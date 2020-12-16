Coronavirus in Kansas: 144 more deaths, 155 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials say another 144 Kansans have died from COVID-19 complications. The state’s death toll since the pandemic began is 2,253.
Since Monday, 4,551 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. It brings the state’s total to 194,569 since the pandemic began.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 155 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.
The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.
Since February, 723,696 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That number is an increase of 9,982 over Monday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen County
|513
|Anderson County
|458
|Atchison County
|1,099
|Barber County
|249
|Barton County
|1,965
|Bourbon County
|762
|Brown County
|929
|Butler County
|4,480
|Chase County
|188
|Chautauqua County
|121
|Cherokee County
|1,441
|Cheyenne County
|243
|Clark County
|176
|Clay County
|507
|Cloud County
|777
|Coffey County
|415
|Comanche County
|121
|Cowley County
|2,129
|Crawford County
|2,941
|Decatur County
|223
|Dickinson County
|988
|Doniphan County
|604
|Douglas County
|5,483
|Edwards County
|199
|Elk County
|84
|Ellis County
|2,934
|Ellsworth County
|954
|Finney County
|4,607
|Ford County
|4,948
|Franklin County
|1,453
|Geary County
|1,477
|Gove County
|316
|Graham County
|190
|Grant County
|834
|Gray County
|452
|Greeley County
|89
|Greenwood County
|331
|Hamilton County
|175
|Harper County
|371
|Harvey County
|2,226
|Haskell County
|333
|Hodgeman County
|155
|Jackson County
|916
|Jefferson County
|962
|Jewell County
|122
|Johnson County
|33,964
|Kearny County
|458
|Kingman County
|491
|Kiowa County
|131
|Labette County
|1,407
|Lane County
|98
|Leavenworth County
|4,553
|Lincoln County
|153
|Linn County
|421
|Logan County
|263
|Lyon County
|3,080
|Marion County
|556
|Marshall County
|568
|McPherson County
|1,966
|Meade County
|361
|Miami County
|1,456
|Mitchell County
|313
|Montgomery County
|1,671
|Morris County
|295
|Morton County
|175
|Nemaha County
|1,261
|Neosho County
|956
|Ness County
|300
|Norton County
|1,116
|Osage County
|680
|Osborne County
|130
|Ottawa County
|351
|Pawnee County
|872
|Phillips County
|536
|Pottawatomie County
|866
|Pratt County
|621
|Rawlins County
|237
|Reno County
|6,377
|Republic County
|458
|Rice County
|649
|Riley County
|3,282
|Rooks County
|420
|Rush County
|317
|Russell County
|655
|Saline County
|3,520
|Scott County
|468
|Sedgwick County
|34,248
|Seward County
|3,173
|Shawnee County
|10,126
|Sheridan County
|352
|Sherman County
|520
|Smith County
|187
|Stafford County
|248
|Stanton County
|155
|Stevens County
|441
|Sumner County
|1,143
|Thomas County
|810
|Trego County
|272
|Wabaunsee County
|356
|Wallace County
|153
|Washington County
|375
|Wichita County
|176
|Wilson County
|514
|Woodson County
|94
|Wyandotte County
|13,834
|Dundy County, NE
|87
|Furnas County, NE
|337
|Hitchcock County, NE
|145
|Red Willow County, NE
|819
|Beaver County, OK
|275
|Harper County, OK
|321
|Kay County, OK
|2,448
|Texas County, OK
|2,740
County list updated: Dec 16, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health
