Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,113 new cases, 13 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 2,113 since Friday according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

It brings the state’s total of positive cases, since the pandemic began to 72,968. The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 872, up 13 since Friday.

In all, 525,426 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 51 since Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

