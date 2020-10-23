Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,774 new cases, 23 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 1,774 since Wednesday. It brings the state’s total of positive cases, since the pandemic began, to 76,230.

The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 975, up 23 in the past two days.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 78 since Wednesday.

In all, 540,032 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 8,979 since the last update.

County Confirmed Allen County 90 Anderson County 170 Atchison County 452 Barber County 45 Barton County 672 Bourbon County 274 Brown County 212 Butler County 1,392 Chase County 91 Chautauqua County 25 Cherokee County 648 Cheyenne County 114 Clark County 67 Clay County 79 Cloud County 119 Coffey County 154 Comanche County 19 Cowley County 516 Crawford County 1,421 Decatur County 86 Dickinson County 288 Doniphan County 193 Douglas County 2,662 Edwards County 65 Elk County 15 Ellis County 1,348 Ellsworth County 209 Finney County 2,528 Ford County 3,343 Franklin County 515 Geary County 542 Gove County 142 Graham County 48 Grant County 376 Gray County 176 Greeley County 33 Greenwood County 75 Hamilton County 67 Harper County 143 Harvey County 532 Haskell County 158 Hodgeman County 32 Jackson County 310 Jefferson County 263 Jewell County 28 Johnson County 14,148 Kearny County 144 Kingman County 131 Kiowa County 58 Labette County 377 Lane County 22 Leavenworth County 2,582 Lincoln County 21 Linn County 115 Logan County 79 Lyon County 1,156 Marion County 146 Marshall County 70 McPherson County 336 Meade County 158 Miami County 520 Mitchell County 57 Montgomery County 666 Morris County 56 Morton County 35 Nemaha County 285 Neosho County 224 Ness County 139 Norton County 452 Osage County 160 Osborne County 24 Ottawa County 111 Pawnee County 418 Phillips County 180 Pottawatomie County 370 Pratt County 112 Rawlins County 105 Reno County 1,925 Republic County 77 Rice County 132 Riley County 1,646 Rooks County 145 Rush County 97 Russell County 154 Saline County 998 Scott County 170 Sedgwick County 11,550 Seward County 1,853 Shawnee County 3,416 Sheridan County 153 Sherman County 188 Smith County 20 Stafford County 76 Stanton County 92 Stevens County 198 Sumner County 276 Thomas County 266 Trego County 65 Wabaunsee County 83 Wallace County 35 Washington County 32 Wichita County 33 Wilson County 107 Woodson County 33 Wyandotte County 8,216 Dundy County, NE 18 Furnas County, NE 86 Hitchcock County, NE 34 Red Willow County, NE 180 Beaver County, OK 88 Harper County, OK 65 Kay County, OK 844 Texas County, OK 1,760

County list updated: Oct 23, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

Oklahoma State Department of Health

