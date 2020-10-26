Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,446 new cases, 1 more death

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 2,446 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 78,676.

The KDHE says the jump in cases is partly due to an update to the disease surveillance system, EpiTrax. A process that used to be done manually is now automated. It says that approximately 300 cases from today’s update are because of that.

The KDHE also says the change does not affect the percent positivity or number of people tested. To see cases by date diagnosed or by symptom onset visit the KDHE COVID-19 dashboard and look for the KS COVID-19 Overview section.

The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 976, up 1 since Friday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 62 since Friday morning.

In all, 547,255 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 7,223 since Friday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County96
Anderson County188
Atchison County456
Barber County51
Barton County705
Bourbon County284
Brown County220
Butler County1,470
Chase County93
Chautauqua County27
Cherokee County671
Cheyenne County120
Clark County68
Clay County88
Cloud County133
Coffey County161
Comanche County19
Cowley County527
Crawford County1,446
Decatur County97
Dickinson County304
Doniphan County200
Douglas County2,696
Edwards County68
Elk County15
Ellis County1,372
Ellsworth County231
Finney County2,620
Ford County3,371
Franklin County526
Geary County554
Gove County157
Graham County51
Grant County383
Gray County180
Greeley County34
Greenwood County78
Hamilton County69
Harper County149
Harvey County572
Haskell County162
Hodgeman County33
Jackson County319
Jefferson County271
Jewell County29
Johnson County14,581
Kearny County147
Kingman County137
Kiowa County62
Labette County384
Lane County24
Leavenworth County2,613
Lincoln County22
Linn County119
Logan County93
Lyon County1,191
Marion County154
Marshall County71
McPherson County347
Meade County162
Miami County539
Mitchell County57
Montgomery County689
Morris County60
Morton County50
Nemaha County307
Neosho County239
Ness County142
Norton County475
Osage County163
Osborne County26
Ottawa County113
Pawnee County431
Phillips County190
Pottawatomie County381
Pratt County118
Rawlins County108
Reno County2,068
Republic County79
Rice County141
Riley County1,659
Rooks County151
Rush County101
Russell County162
Saline County1,033
Scott County172
Sedgwick County12,004
Seward County1,895
Shawnee County3,495
Sheridan County162
Sherman County206
Smith County22
Stafford County81
Stanton County97
Stevens County205
Sumner County306
Thomas County285
Trego County77
Wabaunsee County87
Wallace County40
Washington County33
Wichita County41
Wilson County109
Woodson County30
Wyandotte County8,376
Dundy County, NE19
Furnas County, NE91
Hitchcock County, NE40
Red Willow County, NE203
Beaver County, OK88
Harper County, OK70
Kay County, OK866
Texas County, OK1,786

County list updated: Oct 26, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

