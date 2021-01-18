Coronavirus in Kansas: 23 more deaths, 3,688 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health experts say another 23 Kansans have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,525.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 3,688 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday. It brings the state’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 259,822.
Since Friday, 94 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 853,944, which is up 9,713 from Friday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|837
|Anderson
|715
|Atchison
|1,372
|Barber
|337
|Barton
|2,435
|Bourbon
|1,164
|Brown
|1,147
|Butler
|6,429
|Chase
|221
|Chautauqua
|219
|Cherokee
|2,046
|Cheyenne
|330
|Clark
|220
|Clay
|710
|Cloud
|927
|Coffey
|584
|Comanche
|151
|Cowley
|3,153
|Crawford
|3,966
|Decatur
|241
|Dickinson
|1,488
|Doniphan
|843
|Douglas
|7,352
|Edwards
|234
|Elk
|149
|Ellis
|3,388
|Ellsworth
|1,141
|Finney
|5,115
|Ford
|5,396
|Franklin
|2,102
|Geary
|2,528
|Gove
|355
|Graham
|233
|Grant
|894
|Gray
|536
|Greeley
|100
|Greenwood
|496
|Hamilton
|195
|Harper
|532
|Harvey
|3,218
|Haskell
|397
|Hodgeman
|169
|Jackson
|1,204
|Jefferson
|1,447
|Jewell
|180
|Johnson
|46,009
|Kearny
|533
|Kingman
|623
|Kiowa
|212
|Labette
|2,323
|Lane
|115
|Leavenworth
|5,780
|Lincoln
|240
|Linn
|659
|Logan
|284
|Lyon
|3,717
|Marion
|871
|Marshall
|873
|McPherson
|2,764
|Meade
|445
|Miami
|2,221
|Mitchell
|522
|Montgomery
|2,785
|Morris
|463
|Morton
|217
|Nemaha
|1,404
|Neosho
|1,516
|Ness
|320
|Norton
|1,179
|Osage
|1,016
|Osborne
|261
|Ottawa
|480
|Pawnee
|1,077
|Phillips
|637
|Pottawatomie
|1,360
|Pratt
|761
|Rawlins
|273
|Reno
|7,682
|Republic
|621
|Rice
|939
|Riley
|4,371
|Rooks
|589
|Rush
|400
|Russell
|781
|Saline
|5,233
|Scott
|536
|Sedgwick
|47,003
|Seward
|3,636
|Shawnee
|14,169
|Sheridan
|408
|Sherman
|564
|Smith
|239
|Stafford
|311
|Stanton
|169
|Stevens
|515
|Sumner
|1,702
|Thomas
|968
|Trego
|354
|Wabaunsee
|562
|Wallace
|166
|Washington
|476
|Wichita
|209
|Wilson
|792
|Woodson
|172
|Wyandotte
|17,419
|Dundy, NE
|133
|Furnas, NE
|394
|Hitchcock, NE
|205
|Red Willow, NE
|1,077
|Beaver, OK
|351
|Harper, OK
|377
|Kay, OK
|4,260
|Texas, OK
|3,245
County list updated: Jan 18, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health