Coronavirus in Kansas: 24 more deaths, 2,602 new cases, 9,208 more people vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas has seen another increase in deaths linked to COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting another 24 Kansans have died, bringing the total to 3,622.

The KDHE also says 2,602 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 269,255.

As for negative coronavirus test results, there were 7,624 more over the weekend, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 878,382.

Since Friday, there have been 76 new hospitalizations in Kansas linked to COVID-19.

The KDHE gives the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track coronavirus recoveries.

The KDHE also provides updates on the coronavirus vaccinations in Kansas on its website KansasVaccine.gov.

The Monday update shows 132,145 Kansas, 4.5% of the state’s population, have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. That is up 9,208 since Friday.

The number of vaccines distributed remains unchanged at 255,550.