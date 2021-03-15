Coronavirus in Kansas: 19.5% of Kansans vaccinated, cases slow down

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 41,875 Kansans have been armed with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the total of Kansans who have received one dose to 567,801, or 19.5% of the state’s population. Of those, 287,021 have also received a second dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says another 6,180 doses have been distributed in Kansas. The total is 1.17 million.

Gov. Laura Kelly will make a COVID-19 vaccine announcement today, March 15, at 4 p.m.

KSN will livestream the announcement here and our Facebook page.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus data each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 increased by 11 over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 4,835.

Since Friday, there have been 16 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Friday morning, 470 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. That is the smallest increase in positive cases since mid-June. Also since Friday, 3,379 Kansans tested negative for the virus.