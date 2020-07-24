Coronavirus in Kansas: 18 more deaths, cases top 25,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is 326, an increase of 18 since Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 25,109 as of Friday at noon. That is an increase of 1,005 in the past two days.

The KDHE releases the updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not list active cases, but some county health departments do provide that information. On Thursday, Sedgwick County said it had 1,950 active cases.

The KDHE says 1,596 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms since the pandemic began. That is up 51 since Wednesday.

The state also lists how many Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The newest number is 252,858, up 8,276 since Wednesday.

County Confirmed Allen 11 Anderson 24 Atchison 48 Barber 4 Barton 74 Bourbon 47 Brown 25 Butler 144 Chase 6 Chautauqua 5 Cherokee 63 Cheyenne 2 Clark 38 Clay 13 Cloud 26 Coffey 62 Comanche 3 Cowley 117 Crawford 360 Decatur 5 Dickinson 32 Doniphan 34 Douglas 552 Edwards 9 Elk 1 Ellis 99 Ellsworth 14 Finney 1,595 Ford 2,065 Franklin 124 Geary 160 Gove 2 Graham 10 Grant 71 Gray 44 Greeley 3 Greenwood 13 Hamilton 38 Harper 6 Harvey 127 Haskell 35 Hodgeman 10 Jackson 131 Jefferson 44 Jewell 5 Johnson 4,158 Kearny 53 Kingman 5 Kiowa 6 Labette 103 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,333 Lincoln 5 Linn 25 Logan 2 Lyon 558 Marion 36 Marshall 7 McPherson 118 Meade 37 Miami 89 Mitchell 21 Montgomery 106 Morris 6 Morton 7 Nemaha 41 Neosho 49 Ness 5 Norton 21 Osage 32 Osborne 3 Ottawa 26 Pawnee 7 Phillips 36 Pottawatomie 102 Pratt 28 Reno 179 Republic 21 Rice 16 Riley 389 Rooks 11 Rush 5 Russell 4 Saline 284 Scott 21 Sedgwick 3,368 Seward 1,067 Shawnee 1,237 Sheridan 7 Sherman 9 Smith 3 Stafford 2 Stanton 17 Stevens 40 Sumner 72 Thomas 23 Trego 3 Wabaunsee 38 Washington 2 Wichita 1 Wilson 7 Woodson 10 Wyandotte 3,937 Dundy County, NE 1 Furnas County, NE 12 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 11 Beaver County, OK 33 Harper County, OK 2 Kay County, OK 156 Texas County, OK 1,009

County list updated: July 22, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

