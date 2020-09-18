Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,415 new cases, 10 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 1,415 since Wednesday. It brings the state’s total to 52,285 since the pandemic began.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 596, an increase of 10 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus is up 55 in the past two days. It brings the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 2,671.

422,464 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19, up 9,108 in the past two days.

County Confirmed Allen 42 Anderson 59 Atchison 252 Barber 5 Barton 310 Bourbon 132 Brown 89 Butler 828 Chase 78 Chautauqua 16 Cherokee 406 Cheyenne 14 Clark 50 Clay 41 Cloud 62 Coffey 105 Comanche 10 Cowley 313 Crawford 912 Decatur 9 Dickinson 91 Doniphan 87 Douglas 1,842 Edwards 40 Elk 2 Ellis 742 Ellsworth 27 Finney 1,862 Ford 2,571 Franklin 294 Geary 382 Gove 20 Graham 28 Grant 167 Gray 104 Greeley 6 Greenwood 40 Hamilton 44 Harper 119 Harvey 328 Haskell 70 Hodgeman 18 Jackson 225 Jefferson 165 Jewell 14 Johnson 9,917 Kearny 81 Kingman 67 Kiowa 20 Labette 220 Lane 11 Leavenworth 1,891 Lincoln 12 Linn 70 Logan 8 Lyon 941 Marion 85 Marshall 17 McPherson 237 Meade 96 Miami 319 Mitchell 43 Montgomery 319 Morris 26 Morton 13 Nemaha 76 Neosho 127 Ness 54 Norton 26 Osage 88 Osborne 6 Ottawa 48 Pawnee 281 Phillips 82 Pottawatomie 192 Pratt 61 Rawlins 7 Reno 925 Republic 41 Rice 65 Riley 1,213 Rooks 47 Rush 41 Russell 58 Saline 567 Scott 92 Sedgwick 8,107 Seward 1,395 Shawnee 2,523 Sheridan 12 Sherman 22 Smith 6 Stafford 51 Stanton 49 Stevens 86 Sumner 166 Thomas 87 Trego 30 Wabaunsee 66 Wallace 16 Washington 14 Wichita 5 Wilson 57 Woodson 15 Wyandotte 6,652 Dundy County, NE 10 Furnas County, NE 30 Hitchcock County, NE 3 Red Willow County, NE 22 Beaver County, OK 47 Harper County, OK 25 Kay County, OK 459 Texas County, OK 1,375

County list updated: Sept 16, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

