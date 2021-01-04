Coronavirus in Kansas: 18 more deaths, 3,572 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health experts continue to see a rise in coronavirus cases across the state. Since Friday, another 3,572 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. It brings the total since the pandemic began to 231,317.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports 18 more Kansans have died with COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 2,897.

Since Friday, 52 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 792,812 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 8,051 since Friday.