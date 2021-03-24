Coronavirus in Kansas: 31 more deaths, 24.2% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, the number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 went up more than it has in the past 2 weeks.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 31 more deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,881. The last increase that size was March 10, when the state reported 35 more deaths.

There have been 28 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, there have been 802 new coronavirus cases in Kansas. The number of tests with a negative result is 3,938.

The state continues its COVID-19 vaccinations. As of Wednesday morning, 30,278 more Kansans have been given one dose of vaccine. It brings the total number of Kansans who have received one dose to 706,293, 24.2% of the state’s population.

Of those, 361,511 have also received a second dose.

In the past two days, another 101,750 doses of vaccine have been distributed around the state. The total number of doses distributed is 1.45 million.

The KDHE provides the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.