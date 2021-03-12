Coronavirus in Kansas: 18.1% of Kansans vaccinated, fewer deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials are reporting another 34,495 Kansans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the total number to 525,926, 18.1% of Kansans. Of those, 264,981 have also received their second dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 1.17 million doses have been distributed across the state. That is 54,850 more than Wednesday.

The KDHE updates the vaccine and coronavirus numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says there were no additional COVID-19 deaths to report. It even lowered the state’s death toll by 27, to 4,824.

The KDHE included this explanation for changing the death count: “The decrease in deaths is attributed to the review of death certificates. Deaths initially reported to KDHE/Local Health Departments as COVID-19 related, were identified during the review process as not having COVID-19 as the main cause or contributing cause of death. This is a normal process that occurs.”

There have also been 36 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Wednesday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 519 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 4,390 Kansans have tested negative.