Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,774 new cases, 23 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 1,774 since Wednesday. It brings the state’s total of positive cases, since the pandemic began, to 76,230.

The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 975, up 23 in the past two days.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 78 since Wednesday.

In all, 540,032 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 8,979 since the last update.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County90
Anderson County170
Atchison County452
Barber County45
Barton County672
Bourbon County274
Brown County212
Butler County1,392
Chase County91
Chautauqua County25
Cherokee County648
Cheyenne County114
Clark County67
Clay County79
Cloud County119
Coffey County154
Comanche County19
Cowley County516
Crawford County1,421
Decatur County86
Dickinson County288
Doniphan County193
Douglas County2,662
Edwards County65
Elk County15
Ellis County1,348
Ellsworth County209
Finney County2,528
Ford County3,343
Franklin County515
Geary County542
Gove County142
Graham County48
Grant County376
Gray County176
Greeley County33
Greenwood County75
Hamilton County67
Harper County143
Harvey County532
Haskell County158
Hodgeman County32
Jackson County310
Jefferson County263
Jewell County28
Johnson County14,148
Kearny County144
Kingman County131
Kiowa County58
Labette County377
Lane County22
Leavenworth County2,582
Lincoln County21
Linn County115
Logan County79
Lyon County1,156
Marion County146
Marshall County70
McPherson County336
Meade County158
Miami County520
Mitchell County57
Montgomery County666
Morris County56
Morton County35
Nemaha County285
Neosho County224
Ness County139
Norton County452
Osage County160
Osborne County24
Ottawa County111
Pawnee County418
Phillips County180
Pottawatomie County370
Pratt County112
Rawlins County105
Reno County1,925
Republic County77
Rice County132
Riley County1,646
Rooks County145
Rush County97
Russell County154
Saline County998
Scott County170
Sedgwick County11,550
Seward County1,853
Shawnee County3,416
Sheridan County153
Sherman County188
Smith County20
Stafford County76
Stanton County92
Stevens County198
Sumner County276
Thomas County266
Trego County65
Wabaunsee County83
Wallace County35
Washington County32
Wichita County33
Wilson County107
Woodson County33
Wyandotte County8,216
Dundy County, NE18
Furnas County, NE86
Hitchcock County, NE34
Red Willow County, NE180
Beaver County, OK88
Harper County, OK65
Kay County, OK844
Texas County, OK1,760

County list updated: Oct 23, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

