Coronavirus in Kansas: 17 more deaths, 1,244 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 1,244 in the past two days. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 63,952.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 723, an increase of 17 since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases have recovered.

Since Monday, 85 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

A total of 485,446 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 7,048 in the past two days.

CountyConfirmed
Allen76
Anderson84
Atchison326
Barber13
Barton516
Bourbon185
Brown152
Butler1,046
Chase85
Chautauqua22
Cherokee540
Cheyenne76
Clark55
Clay55
Cloud74
Coffey132
Comanche14
Cowley420
Crawford1,163
Decatur30
Dickinson231
Doniphan120
Douglas2,324
Edwards54
Elk9
Ellis1,118
Ellsworth71
Finney2,159
Ford2,986
Franklin431
Geary453
Gove45
Graham40
Grant300
Gray133
Greeley16
Greenwood51
Hamilton48
Harper120
Harvey386
Haskell136
Hodgeman28
Jackson256
Jefferson213
Jewell17
Johnson12,071
Kearny104
Kingman104
Kiowa29
Labette254
Lane16
Leavenworth2,324
Lincoln15
Linn88
Logan40
Lyon1,051
Marion110
Marshall40
McPherson267
Meade143
Miami428
Mitchell48
Montgomery486
Morris44
Morton20
Nemaha147
Neosho175
Ness95
Norton46
Osage117
Osborne12
Ottawa61
Pawnee397
Phillips133
Pottawatomie296
Pratt79
Rawlins65
Reno1,245
Republic49
Rice88
Riley1,503
Rooks117
Rush75
Russell117
Saline810
Scott119
Sedgwick9,509
Seward1,640
Shawnee2,925
Sheridan40
Sherman48
Smith12
Stafford63
Stanton71
Stevens158
Sumner219
Thomas177
Trego43
Wabaunsee72
Wallace19
Washington24
Wichita5
Wilson69
Woodson24
Wyandotte7,353
Dundy County, NE14
Furnas County, NE48
Hitchcock County, NE10
Red Willow County, NE57
Beaver County, OK64
Harper County, OK32
Kay County, OK686
Texas County, OK1,602

County list updated: Oct 5, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

