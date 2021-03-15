Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 19.5% of Kansans vaccinated, cases slow down

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 41,875 Kansans have been armed with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the total of Kansans who have received one dose to 567,801, or 19.5% of the state’s population. Of those, 287,021 have also received a second dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says another 6,180 doses have been distributed in Kansas. The total is 1.17 million.

Gov. Laura Kelly will make a COVID-19 vaccine announcement today, March 15, at 4 p.m.

KSN will livestream the announcement here and our Facebook page.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus data each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 increased by 11 over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 4,835.

Since Friday, there have been 16 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Friday morning, 470 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. That is the smallest increase in positive cases since mid-June. Also since Friday, 3,379 Kansans tested negative for the virus.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,175200
Anderson823100
Atchison1,538300
Barber368
Barton2,582500
Bourbon1,294
Brown1,220200
Butler7,2771,200
Chase249100
Chautauqua264
Cherokee2,377100
Cheyenne356100
Clark245100
Clay785100
Cloud970100
Coffey717100
Comanche159
Cowley3,877700
Crawford4,578200
Decatur262100
Dickinson1,702300
Doniphan959
Douglas8,4014,110
Edwards256
Elk178100
Ellis3,7031,000
Ellsworth1,213100
Finney5,334800
Ford5,6201,000
Franklin2,482400
Geary3,114200
Gove385100
Graham251100
Grant930
Gray554
Greeley102
Greenwood550100
Hamilton201
Harper603
Harvey3,477700
Haskell411
Hodgeman207
Jackson1,349300
Jefferson1,632200
Jewell201
Johnson55,28715,310
Kearny561100
Kingman730100
Kiowa238
Labette2,656100
Lane125
Leavenworth6,9331,200
Lincoln256100
Linn765
Logan295100
Lyon4,1432,000
Marion1,039200
Marshall1,074200
McPherson3,163500
Meade499
Miami2,653400
Mitchell560100
Montgomery3,367600
Morris563100
Morton255100
Nemaha1,486200
Neosho1,741399
Ness368
Norton1,202
Osage1,196300
Osborne287100
Ottawa546100
Pawnee1,142
Phillips709
Pottawatomie1,787
Pratt809100
Rawlins298
Reno8,3221,000
Republic658100
Rice1,062200
Riley5,0861,400
Rooks650100
Rush428100
Russell850100
Saline6,036900
Scott570
Sedgwick54,33315,470
Seward3,812500
Shawnee16,5824,610
Sheridan432100
Sherman616100
Smith267100
Stafford334
Stanton184
Stevens547100
Sumner2,087400
Thomas1,082100
Trego402
Wabaunsee669100
Wallace173100
Washington529100
Wichita215100
Wilson979200
Woodson205
Wyandotte19,4446,910
Dundy, NE177 
Furnas, NE498 
Hitchcock, NE250 
Red Willow, NE1,182 
Beaver, OK453 
Harper, OK409 
Kay, OK5,134 
Texas, OK3,473 

County coronavirus cases updated: March 15, 2021
Weekly doses updated March 15, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories