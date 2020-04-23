Live Now
Governor Laura Kelly and Labor Secretary Delia García to provide an update on coronavirus response in Kansas at 2 p.m.
Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 2,482 cases reported, 112 deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 2,482 COVID-19 cases with 112 deaths and 442 hospitalizations.

The number of cases is up 271 from on Wednesday. The number of deaths climbed by two more.

The KDHE lists Sedgwick County as having 314 cases. On Wednesday, the Sedgwick County coronavirus website reported 295 cases, 143 recoveries, with five deaths.

There have been 18,836 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

Governor Laura Kelly will give a briefing on the issues Kansas is facing with the coronavirus. It begins at 2 p.m. You can watch it live here on KSN.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories