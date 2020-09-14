Coronavirus in Kansas: 23 more deaths and 1,513 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has gone up by 1,513 since Friday. It brings the total number of positive cases in Kansas, since the pandemic began, to 49,899.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 534, an increase of 23 since Friday morning.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the people who tested positive have recovered.
The KDHE shows that 35 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday. It brings the total number of Kansas coronavirus hospitalizations, since the pandemic began, to 2,572.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for COVID-19 is 408,482, up 7,938 since Friday.
Last Wednesday, the KDHE began naming places that have outbreaks of the coronavirus. The list has not been updated since that first day.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|39
|Anderson
|56
|Atchison
|243
|Barber
|5
|Barton
|305
|Bourbon
|132
|Brown
|88
|Butler
|803
|Chase
|78
|Chautauqua
|15
|Cherokee
|397
|Cheyenne
|10
|Clark
|50
|Clay
|40
|Cloud
|62
|Coffey
|103
|Comanche
|10
|Cowley
|302
|Crawford
|891
|Decatur
|6
|Dickinson
|87
|Doniphan
|87
|Douglas
|1,783
|Edwards
|33
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|725
|Ellsworth
|27
|Finney
|1,852
|Ford
|2,534
|Franklin
|286
|Geary
|372
|Gove
|20
|Graham
|28
|Grant
|155
|Gray
|103
|Greeley
|5
|Greenwood
|39
|Hamilton
|44
|Harper
|120
|Harvey
|325
|Haskell
|68
|Hodgeman
|16
|Jackson
|226
|Jefferson
|161
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|9,687
|Kearny
|80
|Kingman
|63
|Kiowa
|17
|Labette
|212
|Lane
|11
|Leavenworth
|1,870
|Lincoln
|11
|Linn
|66
|Logan
|6
|Lyon
|924
|Marion
|85
|Marshall
|18
|McPherson
|232
|Meade
|93
|Miami
|312
|Mitchell
|40
|Montgomery
|308
|Morris
|26
|Morton
|13
|Nemaha
|71
|Neosho
|115
|Ness
|51
|Norton
|26
|Osage
|85
|Osborne
|6
|Ottawa
|48
|Pawnee
|266
|Phillips
|77
|Pottawatomie
|187
|Pratt
|57
|Rawlins
|2
|Reno
|911
|Republic
|40
|Rice
|61
|Riley
|1,171
|Rooks
|44
|Rush
|41
|Russell
|54
|Saline
|551
|Scott
|91
|Sedgwick
|8,040
|Seward
|1,371
|Shawnee
|2,496
|Sheridan
|12
|Sherman
|19
|Smith
|6
|Stafford
|49
|Stanton
|46
|Stevens
|83
|Sumner
|167
|Thomas
|76
|Trego
|29
|Wabaunsee
|66
|Wallace
|14
|Washington
|14
|Wichita
|5
|Wilson
|38
|Woodson
|15
|Wyandotte
|6,578
|Dundy County, NE
|10
|Furnas County, NE
|30
|Hitchcock County, NE
|2
|Red Willow County, NE
|21
|Beaver County, OK
|46
|Harper County, OK
|25
|Kay County, OK
|442
|Texas County, OK
|1,321
County list updated: Sept 11, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
