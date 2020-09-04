Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 23 more deaths, 1,280 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state health department says another 1,280 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. That brings the state total, since the pandemic began, to 45,220.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 481, an increase of 23 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered since the pandemic began.

The KDHE website does list hospitalizations. It says 54 more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Wednesday. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 2,415.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the KDHE will also start to list the names and locations of places that have coronavirus outbreaks of 5 or more cases.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 381,985, up 6,678 since Wednesday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen31
Anderson44
Atchison202
Barber4
Barton262
Bourbon105
Brown80
Butler520
Chase75
Chautauqua9
Cherokee300
Cheyenne8
Clark47
Clay36
Cloud61
Coffey88
Comanche9
Cowley270
Crawford766
Decatur6
Dickinson78
Doniphan62
Douglas1,480
Edwards30
Elk1
Ellis532
Ellsworth25
Finney1,811
Ford2,395
Franklin271
Geary326
Gove13
Graham22
Grant141
Gray98
Greeley4
Greenwood34
Hamilton44
Harper117
Harvey308
Haskell62
Hodgeman14
Jackson213
Jefferson129
Jewell14
Johnson8,695
Kearny77
Kingman45
Kiowa15
Labette195
Lane7
Leavenworth1,750
Lincoln10
Linn59
Logan2
Lyon861
Marion82
Marshall18
McPherson204
Meade74
Miami245
Mitchell33
Montgomery262
Morris23
Morton11
Nemaha57
Neosho100
Ness35
Norton24
Osage71
Osborne4
Ottawa47
Pawnee249
Phillips57
Pottawatomie171
Pratt49
Rawlins2
Reno850
Republic38
Rice44
Riley951
Rooks33
Rush30
Russell30
Saline494
Scott87
Sedgwick7,550
Seward1,324
Shawnee2,305
Sheridan9
Sherman18
Smith4
Stafford36
Stanton44
Stevens64
Sumner138
Thomas53
Trego17
Wabaunsee61
Wallace10
Washington13
Wichita4
Wilson30
Woodson12
Wyandotte6,280
Dundy County, NE9
Furnas County, NE27
Hitchcock County, NE2
Red Willow County, NE19
Beaver County, OK44
Harper County, OK19
Kay County, OK348
Texas County, OK1,213

County list updated: Sept 4, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories