Coronavirus in Kansas: 18.1% of Kansans vaccinated, fewer deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials are reporting another 34,495 Kansans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the total number to 525,926, 18.1% of Kansans. Of those, 264,981 have also received their second dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 1.17 million doses have been distributed across the state. That is 54,850 more than Wednesday.

The KDHE updates the vaccine and coronavirus numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says there were no additional COVID-19 deaths to report. It even lowered the state’s death toll by 27, to 4,824.

The KDHE included this explanation for changing the death count:  “The decrease in deaths is attributed to the review of death certificates. Deaths initially reported to KDHE/Local Health Departments as COVID-19 related, were identified during the review process as not having COVID-19 as the main cause or contributing cause of death. This is a normal process that occurs.”

There have also been 36 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Wednesday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 519 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 4,390 Kansans have tested negative.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,172300
Anderson820200
Atchison1,539300
Barber368100
Barton2,580600
Bourbon1,294300
Brown1,220200
Butler7,271
Chase248
Chautauqua263
Cherokee2,373400
Cheyenne356
Clark244
Clay785100
Cloud969300
Coffey715300
Comanche159
Cowley3,871700
Crawford4,569900
Decatur262
Dickinson1,700600
Doniphan957200
Douglas8,3803,510
Edwards255
Elk178
Ellis3,700600
Ellsworth1,213200
Finney5,3341,604
Ford5,618700
Franklin2,472500
Geary3,108500
Gove385
Graham251
Grant930200
Gray554100
Greeley102
Greenwood550200
Hamilton201
Harper601100
Harvey3,470800
Haskell411100
Hodgeman207
Jackson1,347200
Jefferson1,628500
Jewell201
Johnson55,18514,040
Kearny561
Kingman729200
Kiowa238
Labette2,632500
Lane125
Leavenworth6,9151,900
Lincoln256
Linn763200
Logan292
Lyon4,140700
Marion1,039300
Marshall1,0721,370
McPherson3,158800
Meade499
Miami2,650800
Mitchell560100
Montgomery3,350700
Morris562100
Morton255
Nemaha1,486200
Neosho1,743400
Ness368
Norton1,202100
Osage1,196
Osborne287100
Ottawa546100
Pawnee1,142200
Phillips709100
Pottawatomie1,784500
Pratt809200
Rawlins298
Reno8,3211,300
Republic658100
Rice1,062200
Riley5,0361,400
Rooks647100
Rush427
Russell849100
Saline6,0301,100
Scott570
Sedgwick54,27011,700
Seward3,811500
Shawnee16,5633,510
Sheridan430
Sherman615100
Smith267
Stafford334
Stanton184
Stevens547100
Sumner2,086500
Thomas1,080200
Trego402
Wabaunsee667200
Wallace173
Washington529200
Wichita215
Wilson978200
Woodson205
Wyandotte19,4103,510
Dundy, NE177 
Furnas, NE497 
Hitchcock, NE249 
Red Willow, NE1,181 
Beaver, OK451 
Harper, OK409 
Kay, OK5,117 
Texas, OK3,466 

County coronavirus cases updated: March 12, 2021
Weekly doses updated March 8, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

