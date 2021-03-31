Coronavirus in Kansas: 27.5% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 24,614 Kansans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the total to 801,925, or 27.5% of the state’s population.

Of those, 427,541 have also received a final dose of vaccine.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that in the past two days, another 133,970 vaccine doses have been distributed around Kansas, for a total of 1.66 million doses.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of this morning, another 11 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,913.

There have also been 31 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Monday, the state reports 510 people testing positive for the coronavirus and 3,935 people testing negative.