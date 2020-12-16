Coronavirus in Kansas: 144 more deaths, 155 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials say another 144 Kansans have died from COVID-19 complications. The state’s death toll since the pandemic began is 2,253.

Since Monday, 4,551 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. It brings the state’s total to 194,569 since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 155 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

Since February, 723,696 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That number is an increase of 9,982 over Monday.