Coronavirus in Kansas: 17,000 more Kansans vaccinated, cases continue to climb

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has increased 17,196 since Monday. It brings the total to 1.08 million, 37% of the state’s population.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 25.4% of Kansans have finished their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The KDHE releases the vaccination and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been six more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,961.

The KDHE says 36 new hospitalizations are also connected to the coronavirus. The state does not track recoveries.

Since Monday, 593 Kansans have received notice that they tested positive for the coronavirus, while 4,222 have been told they tested negative.