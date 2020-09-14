Coronavirus in Kansas: 23 more deaths and 1,513 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 1,513 since Friday. It brings the total number of positive cases in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 49,899.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 534, an increase of 23 since Friday morning.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the people who tested positive have recovered.

The KDHE shows that 35 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday. It brings the total number of Kansas coronavirus hospitalizations, since the pandemic began, to 2,572.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for COVID-19 is 408,482, up 7,938 since Friday.

Last Wednesday, the KDHE began naming places that have outbreaks of the coronavirus. The list has not been updated since that first day.

County Confirmed Allen 39 Anderson 56 Atchison 243 Barber 5 Barton 305 Bourbon 132 Brown 88 Butler 803 Chase 78 Chautauqua 15 Cherokee 397 Cheyenne 10 Clark 50 Clay 40 Cloud 62 Coffey 103 Comanche 10 Cowley 302 Crawford 891 Decatur 6 Dickinson 87 Doniphan 87 Douglas 1,783 Edwards 33 Elk 1 Ellis 725 Ellsworth 27 Finney 1,852 Ford 2,534 Franklin 286 Geary 372 Gove 20 Graham 28 Grant 155 Gray 103 Greeley 5 Greenwood 39 Hamilton 44 Harper 120 Harvey 325 Haskell 68 Hodgeman 16 Jackson 226 Jefferson 161 Jewell 14 Johnson 9,687 Kearny 80 Kingman 63 Kiowa 17 Labette 212 Lane 11 Leavenworth 1,870 Lincoln 11 Linn 66 Logan 6 Lyon 924 Marion 85 Marshall 18 McPherson 232 Meade 93 Miami 312 Mitchell 40 Montgomery 308 Morris 26 Morton 13 Nemaha 71 Neosho 115 Ness 51 Norton 26 Osage 85 Osborne 6 Ottawa 48 Pawnee 266 Phillips 77 Pottawatomie 187 Pratt 57 Rawlins 2 Reno 911 Republic 40 Rice 61 Riley 1,171 Rooks 44 Rush 41 Russell 54 Saline 551 Scott 91 Sedgwick 8,040 Seward 1,371 Shawnee 2,496 Sheridan 12 Sherman 19 Smith 6 Stafford 49 Stanton 46 Stevens 83 Sumner 167 Thomas 76 Trego 29 Wabaunsee 66 Wallace 14 Washington 14 Wichita 5 Wilson 38 Woodson 15 Wyandotte 6,578 Dundy County, NE 10 Furnas County, NE 30 Hitchcock County, NE 2 Red Willow County, NE 21 Beaver County, OK 46 Harper County, OK 25 Kay County, OK 442 Texas County, OK 1,321

County list updated: Sept 11, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

