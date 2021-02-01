Coronavirus in Kansas: 30 more deaths, 16,669 more vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is up by 30 since Friday. The new death toll is 3,809.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says another 1,983 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. That is the lowest increase since late October. It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 276,668.

Since Friday, there have been 72 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 900,949 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 6,911 over the weekend.

The KDHE also gives updates on coronavirus vaccinations in Kansas. Over the weekend, the number of people vaccinated went up by 16,669. It brings the total to 185,010 which is 6.4% of the Kansas population.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. We will update the charts below by 1:00 p.m.