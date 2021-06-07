Coronavirus in Kansas: 16 more deaths, but fewest cases since last June

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to tick up, but so does the number of coronavirus cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 16 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,100.

There were also seven new hospitalizations over the weekend. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state says 244 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the last update. That is the smallest increase since June 12, 2020.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since Friday morning, 8,047 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 10,325 Kansans got their second dose.

In all, 1.05 million Kansans, 36.2% of the state’s population, have finished their COVID-19 vaccinations.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,250
Anderson844
Atchison1,624
Barber374
Barton2,627
Bourbon1,429
Brown1,243100
Butler7,61130
Chase27412
Chautauqua269
Cherokee2,508
Cheyenne3696
Clark251
Clay80448
Cloud1,002
Coffey745
Comanche169
Cowley4,00620
Crawford4,768100
Decatur277
Dickinson1,789
Doniphan1,01746
Douglas8,934
Edwards26712
Elk180
Ellis3,758122
Ellsworth1,220
Finney5,78098
Ford5,768
Franklin2,579
Geary3,506
Gove387
Graham265
Grant946
Gray56912
Greeley104
Greenwood5686
Hamilton209
Harper620
Harvey3,68424
Haskell4206
Hodgeman213
Jackson1,413
Jefferson1,745
Jewell214
Johnson59,305285
Kearny573
Kingman77324
Kiowa238
Labette2,752
Lane128
Leavenworth7,27150
Lincoln2656
Linn824
Logan28932
Lyon4,303
Marion1,114
Marshall1,132
McPherson3,30412
Meade517
Miami2,779112
Mitchell566
Montgomery3,476
Morris59112
Morton269
Nemaha1,51824
Neosho1,8066
Ness372
Norton1,20824
Osage1,263
Osborne290
Ottawa552
Pawnee1,1746
Phillips71410
Pottawatomie1,9506
Pratt81536
Rawlins331
Reno8,57080
Republic67156
Rice1,079
Riley6,179600
Rooks656
Rush433100
Russell859
Saline6,303184
Scott600
Sedgwick57,457142
Seward3,87336
Shawnee17,63211,388
Sheridan437
Sherman659
Smith27512
Stafford3446
Stanton186
Stevens560
Sumner2,200
Thomas1,099
Trego40724
Wabaunsee687
Wallace17912
Washington550112
Wichita217
Wilson1,019
Woodson220
Wyandotte20,68711
Beaver, OK476 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,335 
Texas, OK3,534 

Kansas County coronavirus cases updated: June 7, 2021
Weekly doses updated June 7, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

