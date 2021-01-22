Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 23 more deaths, 111 new hospitalizations, 11,000 more people vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials gave an update on coronavirus cases and coronavirus vaccinations Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 23 more Kansans have died from COVID-19 complications. It brings the Kansas death toll to 3,598.

It also reports that 3,241 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days. Since the pandemic began, 266,653 Kansans have tested positive.

The state also reports 111 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, 8,465 more Kansans have tested negative for the virus, bringing the total of negative test results since the pandemic began to 870,758.

The state reports the latest vaccine data at KansasVaccine.gov on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

As of Friday morning, 122,937 people, or 4.2% of Kansas, have been vaccinated. That is up 11,032 from Wednesday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen884
Anderson739
Atchison1,402
Barber350
Barton2,466
Bourbon1,184
Brown1,159
Butler6,584
Chase227
Chautauqua225
Cherokee2,103
Cheyenne333
Clark224
Clay724
Cloud939
Coffey605
Comanche151
Cowley3,249
Crawford4,056
Decatur248
Dickinson1,544
Doniphan857
Douglas7,568
Edwards234
Elk154
Ellis3,425
Ellsworth1,151
Finney5,169
Ford5,424
Franklin2,188
Geary2,592
Gove359
Graham238
Grant899
Gray539
Greeley102
Greenwood514
Hamilton197
Harper553
Harvey3,133
Haskell396
Hodgeman171
Jackson1,234
Jefferson1,482
Jewell184
Johnson47,897
Kearny543
Kingman638
Kiowa218
Labette2,373
Lane117
Leavenworth5,968
Lincoln244
Linn676
Logan286
Lyon3,783
Marion908
Marshall881
McPherson2,832
Meade463
Miami2,384
Mitchell533
Montgomery2,895
Morris479
Morton221
Nemaha1,412
Neosho1,553
Ness322
Norton1,182
Osage1,037
Osborne264
Ottawa508
Pawnee1,094
Phillips641
Pottawatomie1,418
Pratt773
Rawlins283
Reno7,842
Republic639
Rice962
Riley4,458
Rooks592
Rush409
Russell790
Saline5,367
Scott543
Sedgwick48,224
Seward3,674
Shawnee14,630
Sheridan419
Sherman571
Smith243
Stafford314
Stanton170
Stevens520
Sumner1,770
Thomas996
Trego358
Wabaunsee581
Wallace166
Washington481
Wichita209
Wilson807
Woodson182
Wyandotte17,751
Dundy, NE140
Furnas, NE422
Hitchcock, NE224
Red Willow, NE1,102
Beaver, OK357
Harper, OK393
Kay, OK4,437
Texas, OK3,267

County list updated: Jan 22, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

