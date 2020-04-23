Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,482 cases reported, 112 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 2,482 COVID-19 cases with 112 deaths and 442 hospitalizations.

The number of cases is up 271 from on Wednesday. The number of deaths climbed by two more.

The KDHE lists Sedgwick County as having 314 cases. On Wednesday, the Sedgwick County coronavirus website reported 295 cases, 143 recoveries, with five deaths.

There have been 18,836 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

Governor Laura Kelly will give a briefing on the issues Kansas is facing with the coronavirus. It begins at 2 p.m. You can watch it live here on KSN.com.

LATEST STORIES: