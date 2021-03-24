Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 31 more deaths, 24.2% of Kansans vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, the number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 went up more than it has in the past 2 weeks.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 31 more deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,881. The last increase that size was March 10, when the state reported 35 more deaths.

There have been 28 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, there have been 802 new coronavirus cases in Kansas. The number of tests with a negative result is 3,938.

The state continues its COVID-19 vaccinations. As of Wednesday morning, 30,278 more Kansans have been given one dose of vaccine. It brings the total number of Kansans who have received one dose to 706,293, 24.2% of the state’s population.

Of those, 361,511 have also received a second dose.

In the past two days, another 101,750 doses of vaccine have been distributed around the state. The total number of doses distributed is 1.45 million.

The KDHE provides the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,199
Anderson829
Atchison1,551300
Barber368100
Barton2,590600
Bourbon1,311100
Brown1,226200
Butler7,336800
Chase250100
Chautauqua265
Cherokee2,405100
Cheyenne357
Clark247
Clay784100
Cloud972100
Coffey721200
Comanche166
Cowley3,884700
Crawford4,616900
Decatur264100
Dickinson1,704400
Doniphan958
Douglas8,4733,510
Edwards256100
Elk178100
Ellis3,715600
Ellsworth1,214100
Finney5,346900
Ford5,667700
Franklin2,488500
Geary3,149500
Gove385100
Graham250100
Grant932200
Gray556100
Greeley104
Greenwood551100
Hamilton201100
Harper614100
Harvey3,519800
Haskell416
Hodgeman209
Jackson1,373200
Jefferson1,653500
Jewell207100
Johnson55,82514,570
Kearny560100
Kingman738100
Kiowa238100
Labette2,711200
Lane125100
Leavenworth7,0092,200
Lincoln257100
Linn771200
Logan292100
Lyon4,185700
Marion1,044200
Marshall1,075200
McPherson3,183700
Meade502100
Miami2,665700
Mitchell561100
Montgomery3,391700
Morris564100
Morton254100
Nemaha1,500200
Neosho1,761300
Ness369100
Norton1,202100
Osage1,203400
Osborne288100
Ottawa547100
Pawnee1,143100
Phillips712
Pottawatomie1,832600
Pratt810200
Rawlins298100
Reno8,3371,400
Republic659100
Rice1,063400
Riley5,7282,000
Rooks656100
Rush429
Russell853100
Saline6,0611,200
Scott575100
Sedgwick54,57313,370
Seward3,825600
Shawnee16,7704,310
Sheridan432
Sherman616100
Smith268100
Stafford336100
Stanton184100
Stevens550
Sumner2,099300
Thomas1,091
Trego404
Wabaunsee672100
Wallace175100
Washington531100
Wichita216100
Wilson985200
Woodson207100
Wyandotte19,5585,850
Dundy, NE178 
Furnas, NE496 
Hitchcock, NE252 
Red Willow, NE1,188 
Beaver, OK455 
Harper, OK409 
Kay, OK5,209 
Texas, OK3,479 

County coronavirus cases updated: March 24, 2021
Weekly doses updated March 22, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories