Coronavirus in Kansas: 3,136 new cases, 22 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 3,136 new cases since Wednesday.

It brings the state’s total of positive cases, since the pandemic began, to 85,181.

The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 1,029 up 22 since Wednesday.


Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 80 since Wednesday.

In all, 557,601 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County123
Anderson County215
Atchison County488
Barber County74
Barton County774
Bourbon County307
Brown County258
Butler County1,572
Chase County98
Chautauqua County32
Cherokee County703
Cheyenne County137
Clark County75
Clay County115
Cloud County170
Coffey County177
Comanche County20
Cowley County583
Crawford County1,527
Decatur County128
Dickinson County345
Doniphan County211
Douglas County2,816
Edwards County83
Elk County15
Ellis County1,447
Ellsworth County330
Finney County2,766
Ford County3,491
Franklin County594
Geary County573
Gove County199
Graham County58
Grant County419
Gray County202
Greeley County44
Greenwood County88
Hamilton County72
Harper County165
Harvey County649
Haskell County178
Hodgeman County40
Jackson County352
Jefferson County293
Jewell County29
Johnson County15,817
Kearny County160
Kingman County151
Kiowa County65
Labette County414
Lane County28
Leavenworth County2,687
Lincoln County23
Linn County127
Logan County124
Lyon County1,271
Marion County165
Marshall County96
McPherson County402
Meade County170
Miami County583
Mitchell County58
Montgomery County722
Morris County69
Morton County62
Nemaha County357
Neosho County280
Ness County157
Norton County663
Osage County174
Osborne County38
Ottawa County123
Pawnee County438
Phillips County211
Pottawatomie County405
Pratt County150
Rawlins County120
Reno County2,376
Republic County86
Rice County160
Riley County1,723
Rooks County164
Rush County108
Russell County191
Saline County1,143
Scott County174
Sedgwick County13,138
Seward County2,023
Shawnee County3,769
Sheridan County201
Sherman County237
Smith County28
Stafford County93
Stanton County105
Stevens County233
Sumner County337
Thomas County342
Trego County104
Wabaunsee County93
Wallace County67
Washington County42
Wichita County53
Wilson County124
Woodson County37
Wyandotte County8,685
Dundy County, NE28
Furnas County, NE101
Hitchcock County, NE47
Red Willow County, NE248
Beaver County, OK93
Harper County, OK74
Kay County, OK903
Texas County, OK1,826

County list updated: Oct 30, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

