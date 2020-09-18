Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,415 new cases, 10 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 1,415 since Wednesday. It brings the state’s total to 52,285 since the pandemic began.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 596, an increase of 10 since Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus is up 55 in the past two days. It brings the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 2,671.
422,464 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19, up 9,108 in the past two days.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|42
|Anderson
|59
|Atchison
|252
|Barber
|5
|Barton
|310
|Bourbon
|132
|Brown
|89
|Butler
|828
|Chase
|78
|Chautauqua
|16
|Cherokee
|406
|Cheyenne
|14
|Clark
|50
|Clay
|41
|Cloud
|62
|Coffey
|105
|Comanche
|10
|Cowley
|313
|Crawford
|912
|Decatur
|9
|Dickinson
|91
|Doniphan
|87
|Douglas
|1,842
|Edwards
|40
|Elk
|2
|Ellis
|742
|Ellsworth
|27
|Finney
|1,862
|Ford
|2,571
|Franklin
|294
|Geary
|382
|Gove
|20
|Graham
|28
|Grant
|167
|Gray
|104
|Greeley
|6
|Greenwood
|40
|Hamilton
|44
|Harper
|119
|Harvey
|328
|Haskell
|70
|Hodgeman
|18
|Jackson
|225
|Jefferson
|165
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|9,917
|Kearny
|81
|Kingman
|67
|Kiowa
|20
|Labette
|220
|Lane
|11
|Leavenworth
|1,891
|Lincoln
|12
|Linn
|70
|Logan
|8
|Lyon
|941
|Marion
|85
|Marshall
|17
|McPherson
|237
|Meade
|96
|Miami
|319
|Mitchell
|43
|Montgomery
|319
|Morris
|26
|Morton
|13
|Nemaha
|76
|Neosho
|127
|Ness
|54
|Norton
|26
|Osage
|88
|Osborne
|6
|Ottawa
|48
|Pawnee
|281
|Phillips
|82
|Pottawatomie
|192
|Pratt
|61
|Rawlins
|7
|Reno
|925
|Republic
|41
|Rice
|65
|Riley
|1,213
|Rooks
|47
|Rush
|41
|Russell
|58
|Saline
|567
|Scott
|92
|Sedgwick
|8,107
|Seward
|1,395
|Shawnee
|2,523
|Sheridan
|12
|Sherman
|22
|Smith
|6
|Stafford
|51
|Stanton
|49
|Stevens
|86
|Sumner
|166
|Thomas
|87
|Trego
|30
|Wabaunsee
|66
|Wallace
|16
|Washington
|14
|Wichita
|5
|Wilson
|57
|Woodson
|15
|Wyandotte
|6,652
|Dundy County, NE
|10
|Furnas County, NE
|30
|Hitchcock County, NE
|3
|Red Willow County, NE
|22
|Beaver County, OK
|47
|Harper County, OK
|25
|Kay County, OK
|459
|Texas County, OK
|1,375
County list updated: Sept 16, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
