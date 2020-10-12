Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,055 new cases, 8 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 2,055 over the weekend. That’s the largest 3-day increase since the pandemic began. It brings the state’s total of positive cases, since the pandemic began, to 67,862.

The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 771, up 8 since Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 54 since Friday morning.

In all, 504,219 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 9,837 since Friday.

County Confirmed Allen 81 Anderson 101 Atchison 385 Barber 25 Barton 590 Bourbon 232 Brown 176 Butler 1,165 Chase 85 Chautauqua 24 Cherokee 585 Cheyenne 85 Clark 59 Clay 59 Cloud 89 Coffey 137 Comanche 18 Cowley 454 Crawford 1,256 Decatur 41 Dickinson 255 Doniphan 154 Douglas 2,478 Edwards 60 Elk 12 Ellis 1,211 Ellsworth 130 Finney 2,266 Ford 3,174 Franklin 469 Geary 482 Gove 72 Graham 45 Grant 318 Gray 152 Greeley 24 Greenwood 60 Hamilton 50 Harper 124 Harvey 147 Haskell 147 Hodgeman 30 Jackson 275 Jefferson 233 Jewell 20 Johnson 12,932 Kearny 117 Kingman 112 Kiowa 41 Labette 291 Lane 17 Leavenworth 2,429 Lincoln 16 Linn 98 Logan 57 Lyon 1,097 Marion 123 Marshall 55 McPherson 292 Meade 156 Miami 469 Mitchell 55 Montgomery 562 Morris 48 Morton 30 Nemaha 201 Neosho 193 Ness 107 Norton 171 Osage 132 Osborne 19 Ottawa 94 Pawnee 406 Phillips 147 Pottawatomie 327 Pratt 89 Rawlins 82 Reno 1,521 Republic 61 Rice 103 Riley 1,563 Rooks 128 Rush 88 Russell 129 Saline 870 Scott 132 Sedgwick 10,149 Seward 1,724 Shawnee 3,116 Sheridan 76 Sherman 116 Smith 17 Stafford 68 Stanton 79 Stevens 175 Sumner 233 Thomas 197 Trego 45 Wabaunsee 76 Wallace 23 Washington 27 Wichita 11 Wilson 84 Woodson 25 Wyandotte 7,721 Dundy County, NE 15 Furnas County, NE 60 Hitchcock County, NE 17 Red Willow County, NE 98 Beaver County, OK 73 Harper County, OK 41 Kay County, OK 745 Texas County, OK 1,673

County list updated: Oct 12, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

