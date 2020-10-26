Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,446 new cases, 1 more death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 2,446 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 78,676.

The KDHE says the jump in cases is partly due to an update to the disease surveillance system, EpiTrax. A process that used to be done manually is now automated. It says that approximately 300 cases from today’s update are because of that.

The KDHE also says the change does not affect the percent positivity or number of people tested. To see cases by date diagnosed or by symptom onset visit the KDHE COVID-19 dashboard and look for the KS COVID-19 Overview section.

The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 976, up 1 since Friday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 62 since Friday morning.

In all, 547,255 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 7,223 since Friday.

County Confirmed Allen County 96 Anderson County 188 Atchison County 456 Barber County 51 Barton County 705 Bourbon County 284 Brown County 220 Butler County 1,470 Chase County 93 Chautauqua County 27 Cherokee County 671 Cheyenne County 120 Clark County 68 Clay County 88 Cloud County 133 Coffey County 161 Comanche County 19 Cowley County 527 Crawford County 1,446 Decatur County 97 Dickinson County 304 Doniphan County 200 Douglas County 2,696 Edwards County 68 Elk County 15 Ellis County 1,372 Ellsworth County 231 Finney County 2,620 Ford County 3,371 Franklin County 526 Geary County 554 Gove County 157 Graham County 51 Grant County 383 Gray County 180 Greeley County 34 Greenwood County 78 Hamilton County 69 Harper County 149 Harvey County 572 Haskell County 162 Hodgeman County 33 Jackson County 319 Jefferson County 271 Jewell County 29 Johnson County 14,581 Kearny County 147 Kingman County 137 Kiowa County 62 Labette County 384 Lane County 24 Leavenworth County 2,613 Lincoln County 22 Linn County 119 Logan County 93 Lyon County 1,191 Marion County 154 Marshall County 71 McPherson County 347 Meade County 162 Miami County 539 Mitchell County 57 Montgomery County 689 Morris County 60 Morton County 50 Nemaha County 307 Neosho County 239 Ness County 142 Norton County 475 Osage County 163 Osborne County 26 Ottawa County 113 Pawnee County 431 Phillips County 190 Pottawatomie County 381 Pratt County 118 Rawlins County 108 Reno County 2,068 Republic County 79 Rice County 141 Riley County 1,659 Rooks County 151 Rush County 101 Russell County 162 Saline County 1,033 Scott County 172 Sedgwick County 12,004 Seward County 1,895 Shawnee County 3,495 Sheridan County 162 Sherman County 206 Smith County 22 Stafford County 81 Stanton County 97 Stevens County 205 Sumner County 306 Thomas County 285 Trego County 77 Wabaunsee County 87 Wallace County 40 Washington County 33 Wichita County 41 Wilson County 109 Woodson County 30 Wyandotte County 8,376 Dundy County, NE 19 Furnas County, NE 91 Hitchcock County, NE 40 Red Willow County, NE 203 Beaver County, OK 88 Harper County, OK 70 Kay County, OK 866 Texas County, OK 1,786

County list updated: Oct 26, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

Oklahoma State Department of Health

