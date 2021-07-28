Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,177 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, highest increase since early February

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 2,177 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. That’s the highest two-day increase since February 5 when there were 2,647 new cases reported.

The KDHE reports there were also four new COVID-related deaths since Monday.

Sedgwick County is still outpacing the rest of the counties in the state when it comes to the COVID-19 delta variant. Thirty of the state’s 200 new cases of the delta variant reported over the weekend are in Sedgwick County. (See the county-by-county cases in the charts below.)

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 76 more Kansans were hospitalized since Monday. The state does not track recoveries.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus numbers and the vaccine totals each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since the Monday update, 3,911 COVID tests have come back negative.