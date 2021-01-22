Coronavirus in Kansas: 23 more deaths, 111 new hospitalizations, 11,000 more people vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials gave an update on coronavirus cases and coronavirus vaccinations Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 23 more Kansans have died from COVID-19 complications. It brings the Kansas death toll to 3,598.

It also reports that 3,241 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days. Since the pandemic began, 266,653 Kansans have tested positive.

The state also reports 111 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, 8,465 more Kansans have tested negative for the virus, bringing the total of negative test results since the pandemic began to 870,758.

The state reports the latest vaccine data at KansasVaccine.gov on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

As of Friday morning, 122,937 people, or 4.2% of Kansas, have been vaccinated. That is up 11,032 from Wednesday.