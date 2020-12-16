Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 144 more deaths, 155 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials say another 144 Kansans have died from COVID-19 complications. The state’s death toll since the pandemic began is 2,253.

Since Monday, 4,551 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. It brings the state’s total to 194,569 since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 155 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

Since February, 723,696 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That number is an increase of 9,982 over Monday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County513
Anderson County458
Atchison County1,099
Barber County249
Barton County1,965
Bourbon County762
Brown County929
Butler County4,480
Chase County188
Chautauqua County121
Cherokee County1,441
Cheyenne County243
Clark County176
Clay County507
Cloud County777
Coffey County415
Comanche County121
Cowley County2,129
Crawford County2,941
Decatur County223
Dickinson County988
Doniphan County604
Douglas County5,483
Edwards County199
Elk County84
Ellis County2,934
Ellsworth County954
Finney County4,607
Ford County4,948
Franklin County1,453
Geary County1,477
Gove County316
Graham County190
Grant County834
Gray County452
Greeley County89
Greenwood County331
Hamilton County175
Harper County371
Harvey County2,226
Haskell County333
Hodgeman County155
Jackson County916
Jefferson County962
Jewell County122
Johnson County33,964
Kearny County458
Kingman County491
Kiowa County131
Labette County1,407
Lane County98
Leavenworth County4,553
Lincoln County153
Linn County421
Logan County263
Lyon County3,080
Marion County556
Marshall County568
McPherson County1,966
Meade County361
Miami County1,456
Mitchell County313
Montgomery County1,671
Morris County295
Morton County175
Nemaha County1,261
Neosho County956
Ness County300
Norton County1,116
Osage County680
Osborne County130
Ottawa County351
Pawnee County872
Phillips County536
Pottawatomie County866
Pratt County621
Rawlins County237
Reno County6,377
Republic County458
Rice County649
Riley County3,282
Rooks County420
Rush County317
Russell County655
Saline County3,520
Scott County468
Sedgwick County34,248
Seward County3,173
Shawnee County10,126
Sheridan County352
Sherman County520
Smith County187
Stafford County248
Stanton County155
Stevens County441
Sumner County1,143
Thomas County810
Trego County272
Wabaunsee County356
Wallace County153
Washington County375
Wichita County176
Wilson County514
Woodson County94
Wyandotte County13,834
Dundy County, NE87
Furnas County, NE337
Hitchcock County, NE145
Red Willow County, NE819
Beaver County, OK275
Harper County, OK321
Kay County, OK2,448
Texas County, OK2,740

County list updated: Dec 16, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

