Coronavirus in Kansas: 23 more deaths, 1,280 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state health department says another 1,280 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. That brings the state total, since the pandemic began, to 45,220.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 481, an increase of 23 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered since the pandemic began.

The KDHE website does list hospitalizations. It says 54 more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Wednesday. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 2,415.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the KDHE will also start to list the names and locations of places that have coronavirus outbreaks of 5 or more cases.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 381,985, up 6,678 since Wednesday.

County Confirmed Allen 31 Anderson 44 Atchison 202 Barber 4 Barton 262 Bourbon 105 Brown 80 Butler 520 Chase 75 Chautauqua 9 Cherokee 300 Cheyenne 8 Clark 47 Clay 36 Cloud 61 Coffey 88 Comanche 9 Cowley 270 Crawford 766 Decatur 6 Dickinson 78 Doniphan 62 Douglas 1,480 Edwards 30 Elk 1 Ellis 532 Ellsworth 25 Finney 1,811 Ford 2,395 Franklin 271 Geary 326 Gove 13 Graham 22 Grant 141 Gray 98 Greeley 4 Greenwood 34 Hamilton 44 Harper 117 Harvey 308 Haskell 62 Hodgeman 14 Jackson 213 Jefferson 129 Jewell 14 Johnson 8,695 Kearny 77 Kingman 45 Kiowa 15 Labette 195 Lane 7 Leavenworth 1,750 Lincoln 10 Linn 59 Logan 2 Lyon 861 Marion 82 Marshall 18 McPherson 204 Meade 74 Miami 245 Mitchell 33 Montgomery 262 Morris 23 Morton 11 Nemaha 57 Neosho 100 Ness 35 Norton 24 Osage 71 Osborne 4 Ottawa 47 Pawnee 249 Phillips 57 Pottawatomie 171 Pratt 49 Rawlins 2 Reno 850 Republic 38 Rice 44 Riley 951 Rooks 33 Rush 30 Russell 30 Saline 494 Scott 87 Sedgwick 7,550 Seward 1,324 Shawnee 2,305 Sheridan 9 Sherman 18 Smith 4 Stafford 36 Stanton 44 Stevens 64 Sumner 138 Thomas 53 Trego 17 Wabaunsee 61 Wallace 10 Washington 13 Wichita 4 Wilson 30 Woodson 12 Wyandotte 6,280 Dundy County, NE 9 Furnas County, NE 27 Hitchcock County, NE 2 Red Willow County, NE 19 Beaver County, OK 44 Harper County, OK 19 Kay County, OK 348 Texas County, OK 1,213

County list updated: Sept 4, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

