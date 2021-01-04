Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 18 more deaths, 3,572 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health experts continue to see a rise in coronavirus cases across the state. Since Friday, another 3,572 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. It brings the total since the pandemic began to 231,317.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports 18 more Kansans have died with COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 2,897.

Since Friday, 52 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 792,812 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 8,051 since Friday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen683
Anderson594
Atchison1,268
Barber291
Barton2,229
Bourbon971
Brown1,057
Butler5,493
Chase212
Chautauqua189
Cherokee1,764
Cheyenne284
Clark195
Clay622
Cloud859
Coffey523
Comanche146
Cowley2,663
Crawford3,454
Decatur231
Dickinson1,274
Doniphan738
Douglas6,346
Edwards225
Elk114
Ellis3,231
Ellsworth1,059
Finney4,868
Ford5,182
Franklin1,835
Geary1,841
Gove335
Graham206
Grant872
Gray494
Greeley95
Greenwood425
Hamilton188
Harper434
Harvey2,707
Haskell364
Hodgeman162
Jackson1,039
Jefferson1,206
Jewell151
Johnson39,696
Kearny507
Kingman564
Kiowa178
Labette1,993
Lane109
Leavenworth5,118
Lincoln217
Linn534
Logan276
Lyon3,404
Marion701
Marshall775
McPherson2,385
Meade400
Miami1,880
Mitchell398
Montgomery2,316
Morris394
Morton196
Nemaha1,354
Neosho1,229
Ness306
Norton1,165
Osage836
Osborne195
Ottawa421
Pawnee1,012
Phillips585
Pottawatomie1,151
Pratt686
Rawlins256
Reno7,041
Republic562
Rice820
Riley3,724
Rooks533
Rush343
Russell717
Saline4,552
Scott515
Sedgwick40,608
Seward3,453
Shawnee11,929
Sheridan388
Sherman545
Smith216
Stafford272
Stanton161
Stevens487
Sumner1,393
Thomas904
Trego295
Wabaunsee452
Wallace161
Washington440
Wichita182
Wilson685
Woodson119
Wyandotte15,892
Dundy, NE102
Furnas, NE362
Hitchcock, NE176
Red Willow, NE950
Beaver, OK308
Harper, OK345
Kay, OK3,312
Texas, OK2,956

County list updated: Jan 1, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

