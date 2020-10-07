Coronavirus in Kansas: 17 more deaths, 1,244 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 1,244 in the past two days. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 63,952.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 723, an increase of 17 since Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases have recovered.
Since Monday, 85 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus.
A total of 485,446 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 7,048 in the past two days.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|76
|Anderson
|84
|Atchison
|326
|Barber
|13
|Barton
|516
|Bourbon
|185
|Brown
|152
|Butler
|1,046
|Chase
|85
|Chautauqua
|22
|Cherokee
|540
|Cheyenne
|76
|Clark
|55
|Clay
|55
|Cloud
|74
|Coffey
|132
|Comanche
|14
|Cowley
|420
|Crawford
|1,163
|Decatur
|30
|Dickinson
|231
|Doniphan
|120
|Douglas
|2,324
|Edwards
|54
|Elk
|9
|Ellis
|1,118
|Ellsworth
|71
|Finney
|2,159
|Ford
|2,986
|Franklin
|431
|Geary
|453
|Gove
|45
|Graham
|40
|Grant
|300
|Gray
|133
|Greeley
|16
|Greenwood
|51
|Hamilton
|48
|Harper
|120
|Harvey
|386
|Haskell
|136
|Hodgeman
|28
|Jackson
|256
|Jefferson
|213
|Jewell
|17
|Johnson
|12,071
|Kearny
|104
|Kingman
|104
|Kiowa
|29
|Labette
|254
|Lane
|16
|Leavenworth
|2,324
|Lincoln
|15
|Linn
|88
|Logan
|40
|Lyon
|1,051
|Marion
|110
|Marshall
|40
|McPherson
|267
|Meade
|143
|Miami
|428
|Mitchell
|48
|Montgomery
|486
|Morris
|44
|Morton
|20
|Nemaha
|147
|Neosho
|175
|Ness
|95
|Norton
|46
|Osage
|117
|Osborne
|12
|Ottawa
|61
|Pawnee
|397
|Phillips
|133
|Pottawatomie
|296
|Pratt
|79
|Rawlins
|65
|Reno
|1,245
|Republic
|49
|Rice
|88
|Riley
|1,503
|Rooks
|117
|Rush
|75
|Russell
|117
|Saline
|810
|Scott
|119
|Sedgwick
|9,509
|Seward
|1,640
|Shawnee
|2,925
|Sheridan
|40
|Sherman
|48
|Smith
|12
|Stafford
|63
|Stanton
|71
|Stevens
|158
|Sumner
|219
|Thomas
|177
|Trego
|43
|Wabaunsee
|72
|Wallace
|19
|Washington
|24
|Wichita
|5
|Wilson
|69
|Woodson
|24
|Wyandotte
|7,353
|Dundy County, NE
|14
|Furnas County, NE
|48
|Hitchcock County, NE
|10
|Red Willow County, NE
|57
|Beaver County, OK
|64
|Harper County, OK
|32
|Kay County, OK
|686
|Texas County, OK
|1,602
County list updated: Oct 5, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
