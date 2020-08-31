Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,564 new cases with 3 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials say the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since February is 42,612. That is an increase of 1,564 since Friday morning.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 446, up 3 since Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries vs. active cases.

The KDHE does track hospitalizations. It says, since the pandemic began, 2,304 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus. That number is up 26 since Friday.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for COVID-19 is 370,637, an increase of 8,538 since Friday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen28
Anderson35
Atchison166
Barber6
Barton228
Bourbon92
Brown68
Butler474
Chase65
Chautauqua9
Cherokee261
Cheyenne7
Clark47
Clay33
Cloud59
Coffey81
Comanche9
Cowley255
Crawford599
Decatur7
Dickinson75
Doniphan65
Douglas1,277
Edwards24
Elk1
Ellis417
Ellsworth25
Finney1,798
Ford2,333
Franklin262
Geary295
Gove11
Graham20
Grant134
Gray90
Greeley4
Greenwood28
Hamilton44
Harper112
Harvey291
Haskell59
Hodgeman14
Jackson204
Jefferson120
Jewell14
Johnson8,240
Kearny73
Kingman43
Kiowa9
Labette186
Lane7
Leavenworth1,777
Lincoln8
Linn58
Logan3
Lyon831
Marion68
Marshall17
McPherson196
Meade72
Miami211
Mitchell32
Montgomery228
Morris21
Morton10
Nemaha56
Neosho88
Ness26
Norton23
Osage66
Osborne4
Ottawa43
Pawnee171
Phillips51
Pottawatomie145
Pratt43
Rawlins1
Reno775
Republic36
Rice44
Riley749
Rooks29
Rush20
Russell22
Saline460
Scott86
Sedgwick7,306
Seward1,281
Shawnee2,186
Sheridan8
Sherman18
Smith4
Stafford32
Stanton43
Stevens59
Sumner121
Thomas51
Trego12
Wabaunsee57
Wallace4
Washington9
Wichita4
Wilson23
Woodson12
Wyandotte6,108
Dundy County, NE8
Furnas County, NE26
Hitchcock County, NE2
Red Willow County, NE18
Beaver County, OK44
Harper County, OK17
Kay County, OK309
Texas County, OK1,143

County list updated: Aug 31, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

