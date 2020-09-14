Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 23 more deaths and 1,513 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 1,513 since Friday. It brings the total number of positive cases in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 49,899.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 534, an increase of 23 since Friday morning.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the people who tested positive have recovered.

The KDHE shows that 35 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday. It brings the total number of Kansas coronavirus hospitalizations, since the pandemic began, to 2,572.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for COVID-19 is 408,482, up 7,938 since Friday.

Last Wednesday, the KDHE began naming places that have outbreaks of the coronavirus. The list has not been updated since that first day.

CountyConfirmed
Allen39
Anderson56
Atchison243
Barber5
Barton305
Bourbon132
Brown88
Butler803
Chase78
Chautauqua15
Cherokee397
Cheyenne10
Clark50
Clay40
Cloud62
Coffey103
Comanche10
Cowley302
Crawford891
Decatur6
Dickinson87
Doniphan87
Douglas1,783
Edwards33
Elk1
Ellis725
Ellsworth27
Finney1,852
Ford2,534
Franklin286
Geary372
Gove20
Graham28
Grant155
Gray103
Greeley5
Greenwood39
Hamilton44
Harper120
Harvey325
Haskell68
Hodgeman16
Jackson226
Jefferson161
Jewell14
Johnson9,687
Kearny80
Kingman63
Kiowa17
Labette212
Lane11
Leavenworth1,870
Lincoln11
Linn66
Logan6
Lyon924
Marion85
Marshall18
McPherson232
Meade93
Miami312
Mitchell40
Montgomery308
Morris26
Morton13
Nemaha71
Neosho115
Ness51
Norton26
Osage85
Osborne6
Ottawa48
Pawnee266
Phillips77
Pottawatomie187
Pratt57
Rawlins2
Reno911
Republic40
Rice61
Riley1,171
Rooks44
Rush41
Russell54
Saline551
Scott91
Sedgwick8,040
Seward1,371
Shawnee2,496
Sheridan12
Sherman19
Smith6
Stafford49
Stanton46
Stevens83
Sumner167
Thomas76
Trego29
Wabaunsee66
Wallace14
Washington14
Wichita5
Wilson38
Woodson15
Wyandotte6,578
Dundy County, NE10
Furnas County, NE30
Hitchcock County, NE2
Red Willow County, NE21
Beaver County, OK46
Harper County, OK25
Kay County, OK442
Texas County, OK1,321

County list updated: Sept 11, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

