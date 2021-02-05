Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 206 more deaths, including a 6 year old

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 206 Kansas deaths are linked to COVID-19. It puts the state’s death toll at 4,101.

For the first time since the pandemic, the state is also reporting the death of a child from COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the 6 year old passed away in November, but the death certificate was not finalized until this week.

Due to privacy laws, the KDHE will not release any more details about the child.

Since Wednesday, another 2,647 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 281,562 Kansans have tested positive for it.

The KDHE also reports 102 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 915,491 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, an increase of 7,557 since Wednesday.

The KDHE says 19,818 more Kansans have been vaccinated in the past two days. The total is now 218,168, 7.5% of the state’s population.

The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,016200
Anderson779100
Atchison1,476200
Barber365100
Barton2,527400
Bourbon1,231200
Brown1,185100
Butler6,935900
Chase232100
Chautauqua243100
Cherokee2,258300
Cheyenne341100
Clark233100
Clay766100
Cloud957100
Coffey661100
Comanche152100
Cowley3,635500
Crawford4,317600
Decatur257100
Dickinson1,642300
Doniphan913100
Douglas7,9331,950
Edwards241100
Elk163100
Ellis3,536400
Ellsworth1,180100
Finney5,261600
Ford5,490500
Franklin2,340400
Geary2,811400
Gove374100
Graham247100
Grant912100
Gray548100
Greeley101100
Greenwood533100
Hamilton199100
Harper575100
Harvey3,278500
Haskell402100
Hodgeman185100
Jackson1,284200
Jefferson1,554300
Jewell188100
Johnson50,9225,850
Kearny549100
Kingman707100
Kiowa233100
Labette2,483300
Lane122100
Leavenworth6,3781,100
Lincoln250100
Linn721100
Logan290100
Lyon3,940500
Marion981200
Marshall1,022200
McPherson3,011400
Meade481100
Miami2,517500
Mitchell552100
Montgomery3,089500
Morris529100
Morton236100
Nemaha1,430200
Neosho1,647200
Ness359100
Norton1,188100
Osage1,125200
Osborne275100
Ottawa537100
Pawnee1,119100
Phillips669100
Pottawatomie1,573300
Pratt788100
Rawlins285100
Reno8,127900
Republic650100
Rice1,015100
Riley4,6911,000
Rooks612100
Rush423100
Russell808100
Saline5,732800
Scott564100
Sedgwick51,5185,850
Seward3,730300
Shawnee15,5301,950
Sheridan422100
Sherman589100
Smith255100
Stafford324100
Stanton179100
Stevens537100
Sumner2,003300
Thomas1,032100
Trego384100
Wabaunsee620100
Wallace167100
Washington503100
Wichita211100
Wilson878100
Woodson190100
Wyandotte18,4141,950
Dundy, NE165 
Furnas, NE474 
Hitchcock, NE221 
Red Willow, NE1,145 
Beaver, OK394 
Harper, OK391 
Kay, OK4,847 
Texas, OK3,352 

County coronavirus cases list updated: Feb 5, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

