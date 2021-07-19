Coronavirus in Kansas: 31 new hospitalizations, 158 more cases of delta variant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are 158 more cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in Kansas since the last update on Friday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 950 Kansans have tested positive for the delta variant. 219 of them are in Sedgwick County. (See the county-by-county list in the charts below.)

The KDHE says 802 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, while 2,133 have tested negative.

There has been one more Kansas death linked to COVID-19 and 31 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries from either the coronavirus or the delta variant.

Thousands of Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Since Friday, 5,615 Kansans got their first dose of the vaccine, and 3,264 got their second dose.

In all, 47.4% of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated have finished the vaccination series.