Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,055 new cases, 8 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 2,055 over the weekend. That’s the largest 3-day increase since the pandemic began. It brings the state’s total of positive cases, since the pandemic began, to 67,862.
The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 771, up 8 since Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.
Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 54 since Friday morning.
In all, 504,219 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 9,837 since Friday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|81
|Anderson
|101
|Atchison
|385
|Barber
|25
|Barton
|590
|Bourbon
|232
|Brown
|176
|Butler
|1,165
|Chase
|85
|Chautauqua
|24
|Cherokee
|585
|Cheyenne
|85
|Clark
|59
|Clay
|59
|Cloud
|89
|Coffey
|137
|Comanche
|18
|Cowley
|454
|Crawford
|1,256
|Decatur
|41
|Dickinson
|255
|Doniphan
|154
|Douglas
|2,478
|Edwards
|60
|Elk
|12
|Ellis
|1,211
|Ellsworth
|130
|Finney
|2,266
|Ford
|3,174
|Franklin
|469
|Geary
|482
|Gove
|72
|Graham
|45
|Grant
|318
|Gray
|152
|Greeley
|24
|Greenwood
|60
|Hamilton
|50
|Harper
|124
|Harvey
|147
|Haskell
|147
|Hodgeman
|30
|Jackson
|275
|Jefferson
|233
|Jewell
|20
|Johnson
|12,932
|Kearny
|117
|Kingman
|112
|Kiowa
|41
|Labette
|291
|Lane
|17
|Leavenworth
|2,429
|Lincoln
|16
|Linn
|98
|Logan
|57
|Lyon
|1,097
|Marion
|123
|Marshall
|55
|McPherson
|292
|Meade
|156
|Miami
|469
|Mitchell
|55
|Montgomery
|562
|Morris
|48
|Morton
|30
|Nemaha
|201
|Neosho
|193
|Ness
|107
|Norton
|171
|Osage
|132
|Osborne
|19
|Ottawa
|94
|Pawnee
|406
|Phillips
|147
|Pottawatomie
|327
|Pratt
|89
|Rawlins
|82
|Reno
|1,521
|Republic
|61
|Rice
|103
|Riley
|1,563
|Rooks
|128
|Rush
|88
|Russell
|129
|Saline
|870
|Scott
|132
|Sedgwick
|10,149
|Seward
|1,724
|Shawnee
|3,116
|Sheridan
|76
|Sherman
|116
|Smith
|17
|Stafford
|68
|Stanton
|79
|Stevens
|175
|Sumner
|233
|Thomas
|197
|Trego
|45
|Wabaunsee
|76
|Wallace
|23
|Washington
|27
|Wichita
|11
|Wilson
|84
|Woodson
|25
|Wyandotte
|7,721
|Dundy County, NE
|15
|Furnas County, NE
|60
|Hitchcock County, NE
|17
|Red Willow County, NE
|98
|Beaver County, OK
|73
|Harper County, OK
|41
|Kay County, OK
|745
|Texas County, OK
|1,673
County list updated: Oct 12, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- KSN / BTI Rain Gauge Giveaway
- Police on scene of shooting in south Wichita
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,055 new cases, 8 more deaths
- 2021 Kansas Superintendent of the Year named
- Apple event could include smaller iPhone, 5G announcement