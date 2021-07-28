Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,177 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, highest increase since early February

Coronavirus in Kansas
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 2,177 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. That’s the highest two-day increase since February 5 when there were 2,647 new cases reported.

The KDHE reports there were also four new COVID-related deaths since Monday.

Sedgwick County is still outpacing the rest of the counties in the state when it comes to the COVID-19 delta variant. Thirty of the state’s 200 new cases of the delta variant reported over the weekend are in Sedgwick County. (See the county-by-county cases in the charts below.)

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 76 more Kansans were hospitalized since Monday. The state does not track recoveries.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus numbers and the vaccine totals each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since the Monday update, 3,911 COVID tests have come back negative.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,35017
Anderson8805
Atchison1,67214
Barber380
Barton2,69717
Bourbon1,66510
Brown1,2814
Butler7,87928
Chase2881
Chautauqua295
Cherokee2,95914
Cheyenne374
Clark252
Clay8592
Cloud1,0174
Coffey7802
Comanche175
Cowley4,13135
Crawford5,48699
Decatur281
Dickinson1,95522
Doniphan1,13032
Douglas9,30628
Edwards269
Elk187
Ellis3,7941
Ellsworth1,2249
Finney5,9374
Ford5,86216
Franklin2,79612
Geary3,92787
Gove3911
Graham2681
Grant9783
Gray635
Greeley104
Greenwood6152
Hamilton212
Harper6321
Harvey3,7867
Haskell421
Hodgeman212
Jackson1,46915
Jefferson1,8298
Jewell217
Johnson62,675200
Kearny582
Kingman7993
Kiowa239
Labette2,97328
Lane131
Leavenworth7,85930
Lincoln271
Linn9163
Logan307
Lyon4,42324
Marion1,133
Marshall1,1857
McPherson3,3954
Meade514
Miami2,96912
Mitchell576
Montgomery3,63513
Morris6312
Morton275
Nemaha1,56712
Neosho1,98332
Ness377
Norton1,235
Osage1,3395
Osborne2973
Ottawa5753
Pawnee1,175
Phillips7193
Pottawatomie2,14916
Pratt8353
Rawlins334
Reno8,74211
Republic677
Rice1,0935
Riley6,68555
Rooks6581
Rush440
Russell8901
Saline6,62436
Scott6141
Sedgwick59,650320
Seward3,926
Shawnee18,43055
Sheridan439
Sherman6731
Smith284
Stafford3611
Stanton196
Stevens573
Sumner2,3046
Thomas1,1266
Trego412
Wabaunsee7533
Wallace183
Washington5661
Wichita219
Wilson1,0979
Woodson2413
Wyandotte22,146119
Dundy, NE672
Furnas, NE1,323
Hitchcock, NE1,647
Red Willow, NE3,960
Beaver, OK475
Harper, OK426 
Kay, OK5,475 
Texas, OK3,583 

Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: July 28, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated July 28, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories