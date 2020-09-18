Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,415 new cases, 10 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 1,415 since Wednesday. It brings the state’s total to 52,285 since the pandemic began.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 596, an increase of 10 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus is up 55 in the past two days. It brings the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 2,671.

422,464 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19, up 9,108 in the past two days.

CountyConfirmed
Allen42
Anderson59
Atchison252
Barber5
Barton310
Bourbon132
Brown89
Butler828
Chase78
Chautauqua16
Cherokee406
Cheyenne14
Clark50
Clay41
Cloud62
Coffey105
Comanche10
Cowley313
Crawford912
Decatur9
Dickinson91
Doniphan87
Douglas1,842
Edwards40
Elk2
Ellis742
Ellsworth27
Finney1,862
Ford2,571
Franklin294
Geary382
Gove20
Graham28
Grant167
Gray104
Greeley6
Greenwood40
Hamilton44
Harper119
Harvey328
Haskell70
Hodgeman18
Jackson225
Jefferson165
Jewell14
Johnson9,917
Kearny81
Kingman67
Kiowa20
Labette220
Lane11
Leavenworth1,891
Lincoln12
Linn70
Logan8
Lyon941
Marion85
Marshall17
McPherson237
Meade96
Miami319
Mitchell43
Montgomery319
Morris26
Morton13
Nemaha76
Neosho127
Ness54
Norton26
Osage88
Osborne6
Ottawa48
Pawnee281
Phillips82
Pottawatomie192
Pratt61
Rawlins7
Reno925
Republic41
Rice65
Riley1,213
Rooks47
Rush41
Russell58
Saline567
Scott92
Sedgwick8,107
Seward1,395
Shawnee2,523
Sheridan12
Sherman22
Smith6
Stafford51
Stanton49
Stevens86
Sumner166
Thomas87
Trego30
Wabaunsee66
Wallace16
Washington14
Wichita5
Wilson57
Woodson15
Wyandotte6,652
Dundy County, NE10
Furnas County, NE30
Hitchcock County, NE3
Red Willow County, NE22
Beaver County, OK47
Harper County, OK25
Kay County, OK459
Texas County, OK1,375

County list updated: Sept 16, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

