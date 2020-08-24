Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,545 more cases, 7 new deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since February is 38,401. That number is 1,545 higher than the last update on Friday.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 426, an increase of 7 from Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not track how many of the cases are still positive.
It does track how many Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Monday morning, the number is 2,183, up 24 from Friday.
The KDHE also shows 348,556 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, up 19,097 since Friday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|23
|Anderson
|32
|Atchison
|113
|Barber
|5
|Barton
|183
|Bourbon
|84
|Brown
|53
|Butler
|386
|Chase
|55
|Chautauqua
|8
|Cherokee
|205
|Cheyenne
|6
|Clark
|46
|Clay
|30
|Cloud
|45
|Coffey
|75
|Comanche
|9
|Cowley
|240
|Crawford
|443
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|61
|Doniphan
|58
|Douglas
|1001
|Edwards
|22
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|256
|Ellsworth
|23
|Finney
|1,763
|Ford
|2,257
|Franklin
|246
|Geary
|257
|Gove
|7
|Graham
|19
|Grant
|117
|Gray
|83
|Greeley
|4
|Greenwood
|24
|Hamilton
|43
|Harper
|95
|Harvey
|277
|Haskell
|53
|Hodgeman
|13
|Jackson
|181
|Jefferson
|107
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|7,418
|Kearny
|70
|Kingman
|38
|Kiowa
|9
|Labette
|167
|Lane
|7
|Leavenworth
|1,634
|Lincoln
|6
|Linn
|53
|Logan
|3
|Lyon
|785
|Marion
|61
|Marshall
|14
|McPherson
|182
|Meade
|65
|Miami
|187
|Mitchell
|28
|Montgomery
|200
|Morris
|18
|Morton
|10
|Nemaha
|55
|Neosho
|76
|Ness
|19
|Norton
|23
|Osage
|59
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|39
|Pawnee
|151
|Phillips
|50
|Pottawatomie
|135
|Pratt
|40
|Rawlins
|1
|Reno
|595
|Republic
|35
|Rice
|42
|Riley
|523
|Rooks
|23
|Rush
|16
|Russell
|21
|Saline
|421
|Scott
|79
|Sedgwick
|6,652
|Seward
|1,221
|Shawnee
|1,986
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|17
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|18
|Stanton
|41
|Stevens
|49
|Sumner
|111
|Thomas
|50
|Trego
|9
|Wabaunsee
|51
|Wallace
|1
|Washington
|2
|Wichita
|4
|Wilson
|17
|Woodson
|12
|Wyandotte
|5,761
|Dundy County, NE
|5
|Furnas County, NE
|19
|Hitchcock County, NE
|2
|Red Willow County, NE
|18
|Beaver County, OK
|41
|Harper County, OK
|17
|Kay County, OK
|288
|Texas County, OK
|1,099
County list updated: Aug 21, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Rawlins County Health Department
Wallace County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
