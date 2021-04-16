Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 26,000 more Kansans get first COVID vaccination

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine increased by 26,561 since Wednesday morning. The total is now 1.05 million, 35.9% of the state’s population. 23.7% of Kansans have completed their final dose of vaccine.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of this morning, the Kansas death toll linked to COVID-19 went up by nine to a total of 4,953. There have been 33 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Of 4,927 Kansans who were tested in the past couple of days, 541 came back positive for the coronavirus.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,230100
Anderson831100
Atchison1,586300
Barber371
Barton2,596
Bourbon1,379
Brown1,233100
Butler7,449
Chase251
Chautauqua265
Cherokee2,453
Cheyenne360
Clark248
Clay795300
Cloud976100
Coffey723300
Comanche167
Cowley3,910
Crawford4,686
Decatur265
Dickinson1,726290
Doniphan965
Douglas8,6853,860
Edwards260
Elk179100
Ellis3,726
Ellsworth1,217100
Finney5,380900
Ford5,722200
Franklin2,518400
Geary3,257500
Gove385
Graham264100
Grant939100
Gray561
Greeley104
Greenwood554
Hamilton202100
Harper616
Harvey3,575300
Haskell418
Hodgeman211
Jackson1,395
Jefferson1,692
Jewell210
Johnson57,06820,440
Kearny565100
Kingman750200
Kiowa237
Labette2,724100
Lane126
Leavenworth7,136100
Lincoln262
Linn795
Logan292
Lyon4,233800
Marion1,048
Marshall1,080
McPherson3,237400
Meade506100
Miami2,712700
Mitchell561
Montgomery3,419700
Morris576100
Morton254
Nemaha1,505
Neosho1,789100
Ness370
Norton1,205
Osage1,222300
Osborne289
Ottawa550
Pawnee1,149
Phillips711
Pottawatomie1,871
Pratt814
Rawlins297100
Reno8,417300
Republic660
Rice1,068100
Riley5,8562,100
Rooks653
Rush430
Russell856300
Saline6,146600
Scott580
Sedgwick55,46213,870
Seward3,846
Shawnee17,1996,510
Sheridan432
Sherman621
Smith269100
Stafford338
Stanton184
Stevens558
Sumner2,124200
Thomas1,092
Trego406
Wabaunsee672
Wallace176
Washington532100
Wichita216
Wilson998
Woodson216
Wyandotte19,9666,180
Dundy, NE179 
Furnas, NE500 
Hitchcock, NE253 
Red Willow, NE1,205 
Beaver, OK470 
Harper, OK416 
Kay, OK5,283 
Texas, OK3,497 

County coronavirus cases updated: April 16, 2021
Weekly doses updated April 12, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

