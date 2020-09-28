Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,037 new cases, 5 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 2,037 since Friday. That is the biggest jump in positive cases in Kansas since the pandemic began.
It brings the total number of positive cases in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 58,629.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.
The KDHE says 637 Kansans have died with COVID-19. That is up 5 since Friday. Also since Friday, 36 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The KDHE provides the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
It says 455,280 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, an increase of 9,102 over the weekend.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|59
|Anderson
|77
|Atchison
|298
|Barber
|6
|Barton
|442
|Bourbon
|175
|Brown
|125
|Butler
|958
|Chase
|80
|Chautauqua
|19
|Cherokee
|495
|Cheyenne
|62
|Clark
|50
|Clay
|51
|Cloud
|71
|Coffey
|120
|Comanche
|12
|Cowley
|389
|Crawford
|1,070
|Decatur
|21
|Dickinson
|196
|Doniphan
|106
|Douglas
|2,185
|Edwards
|50
|Elk
|6
|Ellis
|989
|Ellsworth
|54
|Finney
|2,055
|Ford
|2,859
|Franklin
|377
|Geary
|424
|Gove
|33
|Graham
|34
|Grant
|261
|Gray
|125
|Greeley
|8
|Greenwood
|49
|Hamilton
|46
|Harper
|120
|Harvey
|361
|Haskell
|120
|Hodgeman
|23
|Jackson
|245
|Jefferson
|195
|Jewell
|17
|Johnson
|11,348
|Kearny
|98
|Kingman
|96
|Kiowa
|25
|Labette
|240
|Lane
|13
|Leavenworth
|2,232
|Lincoln
|14
|Linn
|80
|Logan
|18
|Lyon
|1,018
|Marion
|92
|Marshall
|26
|McPherson
|255
|Meade
|127
|Miami
|391
|Mitchell
|44
|Montgomery
|418
|Morris
|39
|Morton
|15
|Nemaha
|113
|Neosho
|152
|Ness
|85
|Norton
|33
|Osage
|111
|Osborne
|9
|Ottawa
|56
|Pawnee
|382
|Phillips
|120
|Pottawatomie
|265
|Pratt
|72
|Rawlins
|40
|Reno
|1,148
|Republic
|49
|Rice
|81
|Riley
|1,404
|Rooks
|95
|Rush
|62
|Russell
|89
|Saline
|733
|Scott
|99
|Sedgwick
|9,008
|Seward
|1,555
|Shawnee
|2,765
|Sheridan
|23
|Sherman
|33
|Smith
|8
|Stafford
|58
|Stanton
|64
|Stevens
|134
|Sumner
|203
|Thomas
|145
|Trego
|35
|Wabaunsee
|71
|Wallace
|18
|Washington
|20
|Wichita
|5
|Wilson
|62
|Woodson
|22
|Wyandotte
|7,095
|Dundy County, NE
|11
|Furnas County, NE
|39
|Hitchcock County, NE
|4
|Red Willow County, NE
|33
|Beaver County, OK
|57
|Harper County, OK
|29
|Kay County, OK
|596
|Texas County, OK
|1,520
County list updated: Sept 28, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
