Coronavirus in Kansas: 26,000 more Kansans get first COVID vaccination

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine increased by 26,561 since Wednesday morning. The total is now 1.05 million, 35.9% of the state’s population. 23.7% of Kansans have completed their final dose of vaccine.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of this morning, the Kansas death toll linked to COVID-19 went up by nine to a total of 4,953. There have been 33 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Of 4,927 Kansans who were tested in the past couple of days, 541 came back positive for the coronavirus.