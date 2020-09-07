Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,694 new cases with 4 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased by 1,694 since Friday. It brings the Kansas total to 46,914 positive tests since the pandemic began.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 4 more Kansans have died with COVID-19 since Friday. That brings the Kansas death toll to 485.
The KDHE releases the state coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.
The Monday update shows 26 Kansans with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals since the Friday morning update. In all, since February, 2,441 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for COVID-19 is 389,772, an increase of 7,787 since Friday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|34
|Anderson
|47
|Atchison
|213
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|277
|Bourbon
|110
|Brown
|80
|Butler
|686
|Chase
|78
|Chautauqua
|11
|Cherokee
|330
|Cheyenne
|9
|Clark
|48
|Clay
|37
|Cloud
|61
|Coffey
|92
|Comanche
|9
|Cowley
|280
|Crawford
|800
|Decatur
|6
|Dickinson
|80
|Doniphan
|80
|Douglas
|1,600
|Edwards
|30
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|641
|Ellsworth
|25
|Finney
|1,827
|Ford
|2,423
|Franklin
|278
|Geary
|345
|Gove
|19
|Graham
|24
|Grant
|143
|Gray
|99
|Greeley
|4
|Greenwood
|39
|Hamilton
|44
|Harper
|117
|Harvey
|312
|Haskell
|64
|Hodgeman
|16
|Jackson
|218
|Jefferson
|135
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|9,047
|Kearny
|77
|Kingman
|80
|Kiowa
|15
|Labette
|200
|Lane
|8
|Leavenworth
|1,781
|Lincoln
|10
|Linn
|59
|Logan
|4
|Lyon
|889
|Marion
|83
|Marshall
|18
|McPherson
|213
|Meade
|74
|Miami
|276
|Mitchell
|38
|Montgomery
|272
|Morris
|24
|Morton
|11
|Nemaha
|60
|Neosho
|110
|Ness
|41
|Norton
|24
|Osage
|73
|Osborne
|5
|Ottawa
|48
|Pawnee
|262
|Phillips
|58
|Pottawatomie
|177
|Pratt
|51
|Rawlins
|1
|Reno
|864
|Republic
|39
|Rice
|46
|Riley
|1,045
|Rooks
|40
|Rush
|34
|Russell
|42
|Saline
|516
|Scott
|88
|Sedgwick
|7,714
|Seward
|1,327
|Shawnee
|2,387
|Sheridan
|10
|Sherman
|19
|Smith
|6
|Stafford
|44
|Stanton
|46
|Stevens
|72
|Sumner
|147
|Thomas
|59
|Trego
|22
|Wabaunsee
|64
|Wallace
|10
|Washington
|14
|Wichita
|5
|Wilson
|31
|Woodson
|12
|Wyandotte
|6,359
|Dundy County, NE
|9
|Furnas County, NE
|28
|Hitchcock County, NE
|2
|Red Willow County, NE
|19
|Beaver County, OK
|44
|Harper County, OK
|21
|Kay County, OK
|365
|Texas County, OK
|1,236
County list updated: Sept 7, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Two horses killed, one injured in US 50 crash
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,694 new cases with 4 more deaths
- Macksville 7th-12th grade students and teachers quarantined
- Cybersecurity: Expert advice to keep kids safe on social media
- Odds look less likely for a second round of stimulus checks