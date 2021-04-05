Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 27,000 more Kansans vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 27,424 Kansans have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since Friday morning. It brings the total to 895,716, or 30.7% of the state’s population. Of those, more than half have also received their final dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 1.75 million vaccine doses have been distributed across Kansas.

The KDHE releases the vaccination and coronavirus case counts each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

This morning, it announced some Kansas deaths previously blamed on COVID-19 have been reviewed and reclassified, with COVID-19 not being the contributing cause of death.

The reclassification reduced the state’s death toll by 5, from 4,932 on Friday to 4,927 today.

COVID-19 is still sickening people in the state. There have been 32 new hospitalizations over the weekend. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Friday morning. out of 3,253 coronavirus tests, 354 came back as positive.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,217300
Anderson830300
Atchison1,573700
Barber369100
Barton2,595900
Bourbon1,347400
Brown1,234300
Butler7,4021,400
Chase251100
Chautauqua265100
Cherokee2,418500
Cheyenne359
Clark247200
Clay786400
Cloud973300
Coffey723700
Comanche167100
Cowley3,8981,600
Crawford4,651800
Decatur264
Dickinson1,712600
Doniphan963200
Douglas8,5754,540
Edwards259100
Elk178100
Ellis3,722700
Ellsworth1,216200
Finney5,3632,110
Ford5,6991,400
Franklin2,5001,200
Geary3,1891,100
Gove385100
Graham263100
Grant935200
Gray558100
Greeley104
Greenwood552200
Hamilton202
Harper616200
Harvey3,554600
Haskell418100
Hodgeman210
Jackson1,389400
Jefferson1,683500
Jewell207100
Johnson56,39822,040
Kearny562100
Kingman743200
Kiowa236100
Labette2,710700
Lane126
Leavenworth7,0763,600
Lincoln257100
Linn782300
Logan292100
Lyon4,2201,400
Marion1,048500
Marshall1,077100
McPherson3,206700
Meade502100
Miami2,6741,000
Mitchell561
Montgomery3,4021,200
Morris570300
Morton254100
Nemaha1,504400
Neosho1,777700
Ness369100
Norton1,202200
Osage1,210500
Osborne288100
Ottawa549200
Pawnee1,145200
Phillips711
Pottawatomie1,855800
Pratt811300
Rawlins298
Reno8,3582,200
Republic659200
Rice1,066400
Riley5,8103,000
Rooks655200
Rush431100
Russell855200
Saline6,0992,100
Scott577200
Sedgwick54,91318,270
Seward3,8371,000
Shawnee16,9935,710
Sheridan432
Sherman618300
Smith269200
Stafford337100
Stanton184600
Stevens556
Sumner2,110800
Thomas1,092200
Trego405100
Wabaunsee671100
Wallace175100
Washington532200
Wichita216100
Wilson988300
Woodson214
Wyandotte19,7397,980
Dundy, NE178 
Furnas, NE498 
Hitchcock, NE253 
Red Willow, NE1,196 
Beaver, OK459 
Harper, OK409 
Kay, OK5,244 
Texas, OK3,490 

County coronavirus cases updated: April 5, 2021
Weekly doses updated April 5, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

