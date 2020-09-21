Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,674 new cases with 4 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kansas has gone up by 1,674 since Friday. It brings the Kansas total to 53,959 since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 600, an increase of 4 since Friday.

The KDHE releases the new numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Since Friday, 35 more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. It brings the total number of Kansas coronavirus hospitalizations since the pandemic began to 2,706.

In all, 430,732 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, up 8,268 since Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the latest coronavirus issues in Kansas. KSN will livestream the briefing on KSN.com.

County Confirmed Allen 42 Anderson 69 Atchison 266 Barber 5 Barton 385 Bourbon 160 Brown 98 Butler 892 Chase 79 Chautauqua 16 Cherokee 453 Cheyenne 53 Clark 50 Clay 49 Cloud 64 Coffey 111 Comanche 10 Cowley 348 Crawford 975 Decatur 14 Dickinson 121 Doniphan 95 Douglas 1,983 Edwards 44 Elk 4 Ellis 870 Ellsworth 32 Finney 1,935 Ford 2,691 Franklin 321 Geary 394 Gove 28 Graham 30 Grant 207 Gray 105 Greeley 8 Greenwood 47 Hamilton 44 Harper 120 Harvey 342 Haskell 96 Hodgeman 19 Jackson 231 Jefferson 176 Jewell 15 Johnson 10,462 Kearny 82 Kingman 78 Kiowa 20 Labette 228 Lane 13 Leavenworth 1,979 Lincoln 12 Linn 72 Logan 9 Lyon 974 Marion 86 Marshall 19 McPherson 246 Meade 107 Miami 345 Mitchell 44 Montgomery 355 Morris 31 Morton 13 Nemaha 90 Neosho 135 Ness 71 Norton 29 Osage 95 Osborne 6 Ottawa 50 Pawnee 344 Phillips 96 Pottawatomie 226 Pratt 67 Rawlins 13 Reno 1,024 Republic 45 Rice 70 Riley 1,310 Rooks 57 Rush 50 Russell 68 Saline 636 Scott 91 Sedgwick 8,465 Seward 1,456 Shawnee 2,7-2 Sheridan 14 Sherman 27 Smith 5 Stafford 52 Stanton 55 Stevens 109 Sumner 185 Thomas 108 Trego 31 Wabaunsee 67 Wallace 17 Washington 16 Wichita 6 Wilson 58 Woodson 19 Wyandotte 6,822 Dundy County, NE 11 Furnas County, NE 34 Hitchcock County, NE 4 Red Willow County, NE 25 Beaver County, OK 48 Harper County, OK 26 Kay County, OK 511 Texas County, OK 1,425

County list updated: Sept 21, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

