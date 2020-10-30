Coronavirus in Kansas: 3,136 new cases, 22 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 3,136 new cases since Wednesday.

It brings the state’s total of positive cases, since the pandemic began, to 85,181.

The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is 1,029 up 22 since Wednesday.



Kansas hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up 80 since Wednesday.

In all, 557,601 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

County Confirmed Allen County 123 Anderson County 215 Atchison County 488 Barber County 74 Barton County 774 Bourbon County 307 Brown County 258 Butler County 1,572 Chase County 98 Chautauqua County 32 Cherokee County 703 Cheyenne County 137 Clark County 75 Clay County 115 Cloud County 170 Coffey County 177 Comanche County 20 Cowley County 583 Crawford County 1,527 Decatur County 128 Dickinson County 345 Doniphan County 211 Douglas County 2,816 Edwards County 83 Elk County 15 Ellis County 1,447 Ellsworth County 330 Finney County 2,766 Ford County 3,491 Franklin County 594 Geary County 573 Gove County 199 Graham County 58 Grant County 419 Gray County 202 Greeley County 44 Greenwood County 88 Hamilton County 72 Harper County 165 Harvey County 649 Haskell County 178 Hodgeman County 40 Jackson County 352 Jefferson County 293 Jewell County 29 Johnson County 15,817 Kearny County 160 Kingman County 151 Kiowa County 65 Labette County 414 Lane County 28 Leavenworth County 2,687 Lincoln County 23 Linn County 127 Logan County 124 Lyon County 1,271 Marion County 165 Marshall County 96 McPherson County 402 Meade County 170 Miami County 583 Mitchell County 58 Montgomery County 722 Morris County 69 Morton County 62 Nemaha County 357 Neosho County 280 Ness County 157 Norton County 663 Osage County 174 Osborne County 38 Ottawa County 123 Pawnee County 438 Phillips County 211 Pottawatomie County 405 Pratt County 150 Rawlins County 120 Reno County 2,376 Republic County 86 Rice County 160 Riley County 1,723 Rooks County 164 Rush County 108 Russell County 191 Saline County 1,143 Scott County 174 Sedgwick County 13,138 Seward County 2,023 Shawnee County 3,769 Sheridan County 201 Sherman County 237 Smith County 28 Stafford County 93 Stanton County 105 Stevens County 233 Sumner County 337 Thomas County 342 Trego County 104 Wabaunsee County 93 Wallace County 67 Washington County 42 Wichita County 53 Wilson County 124 Woodson County 37 Wyandotte County 8,685 Dundy County, NE 28 Furnas County, NE 101 Hitchcock County, NE 47 Red Willow County, NE 248 Beaver County, OK 93 Harper County, OK 74 Kay County, OK 903 Texas County, OK 1,826

County list updated: Oct 30, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

Oklahoma State Department of Health

