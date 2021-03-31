Coronavirus in Kansas: 27.5% of Kansans vaccinated

Click here for coronavirus updates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 24,614 Kansans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the total to 801,925, or 27.5% of the state’s population.

Of those, 427,541 have also received a final dose of vaccine.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that in the past two days, another 133,970 vaccine doses have been distributed around Kansas, for a total of 1.66 million doses.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of this morning, another 11 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,913.

There have also been 31 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Monday, the state reports 510 people testing positive for the coronavirus and 3,935 people testing negative.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,213300
Anderson829100
Atchison1,569600
Barber369100
Barton2,5951,800
Bourbon1,333100
Brown1,232300
Butler7,3801,200
Chase250100
Chautauqua265100
Cherokee2,414200
Cheyenne358
Clark247
Clay786200
Cloud972200
Coffey723400
Comanche167100
Cowley3,8951,000
Crawford4,638600
Decatur264
Dickinson1,709600
Doniphan959200
Douglas8,5406,280
Edwards259100
Elk178100
Ellis3,7211,200
Ellsworth1,215200
Finney5,356700
Ford5,6841,000
Franklin2,4951,000
Geary3,1661,000
Gove385100
Graham262
Grant935100
Gray556
Greeley104100
Greenwood551200
Hamilton202
Harper616200
Harvey3,547200
Haskell418
Hodgeman210100
Jackson1,381100
Jefferson1,669500
Jewell207100
Johnson56,15920,820
Kearny561100
Kingman741100
Kiowa237
Labette2,722300
Lane125
Leavenworth7,0512,700
Lincoln257
Linn777100
Logan292100
Lyon4,2091,600
Marion1,045300
Marshall1,076100
McPherson3,201600
Meade502
Miami2,6681,000
Mitchell561200
Montgomery3,3951,000
Morris569200
Morton254
Nemaha1,502600
Neosho1,771300
Ness369100
Norton1,202
Osage1,207300
Osborne288100
Ottawa549100
Pawnee1,142200
Phillips712
Pottawatomie1,852600
Pratt812100
Rawlins298
Reno8,3501,600
Republic659100
Rice1,064300
Riley5,7882,600
Rooks655100
Rush431
Russell854200
Saline6,0861,900
Scott576100
Sedgwick54,79914,040
Seward3,834
Shawnee16,8965,680
Sheridan432
Sherman619200
Smith269100
Stafford337100
Stanton184100
Stevens555100
Sumner2,107400
Thomas1,092100
Trego404100
Wabaunsee670100
Wallace175
Washington531
Wichita216
Wilson986200
Woodson210
Wyandotte19,6638,650
Dundy, NE177 
Furnas, NE496 
Hitchcock, NE245 
Red Willow, NE1,191 
Beaver, OK459 
Harper, OK409 
Kay, OK5,244 
Texas, OK3,490 

County coronavirus cases updated: March 31, 2021
Weekly doses updated March 29, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

