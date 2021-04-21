Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 17,000 more Kansans vaccinated, cases continue to climb

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has increased 17,196 since Monday. It brings the total to 1.08 million, 37% of the state’s population.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 25.4% of Kansans have finished their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The KDHE releases the vaccination and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been six more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,961.

The KDHE says 36 new hospitalizations are also connected to the coronavirus. The state does not track recoveries.

Since Monday, 593 Kansans have received notice that they tested positive for the coronavirus, while 4,222 have been told they tested negative.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,236
Anderson834
Atchison1,589
Barber372
Barton2,603500
Bourbon1,392
Brown1,233
Butler7,466100
Chase252
Chautauqua266
Cherokee2,455100
Cheyenne360
Clark251100
Clay795300
Cloud977
Coffey722300
Comanche167100
Cowley3,920400
Crawford4,698100
Decatur265
Dickinson1,730
Doniphan965100
Douglas8,7393,810
Edwards262
Elk179
Ellis3,729100
Ellsworth1,218100
Finney5,384200
Ford5,728
Franklin2,528400
Geary3,282200
Gove385
Graham265
Grant939
Gray562
Greeley104
Greenwood555
Hamilton202
Harper617100
Harvey3,583100
Haskell418
Hodgeman211
Jackson1,397
Jefferson1,698
Jewell210100
Johnson57,31720,010
Kearny566
Kingman752
Kiowa238
Labette2,727
Lane126
Leavenworth7,145200
Lincoln262
Linn797
Logan293
Lyon4,241200
Marion1,061100
Marshall1,081100
McPherson3,243200
Meade510
Miami2,724100
Mitchell561
Montgomery3,427
Morris576100
Morton254
Nemaha1,505
Neosho1,790
Ness370100
Norton1,205
Osage1,224
Osborne289
Ottawa549100
Pawnee1,156
Phillips713
Pottawatomie1,875
Pratt813
Rawlins297
Reno8,438100
Republic660200
Rice1,068100
Riley5,913200
Rooks654200
Rush430
Russell857200
Saline6,165200
Scott583100
Sedgwick55,65915,640
Seward3,848
Shawnee17,2753,670
Sheridan432
Sherman622
Smith269200
Stafford338
Stanton184
Stevens558
Sumner2,131100
Thomas1,092
Trego406
Wabaunsee674
Wallace176
Washington532
Wichita216
Wilson1,001100
Woodson217
Wyandotte20,0558,380
Dundy, NE179 
Furnas, NE501 
Hitchcock, NE253 
Red Willow, NE1,205 
Beaver, OK473 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,290 
Texas, OK3,503 

County coronavirus cases updated: April 21, 2021
Weekly doses updated April 19, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

