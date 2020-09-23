Coronavirus in Kansas: 21 more deaths, 1,267 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 1,267 since Monday. It brings the total in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 55,226.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 621, up 21 since Monday.
The KDHE releases the coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.
Since Monday, another 60 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. It brings the total in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 2,766 hospitalizations.
The KDHE says 437,055 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, up 6,323 since Monday.
The KDHE also released the latest names and locations of coronavirus outbreaks Wednesday. To see the list, visit the KDHE webpage and click on “Cluster Summary.”
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|43
|Anderson
|73
|Atchison
|270
|Barber
|6
|Barton
|398
|Bourbon
|166
|Brown
|104
|Butler
|906
|Chase
|80
|Chautauqua
|16
|Cherokee
|462
|Cheyenne
|54
|Clark
|50
|Clay
|49
|Cloud
|64
|Coffey
|113
|Comanche
|11
|Cowley
|359
|Crawford
|1011
|Decatur
|17
|Dickinson
|132
|Doniphan
|96
|Douglas
|2,032
|Edwards
|44
|Elk
|4
|Ellis
|895
|Ellsworth
|32
|Finney
|1,961
|Ford
|2,756
|Franklin
|330
|Geary
|407
|Gove
|28
|Graham
|30
|Grant
|222
|Gray
|116
|Greeley
|8
|Greenwood
|47
|Hamilton
|45
|Harper
|120
|Harvey
|347
|Haskell
|113
|Hodgeman
|19
|Jackson
|234
|Jefferson
|181
|Jewell
|16
|Johnson
|10,697
|Kearny
|84
|Kingman
|84
|Kiowa
|23
|Labette
|230
|Lane
|13
|Leavenworth
|2,023
|Lincoln
|12
|Linn
|74
|Logan
|12
|Lyon
|990
|Marion
|86
|Marshall
|20
|McPherson
|248
|Meade
|116
|Miami
|357
|Mitchell
|44
|Montgomery
|374
|Morris
|31
|Morton
|14
|Nemaha
|102
|Neosho
|144
|Ness
|74
|Norton
|29
|Osage
|99
|Osborne
|6
|Ottawa
|52
|Pawnee
|368
|Phillips
|111
|Pottawatomie
|235
|Pratt
|71
|Rawlins
|20
|Reno
|1,065
|Republic
|48
|Rice
|72
|Riley
|1,345
|Rooks
|61
|Rush
|53
|Russell
|80
|Saline
|657
|Scott
|94
|Sedgwick
|8,577
|Seward
|1,485
|Shawnee
|2,671
|Sheridan
|14
|Sherman
|31
|Smith
|6
|Stafford
|53
|Stanton
|57
|Stevens
|114
|Sumner
|186
|Thomas
|123
|Trego
|33
|Wabaunsee
|67
|Wallace
|17
|Washington
|17
|Wichita
|56
|Wilson
|59
|Woodson
|20
|Wyandotte
|6,906
|Dundy County, NE
|11
|Furnas County, NE
|37
|Hitchcock County, NE
|4
|Red Willow County, NE
|27
|Beaver County, OK
|50
|Harper County, OK
|27
|Kay County, OK
|544
|Texas County, OK
|1,455
County list updated: Sept 23, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Taylor’s Forecast: Mostly dry and calm today, temperatures warming tomorrow
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 21 more deaths, 1,267 new cases
- Evergy finalizes modifications for large power poles in northeast Wichita
- KU Medical Center part of COVID-19 clinical trial
- Hutchinson Fire Department heading to Wyoming to help with growing fire