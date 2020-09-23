Coronavirus in Kansas: 21 more deaths, 1,267 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 1,267 since Monday. It brings the total in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 55,226.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 621, up 21 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

Since Monday, another 60 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. It brings the total in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 2,766 hospitalizations.

The KDHE says 437,055 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, up 6,323 since Monday.

The KDHE also released the latest names and locations of coronavirus outbreaks Wednesday. To see the list, visit the KDHE webpage and click on “Cluster Summary.”

County Confirmed Allen 43 Anderson 73 Atchison 270 Barber 6 Barton 398 Bourbon 166 Brown 104 Butler 906 Chase 80 Chautauqua 16 Cherokee 462 Cheyenne 54 Clark 50 Clay 49 Cloud 64 Coffey 113 Comanche 11 Cowley 359 Crawford 1011 Decatur 17 Dickinson 132 Doniphan 96 Douglas 2,032 Edwards 44 Elk 4 Ellis 895 Ellsworth 32 Finney 1,961 Ford 2,756 Franklin 330 Geary 407 Gove 28 Graham 30 Grant 222 Gray 116 Greeley 8 Greenwood 47 Hamilton 45 Harper 120 Harvey 347 Haskell 113 Hodgeman 19 Jackson 234 Jefferson 181 Jewell 16 Johnson 10,697 Kearny 84 Kingman 84 Kiowa 23 Labette 230 Lane 13 Leavenworth 2,023 Lincoln 12 Linn 74 Logan 12 Lyon 990 Marion 86 Marshall 20 McPherson 248 Meade 116 Miami 357 Mitchell 44 Montgomery 374 Morris 31 Morton 14 Nemaha 102 Neosho 144 Ness 74 Norton 29 Osage 99 Osborne 6 Ottawa 52 Pawnee 368 Phillips 111 Pottawatomie 235 Pratt 71 Rawlins 20 Reno 1,065 Republic 48 Rice 72 Riley 1,345 Rooks 61 Rush 53 Russell 80 Saline 657 Scott 94 Sedgwick 8,577 Seward 1,485 Shawnee 2,671 Sheridan 14 Sherman 31 Smith 6 Stafford 53 Stanton 57 Stevens 114 Sumner 186 Thomas 123 Trego 33 Wabaunsee 67 Wallace 17 Washington 17 Wichita 56 Wilson 59 Woodson 20 Wyandotte 6,906 Dundy County, NE 11 Furnas County, NE 37 Hitchcock County, NE 4 Red Willow County, NE 27 Beaver County, OK 50 Harper County, OK 27 Kay County, OK 544 Texas County, OK 1,455

County list updated: Sept 23, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

