Coronavirus in Kansas: 18 more deaths, cases top 25,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is 326, an increase of 18 since Wednesday.
The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 25,109 as of Friday at noon. That is an increase of 1,005 in the past two days.
The KDHE releases the updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not list active cases, but some county health departments do provide that information. On Thursday, Sedgwick County said it had 1,950 active cases.
The KDHE says 1,596 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms since the pandemic began. That is up 51 since Wednesday.
The state also lists how many Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The newest number is 252,858, up 8,276 since Wednesday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|11
|Anderson
|24
|Atchison
|48
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|74
|Bourbon
|47
|Brown
|25
|Butler
|144
|Chase
|6
|Chautauqua
|5
|Cherokee
|63
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|38
|Clay
|13
|Cloud
|26
|Coffey
|62
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|117
|Crawford
|360
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|32
|Doniphan
|34
|Douglas
|552
|Edwards
|9
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|99
|Ellsworth
|14
|Finney
|1,595
|Ford
|2,065
|Franklin
|124
|Geary
|160
|Gove
|2
|Graham
|10
|Grant
|71
|Gray
|44
|Greeley
|3
|Greenwood
|13
|Hamilton
|38
|Harper
|6
|Harvey
|127
|Haskell
|35
|Hodgeman
|10
|Jackson
|131
|Jefferson
|44
|Jewell
|5
|Johnson
|4,158
|Kearny
|53
|Kingman
|5
|Kiowa
|6
|Labette
|103
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,333
|Lincoln
|5
|Linn
|25
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|558
|Marion
|36
|Marshall
|7
|McPherson
|118
|Meade
|37
|Miami
|89
|Mitchell
|21
|Montgomery
|106
|Morris
|6
|Morton
|7
|Nemaha
|41
|Neosho
|49
|Ness
|5
|Norton
|21
|Osage
|32
|Osborne
|3
|Ottawa
|26
|Pawnee
|7
|Phillips
|36
|Pottawatomie
|102
|Pratt
|28
|Reno
|179
|Republic
|21
|Rice
|16
|Riley
|389
|Rooks
|11
|Rush
|5
|Russell
|4
|Saline
|284
|Scott
|21
|Sedgwick
|3,368
|Seward
|1,067
|Shawnee
|1,237
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|9
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|2
|Stanton
|17
|Stevens
|40
|Sumner
|72
|Thomas
|23
|Trego
|3
|Wabaunsee
|38
|Washington
|2
|Wichita
|1
|Wilson
|7
|Woodson
|10
|Wyandotte
|3,937
|Dundy County, NE
|1
|Furnas County, NE
|12
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|11
|Beaver County, OK
|33
|Harper County, OK
|2
|Kay County, OK
|156
|Texas County, OK
|1,009
County list updated: July 22, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 18 more deaths, cases top 25,000
- Barton County Sheriff Office warns residents of COVID-19 scams
- Police: Dollar General on East Central robbed Thursday night
- Hand sanitizer recall: FDA expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers again
- Kansas woman arrested after alleged child abduction attempt