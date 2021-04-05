Coronavirus in Kansas: 27,000 more Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 27,424 Kansans have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since Friday morning. It brings the total to 895,716, or 30.7% of the state’s population. Of those, more than half have also received their final dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 1.75 million vaccine doses have been distributed across Kansas.

The KDHE releases the vaccination and coronavirus case counts each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

This morning, it announced some Kansas deaths previously blamed on COVID-19 have been reviewed and reclassified, with COVID-19 not being the contributing cause of death.

The reclassification reduced the state’s death toll by 5, from 4,932 on Friday to 4,927 today.

COVID-19 is still sickening people in the state. There have been 32 new hospitalizations over the weekend. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Friday morning. out of 3,253 coronavirus tests, 354 came back as positive.