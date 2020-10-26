Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,446 new cases, 1 more death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 2,446 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 78,676.
The KDHE says the jump in cases is partly due to an update to the disease surveillance system, EpiTrax. A process that used to be done manually is now automated. It says that approximately 300 cases from today’s update are because of that.
The KDHE also says the change does not affect the percent positivity or number of people tested. To see cases by date diagnosed or by symptom onset visit the KDHE COVID-19 dashboard and look for the KS COVID-19 Overview section.
The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 976, up 1 since Friday.
The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.
Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 62 since Friday morning.
In all, 547,255 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 7,223 since Friday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen County
|96
|Anderson County
|188
|Atchison County
|456
|Barber County
|51
|Barton County
|705
|Bourbon County
|284
|Brown County
|220
|Butler County
|1,470
|Chase County
|93
|Chautauqua County
|27
|Cherokee County
|671
|Cheyenne County
|120
|Clark County
|68
|Clay County
|88
|Cloud County
|133
|Coffey County
|161
|Comanche County
|19
|Cowley County
|527
|Crawford County
|1,446
|Decatur County
|97
|Dickinson County
|304
|Doniphan County
|200
|Douglas County
|2,696
|Edwards County
|68
|Elk County
|15
|Ellis County
|1,372
|Ellsworth County
|231
|Finney County
|2,620
|Ford County
|3,371
|Franklin County
|526
|Geary County
|554
|Gove County
|157
|Graham County
|51
|Grant County
|383
|Gray County
|180
|Greeley County
|34
|Greenwood County
|78
|Hamilton County
|69
|Harper County
|149
|Harvey County
|572
|Haskell County
|162
|Hodgeman County
|33
|Jackson County
|319
|Jefferson County
|271
|Jewell County
|29
|Johnson County
|14,581
|Kearny County
|147
|Kingman County
|137
|Kiowa County
|62
|Labette County
|384
|Lane County
|24
|Leavenworth County
|2,613
|Lincoln County
|22
|Linn County
|119
|Logan County
|93
|Lyon County
|1,191
|Marion County
|154
|Marshall County
|71
|McPherson County
|347
|Meade County
|162
|Miami County
|539
|Mitchell County
|57
|Montgomery County
|689
|Morris County
|60
|Morton County
|50
|Nemaha County
|307
|Neosho County
|239
|Ness County
|142
|Norton County
|475
|Osage County
|163
|Osborne County
|26
|Ottawa County
|113
|Pawnee County
|431
|Phillips County
|190
|Pottawatomie County
|381
|Pratt County
|118
|Rawlins County
|108
|Reno County
|2,068
|Republic County
|79
|Rice County
|141
|Riley County
|1,659
|Rooks County
|151
|Rush County
|101
|Russell County
|162
|Saline County
|1,033
|Scott County
|172
|Sedgwick County
|12,004
|Seward County
|1,895
|Shawnee County
|3,495
|Sheridan County
|162
|Sherman County
|206
|Smith County
|22
|Stafford County
|81
|Stanton County
|97
|Stevens County
|205
|Sumner County
|306
|Thomas County
|285
|Trego County
|77
|Wabaunsee County
|87
|Wallace County
|40
|Washington County
|33
|Wichita County
|41
|Wilson County
|109
|Woodson County
|30
|Wyandotte County
|8,376
|Dundy County, NE
|19
|Furnas County, NE
|91
|Hitchcock County, NE
|40
|Red Willow County, NE
|203
|Beaver County, OK
|88
|Harper County, OK
|70
|Kay County, OK
|866
|Texas County, OK
|1,786
County list updated: Oct 26, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Fire & ice: Falling snow eases Colorado wildfire battle
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,446 new cases, 1 more death
- Scientists continue search for murder hornet nests in Wash.
- Democrat raises $4.3M more in Kansas Senate bid, $25M total
- Wichita road crews work to clear streets of snow and ice