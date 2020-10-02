Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 20 more deaths, total cases top 60,000

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up 1,362 in the past two days. Since the pandemic began, 61,111 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 698, an increase of 20 since Wednesday.

The department releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases have recovered.

Since Wednesday, the KDHE reports 66 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19.

In all, 470,006 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 8,305 in the past two days.

CountyConfirmed
Allen69
Anderson83
Atchison317
Barber11
Barton488
Bourbon182
Brown145
Butler1,012
Chase83
Chautauqua21
Cherokee529
Cheyenne72
Clark55
Clay53
Cloud74
Coffey127
Comanche12
Cowley407
Crawford1,128
Decatur27
Dickinson222
Doniphan118
Douglas2,275
Edwards52
Elk7
Ellis1,085
Ellsworth62
Finney2,087
Ford2,942
Franklin406
Geary440
Gove39
Graham40
Grant281
Gray129
Greeley13
Greenwood50
Hamilton47
Harper120
Harvey371
Haskell128
Hodgeman25
Jackson253
Jefferson200
Jewell17
Johnson11,800
Kearny102
Kingman102
Kiowa27
Labette253
Lane16
Leavenworth2,293
Lincoln14
Linn87
Logan35
Lyon1,040
Marion103
Marshall36
McPherson262
Meade140
Miami418
Mitchell46
Montgomery457
Morris43
Morton21
Nemaha136
Neosho162
Ness93
Norton40
Osage115
Osborne12
Ottawa59
Pawnee393
Phillips131
Pottawatomie288
Pratt77
Rawlins54
Reno1,200
Republic49
Rice86
Riley1,459
Rooks115
Rush73
Russell108
Saline756
Scott107
Sedgwick9,276
Seward1,600
Shawnee2,864
Sheridan32
Sherman44
Smith10
Stafford60
Stanton71
Stevens150
Sumner213
Thomas161
Trego40
Wabaunsee72
Wallace19
Washington22
Wichita5
Wilson65
Woodson24
Wyandotte7,271
Dundy County, NE12
Furnas County, NE40
Hitchcock County, NE8
Red Willow County, NE46
Beaver County, OK62
Harper County, OK31
Kay County, OK670
Texas County, OK1,587

County list updated: Oct 2, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

