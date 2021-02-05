Coronavirus in Kansas: 206 more deaths, including a 6 year old

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 206 Kansas deaths are linked to COVID-19. It puts the state’s death toll at 4,101.

For the first time since the pandemic, the state is also reporting the death of a child from COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the 6 year old passed away in November, but the death certificate was not finalized until this week.

Due to privacy laws, the KDHE will not release any more details about the child.

Since Wednesday, another 2,647 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 281,562 Kansans have tested positive for it.

The KDHE also reports 102 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 915,491 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, an increase of 7,557 since Wednesday.

The KDHE says 19,818 more Kansans have been vaccinated in the past two days. The total is now 218,168, 7.5% of the state’s population.

The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.