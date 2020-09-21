Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,674 new cases with 4 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kansas has gone up by 1,674 since Friday. It brings the Kansas total to 53,959 since the pandemic began.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 600, an increase of 4 since Friday.
The KDHE releases the new numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Since Friday, 35 more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. It brings the total number of Kansas coronavirus hospitalizations since the pandemic began to 2,706.
In all, 430,732 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, up 8,268 since Friday.
Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the latest coronavirus issues in Kansas. KSN will livestream the briefing on KSN.com.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|42
|Anderson
|69
|Atchison
|266
|Barber
|5
|Barton
|385
|Bourbon
|160
|Brown
|98
|Butler
|892
|Chase
|79
|Chautauqua
|16
|Cherokee
|453
|Cheyenne
|53
|Clark
|50
|Clay
|49
|Cloud
|64
|Coffey
|111
|Comanche
|10
|Cowley
|348
|Crawford
|975
|Decatur
|14
|Dickinson
|121
|Doniphan
|95
|Douglas
|1,983
|Edwards
|44
|Elk
|4
|Ellis
|870
|Ellsworth
|32
|Finney
|1,935
|Ford
|2,691
|Franklin
|321
|Geary
|394
|Gove
|28
|Graham
|30
|Grant
|207
|Gray
|105
|Greeley
|8
|Greenwood
|47
|Hamilton
|44
|Harper
|120
|Harvey
|342
|Haskell
|96
|Hodgeman
|19
|Jackson
|231
|Jefferson
|176
|Jewell
|15
|Johnson
|10,462
|Kearny
|82
|Kingman
|78
|Kiowa
|20
|Labette
|228
|Lane
|13
|Leavenworth
|1,979
|Lincoln
|12
|Linn
|72
|Logan
|9
|Lyon
|974
|Marion
|86
|Marshall
|19
|McPherson
|246
|Meade
|107
|Miami
|345
|Mitchell
|44
|Montgomery
|355
|Morris
|31
|Morton
|13
|Nemaha
|90
|Neosho
|135
|Ness
|71
|Norton
|29
|Osage
|95
|Osborne
|6
|Ottawa
|50
|Pawnee
|344
|Phillips
|96
|Pottawatomie
|226
|Pratt
|67
|Rawlins
|13
|Reno
|1,024
|Republic
|45
|Rice
|70
|Riley
|1,310
|Rooks
|57
|Rush
|50
|Russell
|68
|Saline
|636
|Scott
|91
|Sedgwick
|8,465
|Seward
|1,456
|Shawnee
|2,7-2
|Sheridan
|14
|Sherman
|27
|Smith
|5
|Stafford
|52
|Stanton
|55
|Stevens
|109
|Sumner
|185
|Thomas
|108
|Trego
|31
|Wabaunsee
|67
|Wallace
|17
|Washington
|16
|Wichita
|6
|Wilson
|58
|Woodson
|19
|Wyandotte
|6,822
|Dundy County, NE
|11
|Furnas County, NE
|34
|Hitchcock County, NE
|4
|Red Willow County, NE
|25
|Beaver County, OK
|48
|Harper County, OK
|26
|Kay County, OK
|511
|Texas County, OK
|1,425
County list updated: Sept 21, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Construction begins to fix deadly section of Kansas River
- Protesters ‘wake up’ GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham at his home after he says he’ll confirm Trump SCOTUS pick
- West Coast wildfire smoke has crossed the Atlantic, now reaches Finland
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,674 new cases with 4 more deaths
- Ginsburg’s body will lie in repose at Supreme Court