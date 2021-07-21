Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 20 more deaths, 81 new hospitalizations, biggest jump in 4 months

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials say 20 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the past two days. That is the biggest increase in deaths since early March. The state’s death toll is 5,218.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports 81 new hospitalizations since Monday. That is the biggest jump in hospitalizations in the state since February. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The KDHE says 1,541 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 3,529 have tested negative.

Since Monday, another 154 Kansans have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 delta variant, bringing the total number of delta variant cases in the state to 1,104. (See county-by-county information in the charts below.)

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Since Monday, 3,269 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,889 got their second dose.

The KDHE reports 47.61% of eligible Kansans have completed their vaccinations.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,30416
Anderson8683
Atchison1,5969
Barber377
Barton2,65512
Bourbon1,5758
Brown1,2554
Butler7,77513
Chase2851
Chautauqua290
Cherokee2,87012
Cheyenne373
Clark252
Clay8351
Cloud1,0081
Coffey7671
Comanche172
Cowley4,07525
Crawford5,26785
Decatur280
Dickinson1,91911
Doniphan1,09930
Douglas9,12719
Edwards266
Elk187
Ellis3,7831
Ellsworth1,2227
Finney5,9181
Ford5,83211
Franklin2,7246
Geary3,86273
Gove3891
Graham2681
Grant9571
Gray617
Greeley104
Greenwood5941
Hamilton211
Harper6251
Harvey3,7515
Haskell419
Hodgeman212
Jackson1,44612
Jefferson1,8025
Jewell217
Johnson61,655140
Kearny579
Kingman788
Kiowa237
Labette2,87623
Lane128
Leavenworth7,61823
Lincoln266
Linn8813
Logan304
Lyon4,38713
Marion1,123
Marshall1,1682
McPherson3,3683
Meade513
Miami2,9268
Mitchell572
Montgomery3,5638
Morris6161
Morton273
Nemaha1,5519
Neosho1,91124
Ness374
Norton1,231
Osage1,3113
Osborne2962
Ottawa5662
Pawnee1,183
Phillips7152
Pottawatomie2,09214
Pratt8271
Rawlins333
Reno8,6785
Republic676
Rice1,0852
Riley6,55547
Rooks654
Rush437
Russell8801
Saline6,48018
Scott608
Sedgwick58,979232
Seward3,896
Shawnee18,13636
Sheridan439
Sherman667
Smith280
Stafford3511
Stanton188
Stevens564
Sumner2,2816
Thomas1,1222
Trego409
Wabaunsee7412
Wallace182
Washington5591
Wichita218
Wilson1,0815
Woodson2333
Wyandotte21,68885
Dundy, NE665
Furnas, NE1,315
Hitchcock, NE1,633
Red Willow, NE3,927
Beaver, OK475
Harper, OK422 
Kay, OK5,405 
Texas, OK3,557 

