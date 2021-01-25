Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 24 more deaths, 2,602 new cases, 9,208 more people vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas has seen another increase in deaths linked to COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting another 24 Kansans have died, bringing the total to 3,622.

The KDHE also says 2,602 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 269,255.

As for negative coronavirus test results, there were 7,624 more over the weekend, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 878,382.

Since Friday, there have been 76 new hospitalizations in Kansas linked to COVID-19.

The KDHE gives the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track coronavirus recoveries.

The KDHE also provides updates on the coronavirus vaccinations in Kansas on its website KansasVaccine.gov.

The Monday update shows 132,145 Kansas, 4.5% of the state’s population, have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. That is up 9,208 since Friday.

The number of vaccines distributed remains unchanged at 255,550.

CountyConfirmed
Allen922
Anderson747
Atchison1,412
Barber353
Barton2,481
Bourbon1,191
Brown1,168
Butler6,653
Chase230
Chautauqua230
Cherokee2,123
Cheyenne335
Clark226
Clay730
Cloud944
Coffey613
Comanche151
Cowley3,325
Crawford4,095
Decatur250
Dickinson1,559
Doniphan874
Douglas7,635
Edwards236
Elk154
Ellis3,432
Ellsworth1,154
Finney5,183
Ford5,435
Franklin2,204
Geary2,619
Gove361
Graham241
Grant901
Gray539
Greeley102
Greenwood517
Hamilton198
Harper559
Harvey3,166
Haskell396
Hodgeman173
Jackson1,236
Jefferson1,495
Jewell184
Johnson48,309
Kearny545
Kingman642
Kiowa220
Labette2,387
Lane119
Leavenworth6
Lincoln246
Linn688
Logan287
Lyon3,808
Marion920
Marshall885
McPherson2,862
Meade464
Miami2,420
Mitchell536
Montgomery2,933
Morris493
Morton225
Nemaha1,414
Neosho1,560
Ness323
Norton1,183
Osage1,053
Osborne267
Ottawa516
Pawnee1,098
Phillips642
Pottawatomie1,449
Pratt777
Rawlins284
Reno7,897
Republic640
Rice970
Riley4,493
Rooks596
Rush414
Russell794
Saline5,428
Scott543
Sedgwick48,970
Seward3,678
Shawnee14,807
Sheridan419
Sherman575
Smith242
Stafford315
Stanton172
Stevens520
Sumner1,813
Thomas1,004
Trego359
Wabaunsee594
Wallace166
Washington481
Wichita209
Wilson815
Woodson183
Wyandotte17,860
Dundy, NE142
Furnas, NE424
Hitchcock, NE225
Red Willow, NE1,111
Beaver, OK371
Harper, OK385
Kay, OK4,577
Texas, OK3,277

County list updated: Jan 25, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

