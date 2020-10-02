Coronavirus in Kansas: 20 more deaths, total cases top 60,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up 1,362 in the past two days. Since the pandemic began, 61,111 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 698, an increase of 20 since Wednesday.

The department releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases have recovered.

Since Wednesday, the KDHE reports 66 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19.

In all, 470,006 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 8,305 in the past two days.

County Confirmed Allen 69 Anderson 83 Atchison 317 Barber 11 Barton 488 Bourbon 182 Brown 145 Butler 1,012 Chase 83 Chautauqua 21 Cherokee 529 Cheyenne 72 Clark 55 Clay 53 Cloud 74 Coffey 127 Comanche 12 Cowley 407 Crawford 1,128 Decatur 27 Dickinson 222 Doniphan 118 Douglas 2,275 Edwards 52 Elk 7 Ellis 1,085 Ellsworth 62 Finney 2,087 Ford 2,942 Franklin 406 Geary 440 Gove 39 Graham 40 Grant 281 Gray 129 Greeley 13 Greenwood 50 Hamilton 47 Harper 120 Harvey 371 Haskell 128 Hodgeman 25 Jackson 253 Jefferson 200 Jewell 17 Johnson 11,800 Kearny 102 Kingman 102 Kiowa 27 Labette 253 Lane 16 Leavenworth 2,293 Lincoln 14 Linn 87 Logan 35 Lyon 1,040 Marion 103 Marshall 36 McPherson 262 Meade 140 Miami 418 Mitchell 46 Montgomery 457 Morris 43 Morton 21 Nemaha 136 Neosho 162 Ness 93 Norton 40 Osage 115 Osborne 12 Ottawa 59 Pawnee 393 Phillips 131 Pottawatomie 288 Pratt 77 Rawlins 54 Reno 1,200 Republic 49 Rice 86 Riley 1,459 Rooks 115 Rush 73 Russell 108 Saline 756 Scott 107 Sedgwick 9,276 Seward 1,600 Shawnee 2,864 Sheridan 32 Sherman 44 Smith 10 Stafford 60 Stanton 71 Stevens 150 Sumner 213 Thomas 161 Trego 40 Wabaunsee 72 Wallace 19 Washington 22 Wichita 5 Wilson 65 Woodson 24 Wyandotte 7,271 Dundy County, NE 12 Furnas County, NE 40 Hitchcock County, NE 8 Red Willow County, NE 46 Beaver County, OK 62 Harper County, OK 31 Kay County, OK 670 Texas County, OK 1,587

County list updated: Oct 2, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

