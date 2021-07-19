Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 31 new hospitalizations, 158 more cases of delta variant

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are 158 more cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in Kansas since the last update on Friday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 950 Kansans have tested positive for the delta variant. 219 of them are in Sedgwick County. (See the county-by-county list in the charts below.)

The KDHE says 802 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, while 2,133 have tested negative.

There has been one more Kansas death linked to COVID-19 and 31 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries from either the coronavirus or the delta variant.

Thousands of Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Since Friday, 5,615 Kansans got their first dose of the vaccine, and 3,264 got their second dose.

In all, 47.4% of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated have finished the vaccination series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,29715
Anderson8663
Atchison1,5848
Barber376
Barton2,64711
Bourbon1,5398
Brown1,2551
Butler7,73411
Chase2821
Chautauqua289
Cherokee2,8388
Cheyenne372
Clark252
Clay831
Cloud1,0061
Coffey7651
Comanche172
Cowley4,06221
Crawford5,17170
Decatur280
Dickinson1,8998
Doniphan1,09528
Douglas9,09113
Edwards266
Elk185
Ellis3,773
Ellsworth1,2316
Finney5,9071
Ford5,8229
Franklin2,7105
Geary3,83762
Gove3891
Graham2661
Grant9541
Gray617
Greeley104
Greenwood5901
Hamilton211
Harper6251
Harvey3,7475
Haskell416
Hodgeman212
Jackson1,43710
Jefferson1,7945
Jewell215
Johnson61,305125
Kearny576
Kingman787
Kiowa237
Labette2,84412
Lane128
Leavenworth7,56618
Lincoln266
Linn8731
Logan304
Lyon4,37910
Marion1,123
Marshall1,1682
McPherson3,3613
Meade513
Miami2,9044
Mitchell571
Montgomery3,5417
Morris6111
Morton273
Nemaha1,5499
Neosho1,89520
Ness374
Norton1,228
Osage1,2982
Osborne2942
Ottawa5642
Pawnee1,182
Phillips715
Pottawatomie2,07613
Pratt824
Rawlins333
Reno8,662
Republic673
Rice1,0811
Riley6,51943
Rooks662
Rush436
Russell8761
Saline6,44712
Scott608
Sedgwick58,778218
Seward3,882
Shawnee18,05936
Sheridan439
Sherman665
Smith279
Stafford350
Stanton187
Stevens562
Sumner2,2776
Thomas1,1181
Trego408
Wabaunsee7272
Wallace181
Washington5591
Wichita218
Wilson1,0753
Woodson2282
Wyandotte21,55877
Dundy, NE664
Furnas, NE1,303
Hitchcock, NE1,621
Red Willow, NE3,900
Beaver, OK475
Harper, OK422 
Kay, OK5,366 
Texas, OK3,548 

Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: July 19, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated July 19, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

