126
Meade40
Miami108
Mitchell26
Montgomery122
Morris7
Morton9
Nemaha44
Neosho49
Ness5
Norton22
Osage32
Osborne3
Ottawa30
Pawnee7
Phillips41
Pottawatomie107
Pratt31
Reno214
Republic25
Rice22
Riley409
Rooks15
Rush5
Russell8
Saline310
Scott23
Sedgwick3,816
Seward1,081
Shawnee1,324
Sheridan7
Sherman9
Smith3
Stafford2
Stanton21
Stevens41
Sumner88
Thomas26
Trego3
Wabaunsee39
Washington2
Wichita2
Wilson9
Woodson10
Wyandotte4,287
Dundy County, NE0
Furnas County, NE13
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE13
Beaver County, OK35
Harper County, OK4
Kay County, OK188
Texas County, OK1,024

County list updated: July 27, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

