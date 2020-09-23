Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 21 more deaths, 1,267 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 1,267 since Monday. It brings the total in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 55,226.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 621, up 21 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

Since Monday, another 60 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. It brings the total in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 2,766 hospitalizations.

The KDHE says 437,055 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, up 6,323 since Monday.

The KDHE also released the latest names and locations of coronavirus outbreaks Wednesday. To see the list, visit the KDHE webpage and click on “Cluster Summary.”

CountyConfirmed
Allen43
Anderson73
Atchison270
Barber6
Barton398
Bourbon166
Brown104
Butler906
Chase80
Chautauqua16
Cherokee462
Cheyenne54
Clark50
Clay49
Cloud64
Coffey113
Comanche11
Cowley359
Crawford1011
Decatur17
Dickinson132
Doniphan96
Douglas2,032
Edwards44
Elk4
Ellis895
Ellsworth32
Finney1,961
Ford2,756
Franklin330
Geary407
Gove28
Graham30
Grant222
Gray116
Greeley8
Greenwood47
Hamilton45
Harper120
Harvey347
Haskell113
Hodgeman19
Jackson234
Jefferson181
Jewell16
Johnson10,697
Kearny84
Kingman84
Kiowa23
Labette230
Lane13
Leavenworth2,023
Lincoln12
Linn74
Logan12
Lyon990
Marion86
Marshall20
McPherson248
Meade116
Miami357
Mitchell44
Montgomery374
Morris31
Morton14
Nemaha102
Neosho144
Ness74
Norton29
Osage99
Osborne6
Ottawa52
Pawnee368
Phillips111
Pottawatomie235
Pratt71
Rawlins20
Reno1,065
Republic48
Rice72
Riley1,345
Rooks61
Rush53
Russell80
Saline657
Scott94
Sedgwick8,577
Seward1,485
Shawnee2,671
Sheridan14
Sherman31
Smith6
Stafford53
Stanton57
Stevens114
Sumner186
Thomas123
Trego33
Wabaunsee67
Wallace17
Washington17
Wichita56
Wilson59
Woodson20
Wyandotte6,906
Dundy County, NE11
Furnas County, NE37
Hitchcock County, NE4
Red Willow County, NE27
Beaver County, OK50
Harper County, OK27
Kay County, OK544
Texas County, OK1,455

County list updated: Sept 23, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

