Coronavirus in Kansas: 23 more deaths, 1,280 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state health department says another 1,280 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. That brings the state total, since the pandemic began, to 45,220.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 481, an increase of 23 since Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered since the pandemic began.
The KDHE website does list hospitalizations. It says 54 more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Wednesday. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 2,415.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the KDHE will also start to list the names and locations of places that have coronavirus outbreaks of 5 or more cases.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 381,985, up 6,678 since Wednesday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|31
|Anderson
|44
|Atchison
|202
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|262
|Bourbon
|105
|Brown
|80
|Butler
|520
|Chase
|75
|Chautauqua
|9
|Cherokee
|300
|Cheyenne
|8
|Clark
|47
|Clay
|36
|Cloud
|61
|Coffey
|88
|Comanche
|9
|Cowley
|270
|Crawford
|766
|Decatur
|6
|Dickinson
|78
|Doniphan
|62
|Douglas
|1,480
|Edwards
|30
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|532
|Ellsworth
|25
|Finney
|1,811
|Ford
|2,395
|Franklin
|271
|Geary
|326
|Gove
|13
|Graham
|22
|Grant
|141
|Gray
|98
|Greeley
|4
|Greenwood
|34
|Hamilton
|44
|Harper
|117
|Harvey
|308
|Haskell
|62
|Hodgeman
|14
|Jackson
|213
|Jefferson
|129
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|8,695
|Kearny
|77
|Kingman
|45
|Kiowa
|15
|Labette
|195
|Lane
|7
|Leavenworth
|1,750
|Lincoln
|10
|Linn
|59
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|861
|Marion
|82
|Marshall
|18
|McPherson
|204
|Meade
|74
|Miami
|245
|Mitchell
|33
|Montgomery
|262
|Morris
|23
|Morton
|11
|Nemaha
|57
|Neosho
|100
|Ness
|35
|Norton
|24
|Osage
|71
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|47
|Pawnee
|249
|Phillips
|57
|Pottawatomie
|171
|Pratt
|49
|Rawlins
|2
|Reno
|850
|Republic
|38
|Rice
|44
|Riley
|951
|Rooks
|33
|Rush
|30
|Russell
|30
|Saline
|494
|Scott
|87
|Sedgwick
|7,550
|Seward
|1,324
|Shawnee
|2,305
|Sheridan
|9
|Sherman
|18
|Smith
|4
|Stafford
|36
|Stanton
|44
|Stevens
|64
|Sumner
|138
|Thomas
|53
|Trego
|17
|Wabaunsee
|61
|Wallace
|10
|Washington
|13
|Wichita
|4
|Wilson
|30
|Woodson
|12
|Wyandotte
|6,280
|Dundy County, NE
|9
|Furnas County, NE
|27
|Hitchcock County, NE
|2
|Red Willow County, NE
|19
|Beaver County, OK
|44
|Harper County, OK
|19
|Kay County, OK
|348
|Texas County, OK
|1,213
County list updated: Sept 4, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Taylor’s Forecast: Nice and calm weekend before a cool down
- Authorities: South Carolina student drowned at Kansas lake
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 23 more deaths, 1,280 new cases
- Wichita, Derby, among Kansas towns vying to be home for US Space Command
- Deadly social media ‘challenges’ are on the rise