Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,674 new cases with 4 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kansas has gone up by 1,674 since Friday. It brings the Kansas total to 53,959 since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 600, an increase of 4 since Friday.

The KDHE releases the new numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Since Friday, 35 more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. It brings the total number of Kansas coronavirus hospitalizations since the pandemic began to 2,706.

In all, 430,732 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, up 8,268 since Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the latest coronavirus issues in Kansas. KSN will livestream the briefing on KSN.com.

CountyConfirmed
Allen42
Anderson69
Atchison266
Barber5
Barton385
Bourbon160
Brown98
Butler892
Chase79
Chautauqua16
Cherokee453
Cheyenne53
Clark50
Clay49
Cloud64
Coffey111
Comanche10
Cowley348
Crawford975
Decatur14
Dickinson121
Doniphan95
Douglas1,983
Edwards44
Elk4
Ellis870
Ellsworth32
Finney1,935
Ford2,691
Franklin321
Geary394
Gove28
Graham30
Grant207
Gray105
Greeley8
Greenwood47
Hamilton44
Harper120
Harvey342
Haskell96
Hodgeman19
Jackson231
Jefferson176
Jewell15
Johnson10,462
Kearny82
Kingman78
Kiowa20
Labette228
Lane13
Leavenworth1,979
Lincoln12
Linn72
Logan9
Lyon974
Marion86
Marshall19
McPherson246
Meade107
Miami345
Mitchell44
Montgomery355
Morris31
Morton13
Nemaha90
Neosho135
Ness71
Norton29
Osage95
Osborne6
Ottawa50
Pawnee344
Phillips96
Pottawatomie226
Pratt67
Rawlins13
Reno1,024
Republic45
Rice70
Riley1,310
Rooks57
Rush50
Russell68
Saline636
Scott91
Sedgwick8,465
Seward1,456
Shawnee2,7-2
Sheridan14
Sherman27
Smith5
Stafford52
Stanton55
Stevens109
Sumner185
Thomas108
Trego31
Wabaunsee67
Wallace17
Washington16
Wichita6
Wilson58
Woodson19
Wyandotte6,822
Dundy County, NE11
Furnas County, NE34
Hitchcock County, NE4
Red Willow County, NE25
Beaver County, OK48
Harper County, OK26
Kay County, OK511
Texas County, OK1,425

County list updated: Sept 21, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

