Coronavirus in Kansas: 30 more deaths, 16,669 more vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is up by 30 since Friday. The new death toll is 3,809.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says another 1,983 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. That is the lowest increase since late October. It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 276,668.

Since Friday, there have been 72 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 900,949 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 6,911 over the weekend.

The KDHE also gives updates on coronavirus vaccinations in Kansas. Over the weekend, the number of people vaccinated went up by 16,669. It brings the total to 185,010 which is 6.4% of the Kansas population.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. We will update the charts below by 1:00 p.m.

CountyConfirmedVaccine Doses
Allen967100
Anderson758100
Atchison1,432100
Barber359100
Barton2,496300
Bourbon1,211100
Brown1,176100
Butler6,765800
Chase232100
Chautauqua234100
Cherokee2,191200
Cheyenne337100
Clark230100
Clay745100
Cloud952100
Coffey621100
Comanche152100
Cowley3,467400
Crawford4,199400
Decatur252100
Dickinson1,606200
Doniphan894100
Douglas7,7711,950
Edwards237100
Elk159100
Ellis3,463300
Ellsworth1,162100
Finney5,205400
Ford5,459400
Franklin2,264300
Geary2,718300
Gove370100
Graham244100
Grant906100
Gray543100
Greeley101100
Greenwood523100
Hamilton199100
Harper565100
Harvey3,224400
Haskell401100
Hodgeman178100
Jackson1,259100
Jefferson1,521200
Jewell184100
Johnson49,6416,825
Kearny548100
Kingman671100
Kiowa227100
Labette2,428200
Lane120100
Leavenworth6,186900
Lincoln248100
Linn710100
Logan287100
Lyon3,862400
Marion951200
Marshall926100
McPherson2,929200
Meade478100
Miami2,482300
Mitchell542100
Montgomery2,995300
Morris508100
Morton231100
Nemaha1,416100
Neosho1,590100
Ness340100
Norton1,184100
Osage1,067100
Osborne271100
Ottawa527100
Pawnee1,106100
Phillips654100
Pottawatomie1,502200
Pratt781100
Rawlins285100
Reno8,019700
Republic647100
Rice996100
Riley4,573900
Rooks602100
Rush418100
Russell798100
Saline5,542500
Scott557100
Sedgwick49,8845,850
Seward3,704300
Shawnee15,1471,950
Sheridan422100
Sherman582100
Smith252100
Stafford321100
Stanton174100
Stevens530100
Sumner1,891200
Thomas1,014100
Trego376100
Wabaunsee606100
Wallace166100
Washington489100
Wichita210100
Wilson842100
Woodson184100
Wyandotte18,1141,950
Dundy, NE151 
Furnas, NE451 
Hitchcock, NE216 
Red Willow, NE1,130 
Beaver, OK381 
Harper, OK386 
Kay, OK4,737 
Texas, OK3,308 

County list updated: Jan 29, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

