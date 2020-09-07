Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,694 new cases with 4 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased by 1,694 since Friday. It brings the Kansas total to 46,914 positive tests since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 4 more Kansans have died with COVID-19 since Friday. That brings the Kansas death toll to 485.

The KDHE releases the state coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

The Monday update shows 26 Kansans with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals since the Friday morning update. In all, since February, 2,441 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for COVID-19 is 389,772, an increase of 7,787 since Friday.

County Confirmed Allen 34 Anderson 47 Atchison 213 Barber 4 Barton 277 Bourbon 110 Brown 80 Butler 686 Chase 78 Chautauqua 11 Cherokee 330 Cheyenne 9 Clark 48 Clay 37 Cloud 61 Coffey 92 Comanche 9 Cowley 280 Crawford 800 Decatur 6 Dickinson 80 Doniphan 80 Douglas 1,600 Edwards 30 Elk 1 Ellis 641 Ellsworth 25 Finney 1,827 Ford 2,423 Franklin 278 Geary 345 Gove 19 Graham 24 Grant 143 Gray 99 Greeley 4 Greenwood 39 Hamilton 44 Harper 117 Harvey 312 Haskell 64 Hodgeman 16 Jackson 218 Jefferson 135 Jewell 14 Johnson 9,047 Kearny 77 Kingman 80 Kiowa 15 Labette 200 Lane 8 Leavenworth 1,781 Lincoln 10 Linn 59 Logan 4 Lyon 889 Marion 83 Marshall 18 McPherson 213 Meade 74 Miami 276 Mitchell 38 Montgomery 272 Morris 24 Morton 11 Nemaha 60 Neosho 110 Ness 41 Norton 24 Osage 73 Osborne 5 Ottawa 48 Pawnee 262 Phillips 58 Pottawatomie 177 Pratt 51 Rawlins 1 Reno 864 Republic 39 Rice 46 Riley 1,045 Rooks 40 Rush 34 Russell 42 Saline 516 Scott 88 Sedgwick 7,714 Seward 1,327 Shawnee 2,387 Sheridan 10 Sherman 19 Smith 6 Stafford 44 Stanton 46 Stevens 72 Sumner 147 Thomas 59 Trego 22 Wabaunsee 64 Wallace 10 Washington 14 Wichita 5 Wilson 31 Woodson 12 Wyandotte 6,359 Dundy County, NE 9 Furnas County, NE 28 Hitchcock County, NE 2 Red Willow County, NE 19 Beaver County, OK 44 Harper County, OK 21 Kay County, OK 365 Texas County, OK 1,236

County list updated: Sept 7, 2020

