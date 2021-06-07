Coronavirus in Kansas: 16 more deaths, but fewest cases since last June

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to tick up, but so does the number of coronavirus cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 16 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,100.

There were also seven new hospitalizations over the weekend. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state says 244 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the last update. That is the smallest increase since June 12, 2020.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since Friday morning, 8,047 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 10,325 Kansans got their second dose.

In all, 1.05 million Kansans, 36.2% of the state’s population, have finished their COVID-19 vaccinations.