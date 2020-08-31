Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,564 new cases with 3 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials say the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since February is 42,612. That is an increase of 1,564 since Friday morning.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 446, up 3 since Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries vs. active cases.
The KDHE does track hospitalizations. It says, since the pandemic began, 2,304 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus. That number is up 26 since Friday.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for COVID-19 is 370,637, an increase of 8,538 since Friday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|28
|Anderson
|35
|Atchison
|166
|Barber
|6
|Barton
|228
|Bourbon
|92
|Brown
|68
|Butler
|474
|Chase
|65
|Chautauqua
|9
|Cherokee
|261
|Cheyenne
|7
|Clark
|47
|Clay
|33
|Cloud
|59
|Coffey
|81
|Comanche
|9
|Cowley
|255
|Crawford
|599
|Decatur
|7
|Dickinson
|75
|Doniphan
|65
|Douglas
|1,277
|Edwards
|24
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|417
|Ellsworth
|25
|Finney
|1,798
|Ford
|2,333
|Franklin
|262
|Geary
|295
|Gove
|11
|Graham
|20
|Grant
|134
|Gray
|90
|Greeley
|4
|Greenwood
|28
|Hamilton
|44
|Harper
|112
|Harvey
|291
|Haskell
|59
|Hodgeman
|14
|Jackson
|204
|Jefferson
|120
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|8,240
|Kearny
|73
|Kingman
|43
|Kiowa
|9
|Labette
|186
|Lane
|7
|Leavenworth
|1,777
|Lincoln
|8
|Linn
|58
|Logan
|3
|Lyon
|831
|Marion
|68
|Marshall
|17
|McPherson
|196
|Meade
|72
|Miami
|211
|Mitchell
|32
|Montgomery
|228
|Morris
|21
|Morton
|10
|Nemaha
|56
|Neosho
|88
|Ness
|26
|Norton
|23
|Osage
|66
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|43
|Pawnee
|171
|Phillips
|51
|Pottawatomie
|145
|Pratt
|43
|Rawlins
|1
|Reno
|775
|Republic
|36
|Rice
|44
|Riley
|749
|Rooks
|29
|Rush
|20
|Russell
|22
|Saline
|460
|Scott
|86
|Sedgwick
|7,306
|Seward
|1,281
|Shawnee
|2,186
|Sheridan
|8
|Sherman
|18
|Smith
|4
|Stafford
|32
|Stanton
|43
|Stevens
|59
|Sumner
|121
|Thomas
|51
|Trego
|12
|Wabaunsee
|57
|Wallace
|4
|Washington
|9
|Wichita
|4
|Wilson
|23
|Woodson
|12
|Wyandotte
|6,108
|Dundy County, NE
|8
|Furnas County, NE
|26
|Hitchcock County, NE
|2
|Red Willow County, NE
|18
|Beaver County, OK
|44
|Harper County, OK
|17
|Kay County, OK
|309
|Texas County, OK
|1,143
County list updated: Aug 31, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
