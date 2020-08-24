Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,545 more cases, 7 new deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since February is 38,401. That number is 1,545 higher than the last update on Friday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 426, an increase of 7 from Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not track how many of the cases are still positive.

It does track how many Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Monday morning, the number is 2,183, up 24 from Friday.

The KDHE also shows 348,556 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, up 19,097 since Friday.

County Confirmed Allen 23 Anderson 32 Atchison 113 Barber 5 Barton 183 Bourbon 84 Brown 53 Butler 386 Chase 55 Chautauqua 8 Cherokee 205 Cheyenne 6 Clark 46 Clay 30 Cloud 45 Coffey 75 Comanche 9 Cowley 240 Crawford 443 Decatur 5 Dickinson 61 Doniphan 58 Douglas 1001 Edwards 22 Elk 1 Ellis 256 Ellsworth 23 Finney 1,763 Ford 2,257 Franklin 246 Geary 257 Gove 7 Graham 19 Grant 117 Gray 83 Greeley 4 Greenwood 24 Hamilton 43 Harper 95 Harvey 277 Haskell 53 Hodgeman 13 Jackson 181 Jefferson 107 Jewell 14 Johnson 7,418 Kearny 70 Kingman 38 Kiowa 9 Labette 167 Lane 7 Leavenworth 1,634 Lincoln 6 Linn 53 Logan 3 Lyon 785 Marion 61 Marshall 14 McPherson 182 Meade 65 Miami 187 Mitchell 28 Montgomery 200 Morris 18 Morton 10 Nemaha 55 Neosho 76 Ness 19 Norton 23 Osage 59 Osborne 4 Ottawa 39 Pawnee 151 Phillips 50 Pottawatomie 135 Pratt 40 Rawlins 1 Reno 595 Republic 35 Rice 42 Riley 523 Rooks 23 Rush 16 Russell 21 Saline 421 Scott 79 Sedgwick 6,652 Seward 1,221 Shawnee 1,986 Sheridan 7 Sherman 17 Smith 3 Stafford 18 Stanton 41 Stevens 49 Sumner 111 Thomas 50 Trego 9 Wabaunsee 51 Wallace 1 Washington 2 Wichita 4 Wilson 17 Woodson 12 Wyandotte 5,761 Dundy County, NE 5 Furnas County, NE 19 Hitchcock County, NE 2 Red Willow County, NE 18 Beaver County, OK 41 Harper County, OK 17 Kay County, OK 288 Texas County, OK 1,099

County list updated: Aug 21, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Rawlins County Health Department

Wallace County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES: