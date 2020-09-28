Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,037 new cases, 5 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 2,037 since Friday. That is the biggest jump in positive cases in Kansas since the pandemic began.

It brings the total number of positive cases in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 58,629.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.

The KDHE says 637 Kansans have died with COVID-19. That is up 5 since Friday. Also since Friday, 36 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE provides the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says 455,280 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, an increase of 9,102 over the weekend.

CountyConfirmed
Allen59
Anderson77
Atchison298
Barber6
Barton442
Bourbon175
Brown125
Butler958
Chase80
Chautauqua19
Cherokee495
Cheyenne62
Clark50
Clay51
Cloud71
Coffey120
Comanche12
Cowley389
Crawford1,070
Decatur21
Dickinson196
Doniphan106
Douglas2,185
Edwards50
Elk6
Ellis989
Ellsworth54
Finney2,055
Ford2,859
Franklin377
Geary424
Gove33
Graham34
Grant261
Gray125
Greeley8
Greenwood49
Hamilton46
Harper120
Harvey361
Haskell120
Hodgeman23
Jackson245
Jefferson195
Jewell17
Johnson11,348
Kearny98
Kingman96
Kiowa25
Labette240
Lane13
Leavenworth2,232
Lincoln14
Linn80
Logan18
Lyon1,018
Marion92
Marshall26
McPherson255
Meade127
Miami391
Mitchell44
Montgomery418
Morris39
Morton15
Nemaha113
Neosho152
Ness85
Norton33
Osage111
Osborne9
Ottawa56
Pawnee382
Phillips120
Pottawatomie265
Pratt72
Rawlins40
Reno1,148
Republic49
Rice81
Riley1,404
Rooks95
Rush62
Russell89
Saline733
Scott99
Sedgwick9,008
Seward1,555
Shawnee2,765
Sheridan23
Sherman33
Smith8
Stafford58
Stanton64
Stevens134
Sumner203
Thomas145
Trego35
Wabaunsee71
Wallace18
Washington20
Wichita5
Wilson62
Woodson22
Wyandotte7,095
Dundy County, NE11
Furnas County, NE39
Hitchcock County, NE4
Red Willow County, NE33
Beaver County, OK57
Harper County, OK29
Kay County, OK596
Texas County, OK1,520

County list updated: Sept 28, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

