Coronavirus in Kansas: 19 more deaths, almost 30% of the state is vaccinated

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 continue to tick upward, but so do the number of vaccinations.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 19 more deaths linked to COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,932.

There also have been 25 new hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, out of 4,579 Kansans tested, 501 came back as positive for the coronavirus.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of this morning, it reports 29.8% of Kansans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In all, 868,292 Kansans have been vaccinated with at least one dose. That is an increase of 66,367 since Wednesday. More than half of the Kansans who have been vaccinated have already received their final dose.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,215300
Anderson829100
Atchison1,571600
Barber369100
Barton2,5951,800
Bourbon1,339100
Brown1,234300
Butler7,3941,200
Chase251100
Chautauqua265100
Cherokee2,416200
Cheyenne359
Clark247
Clay786200
Cloud972200
Coffey723400
Comanche167100
Cowley3,8971,000
Crawford4,648600
Decatur264
Dickinson1,711600
Doniphan961200
Douglas8,5596,280
Edwards259100
Elk178100
Ellis3,7221,200
Ellsworth1,215200
Finney5,359700
Ford5,6961,000
Franklin2,4951,000
Geary3,1781,000
Gove385100
Graham263
Grant935100
Gray556
Greeley104100
Greenwood551200
Hamilton202
Harper616200
Harvey3,551200
Haskell418
Hodgeman210100
Jackson1,382100
Jefferson1,675500
Jewell207100
Johnson56,29920,820
Kearny562100
Kingman743100
Kiowa237
Labette2,707300
Lane126
Leavenworth7,0692,700
Lincoln257
Linn782100
Logan292100
Lyon4,2141,600
Marion1,046300
Marshall1,077100
McPherson3,203600
Meade502
Miami2,6701,000
Mitchell561200
Montgomery3,3991,000
Morris570200
Morton254
Nemaha1,503600
Neosho1,773300
Ness369100
Norton1,202
Osage1,209300
Osborne288100
Ottawa549100
Pawnee1,144200
Phillips711
Pottawatomie1,854600
Pratt811100
Rawlins298
Reno8,3541,600
Republic659100
Rice1,065300
Riley5,8042,600
Rooks655100
Rush431
Russell855200
Saline6,0961,900
Scott577100
Sedgwick54,86114,040
Seward3,837
Shawnee16,9675,680
Sheridan432
Sherman618200
Smith269100
Stafford337100
Stanton184100
Stevens555100
Sumner2,108400
Thomas1,092100
Trego404100
Wabaunsee671100
Wallace175
Washington531
Wichita216
Wilson988200
Woodson213
Wyandotte19,7098,650
Dundy, NE177 
Furnas, NE497 
Hitchcock, NE253 
Red Willow, NE1,196 
Beaver, OK459 
Harper, OK409 
Kay, OK5,244 
Texas, OK3,490 

County coronavirus cases updated: April 2, 2021
Weekly doses updated March 29, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

