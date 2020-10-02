Coronavirus in Kansas: 20 more deaths, total cases top 60,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up 1,362 in the past two days. Since the pandemic began, 61,111 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 698, an increase of 20 since Wednesday.
The department releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases have recovered.
Since Wednesday, the KDHE reports 66 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19.
In all, 470,006 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 8,305 in the past two days.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|69
|Anderson
|83
|Atchison
|317
|Barber
|11
|Barton
|488
|Bourbon
|182
|Brown
|145
|Butler
|1,012
|Chase
|83
|Chautauqua
|21
|Cherokee
|529
|Cheyenne
|72
|Clark
|55
|Clay
|53
|Cloud
|74
|Coffey
|127
|Comanche
|12
|Cowley
|407
|Crawford
|1,128
|Decatur
|27
|Dickinson
|222
|Doniphan
|118
|Douglas
|2,275
|Edwards
|52
|Elk
|7
|Ellis
|1,085
|Ellsworth
|62
|Finney
|2,087
|Ford
|2,942
|Franklin
|406
|Geary
|440
|Gove
|39
|Graham
|40
|Grant
|281
|Gray
|129
|Greeley
|13
|Greenwood
|50
|Hamilton
|47
|Harper
|120
|Harvey
|371
|Haskell
|128
|Hodgeman
|25
|Jackson
|253
|Jefferson
|200
|Jewell
|17
|Johnson
|11,800
|Kearny
|102
|Kingman
|102
|Kiowa
|27
|Labette
|253
|Lane
|16
|Leavenworth
|2,293
|Lincoln
|14
|Linn
|87
|Logan
|35
|Lyon
|1,040
|Marion
|103
|Marshall
|36
|McPherson
|262
|Meade
|140
|Miami
|418
|Mitchell
|46
|Montgomery
|457
|Morris
|43
|Morton
|21
|Nemaha
|136
|Neosho
|162
|Ness
|93
|Norton
|40
|Osage
|115
|Osborne
|12
|Ottawa
|59
|Pawnee
|393
|Phillips
|131
|Pottawatomie
|288
|Pratt
|77
|Rawlins
|54
|Reno
|1,200
|Republic
|49
|Rice
|86
|Riley
|1,459
|Rooks
|115
|Rush
|73
|Russell
|108
|Saline
|756
|Scott
|107
|Sedgwick
|9,276
|Seward
|1,600
|Shawnee
|2,864
|Sheridan
|32
|Sherman
|44
|Smith
|10
|Stafford
|60
|Stanton
|71
|Stevens
|150
|Sumner
|213
|Thomas
|161
|Trego
|40
|Wabaunsee
|72
|Wallace
|19
|Washington
|22
|Wichita
|5
|Wilson
|65
|Woodson
|24
|Wyandotte
|7,271
|Dundy County, NE
|12
|Furnas County, NE
|40
|Hitchcock County, NE
|8
|Red Willow County, NE
|46
|Beaver County, OK
|62
|Harper County, OK
|31
|Kay County, OK
|670
|Texas County, OK
|1,587
County list updated: Oct 2, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Finney County Jail announces positive COVID-19 case
- Second stimulus checks: Pelosi says she and White House ‘coming to terms’ on relief deal
- Sedgwick County Zoo receives major gift from Fidelity Bank Foundation
- 2 men arrested after Wichita police find drugs and guns
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 20 more deaths, total cases top 60,000