Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,037 new cases, 5 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 2,037 since Friday. That is the biggest jump in positive cases in Kansas since the pandemic began.

It brings the total number of positive cases in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 58,629.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.

The KDHE says 637 Kansans have died with COVID-19. That is up 5 since Friday. Also since Friday, 36 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE provides the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says 455,280 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, an increase of 9,102 over the weekend.

County Confirmed Allen 59 Anderson 77 Atchison 298 Barber 6 Barton 442 Bourbon 175 Brown 125 Butler 958 Chase 80 Chautauqua 19 Cherokee 495 Cheyenne 62 Clark 50 Clay 51 Cloud 71 Coffey 120 Comanche 12 Cowley 389 Crawford 1,070 Decatur 21 Dickinson 196 Doniphan 106 Douglas 2,185 Edwards 50 Elk 6 Ellis 989 Ellsworth 54 Finney 2,055 Ford 2,859 Franklin 377 Geary 424 Gove 33 Graham 34 Grant 261 Gray 125 Greeley 8 Greenwood 49 Hamilton 46 Harper 120 Harvey 361 Haskell 120 Hodgeman 23 Jackson 245 Jefferson 195 Jewell 17 Johnson 11,348 Kearny 98 Kingman 96 Kiowa 25 Labette 240 Lane 13 Leavenworth 2,232 Lincoln 14 Linn 80 Logan 18 Lyon 1,018 Marion 92 Marshall 26 McPherson 255 Meade 127 Miami 391 Mitchell 44 Montgomery 418 Morris 39 Morton 15 Nemaha 113 Neosho 152 Ness 85 Norton 33 Osage 111 Osborne 9 Ottawa 56 Pawnee 382 Phillips 120 Pottawatomie 265 Pratt 72 Rawlins 40 Reno 1,148 Republic 49 Rice 81 Riley 1,404 Rooks 95 Rush 62 Russell 89 Saline 733 Scott 99 Sedgwick 9,008 Seward 1,555 Shawnee 2,765 Sheridan 23 Sherman 33 Smith 8 Stafford 58 Stanton 64 Stevens 134 Sumner 203 Thomas 145 Trego 35 Wabaunsee 71 Wallace 18 Washington 20 Wichita 5 Wilson 62 Woodson 22 Wyandotte 7,095 Dundy County, NE 11 Furnas County, NE 39 Hitchcock County, NE 4 Red Willow County, NE 33 Beaver County, OK 57 Harper County, OK 29 Kay County, OK 596 Texas County, OK 1,520

County list updated: Sept 28, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

