Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,694 new cases with 4 more deaths

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased by 1,694 since Friday. It brings the Kansas total to 46,914 positive tests since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 4 more Kansans have died with COVID-19 since Friday. That brings the Kansas death toll to 485.

The KDHE releases the state coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

The Monday update shows 26 Kansans with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals since the Friday morning update. In all, since February, 2,441 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for COVID-19 is 389,772, an increase of 7,787 since Friday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen34
Anderson47
Atchison213
Barber4
Barton277
Bourbon110
Brown80
Butler686
Chase78
Chautauqua11
Cherokee330
Cheyenne9
Clark48
Clay37
Cloud61
Coffey92
Comanche9
Cowley280
Crawford800
Decatur6
Dickinson80
Doniphan80
Douglas1,600
Edwards30
Elk1
Ellis641
Ellsworth25
Finney1,827
Ford2,423
Franklin278
Geary345
Gove19
Graham24
Grant143
Gray99
Greeley4
Greenwood39
Hamilton44
Harper117
Harvey312
Haskell64
Hodgeman16
Jackson218
Jefferson135
Jewell14
Johnson9,047
Kearny77
Kingman80
Kiowa15
Labette200
Lane8
Leavenworth1,781
Lincoln10
Linn59
Logan4
Lyon889
Marion83
Marshall18
McPherson213
Meade74
Miami276
Mitchell38
Montgomery272
Morris24
Morton11
Nemaha60
Neosho110
Ness41
Norton24
Osage73
Osborne5
Ottawa48
Pawnee262
Phillips58
Pottawatomie177
Pratt51
Rawlins1
Reno864
Republic39
Rice46
Riley1,045
Rooks40
Rush34
Russell42
Saline516
Scott88
Sedgwick7,714
Seward1,327
Shawnee2,387
Sheridan10
Sherman19
Smith6
Stafford44
Stanton46
Stevens72
Sumner147
Thomas59
Trego22
Wabaunsee64
Wallace10
Washington14
Wichita5
Wilson31
Woodson12
Wyandotte6,359
Dundy County, NE9
Furnas County, NE28
Hitchcock County, NE2
Red Willow County, NE19
Beaver County, OK44
Harper County, OK21
Kay County, OK365
Texas County, OK1,236

County list updated: Sept 7, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

