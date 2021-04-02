Coronavirus in Kansas: 19 more deaths, almost 30% of the state is vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 continue to tick upward, but so do the number of vaccinations.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 19 more deaths linked to COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,932.

There also have been 25 new hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, out of 4,579 Kansans tested, 501 came back as positive for the coronavirus.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of this morning, it reports 29.8% of Kansans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In all, 868,292 Kansans have been vaccinated with at least one dose. That is an increase of 66,367 since Wednesday. More than half of the Kansans who have been vaccinated have already received their final dose.