Coronavirus in Kansas: 20 more deaths, 81 new hospitalizations, biggest jump in 4 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials say 20 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the past two days. That is the biggest increase in deaths since early March. The state’s death toll is 5,218.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports 81 new hospitalizations since Monday. That is the biggest jump in hospitalizations in the state since February. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The KDHE says 1,541 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 3,529 have tested negative.

Since Monday, another 154 Kansans have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 delta variant, bringing the total number of delta variant cases in the state to 1,104. (See county-by-county information in the charts below.)

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Since Monday, 3,269 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,889 got their second dose.

The KDHE reports 47.61% of eligible Kansans have completed their vaccinations.